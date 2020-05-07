Guardant Health Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Q1 2020 Revenue Increase of 84% Over Prior Year Period

Recent Highlights

Revenue of $67.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, representing an 84% increase over the corresponding period of 2019

Reported 15,257 tests to clinical customers and 5,266 tests to biopharmaceutical customers in the first quarter of 2020, representing increases of 60% and 40%, respectively, over the first quarter of 2019

Onboarded more than 100 clinical sites for ECLIPSE trial and expanded the target number by 50% to 150 clinical sites

Data published in Nature Cancer demonstrated robust concordance of Guardant360 liquid biopsy with tissue biopsy testing and builds upon the strong clinical evidence from plasmaMATCH for Guardant360’s use in metastatic breast cancer

Strengthened leadership team with the addition of John Saia as Senior Vice President and General Counsel

“During these challenging times, I have even more confidence in the value that liquid biopsy can bring to the cancer treatment paradigm. Cancer treatment is not something that can be delayed for long and we remain unwavering in our commitment to serving patients in the advanced cancer setting,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, PhD, co-founder and CEO. “We are operationally, financially, and strategically prepared to navigate through this difficult period and remain focused on the long-term opportunities ahead of us to transform cancer patient care.”

“Consistent with our overall belief that earlier detection leads to better outcomes, we are confident that active surveillance testing of COVID-19 would benefit many essential businesses across the country. Given the significant testing gap that currently exists, we are exploring the feasibility of developing our own high throughput diagnostic test for COVID-19 to contribute to this need,” continued Dr. Eltoukhy.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue was $67.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, an 84% increase from $36.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Precision oncology revenue grew 109% driven by increases in testing volume and average selling price. There were 15,257 clinical tests and 5,266 biopharmaceutical tests performed during the first quarter of 2020. Development services revenue decreased 7% primarily related to the timing of achieving project related milestones for companion diagnostic development programs.

Gross profit, or total revenue less cost of precision oncology testing and cost of development services, was $47.0 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $23.9 million from $23.1 million for the corresponding prior year period. Gross margin, or gross profit divided by total revenue, was 69.6%, as compared to 63.1% for the corresponding prior year period.

Operating expenses were $81.9 million for the first quarter of 2020, as compared to $46.8 million for the corresponding prior year period, an increase of 75.1%.

Net loss attributable to Guardant Health, Inc. common stockholders was $27.7 million for the first quarter of 2020, as compared to $26.1 million for the corresponding prior year period. Net loss per share attributable to Guardant Health, Inc. common stockholders was $0.29 for the first quarter of 2020, as compared to $0.30 for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $758.3 million as of March 31, 2020.

Withdrawal of 2020 Financial Guidance

Given the rapidly changing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing uncertainty it has caused for us, our customers and our community, as well the difficulty in predicting the pandemic’s overall impact on its future financial results, Guardant Health is withdrawing its previously announced annual revenue and net loss guidance for 2020, which was provided on February 24, 2020.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Guardant Health will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM Pacific Time / 5:00 PM Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at http://investors.guardanthealth.com . The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health Oncology Platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has launched liquid biopsy-based Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI tests for advanced stage cancer patients. These tests fuel development of our LUNAR program, which aims to address the needs of early stage cancer patients with neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment selection, cancer survivors with surveillance, asymptomatic individuals eligible for cancer screening and individuals at a higher risk for developing cancer with early detection.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding Guardant Health’s assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic, any COVID-19 testing gap, and its preparedness for the pandemic, statements regarding the feasibility for Guardant Health to develop a high throughput diagnostic test for COVID-19, statements about the number of clinical sites targeted for Guardant Health’s ECLIPSE trial, and statements regarding the onboarding of a new General Counsel into Guardant Health’s management, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Guardant Health’s actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. These and additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Guardant Health’s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation” and elsewhere in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, when filed, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2020. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Guardant Health as of the date hereof, and Guardant Health disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Guardant Health’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

In light of the foregoing, investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any securities of Guardant Health.

Guardant Health, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue: Precision oncology testing $ 60,246 $ 28,837 Development services 7,264 7,818 Total revenue 67,510 36,655 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of precision oncology testing (1) 18,191 11,023 Cost of development services 2,315 2,512 Research and development expense (1) 37,016 16,316 Sales and marketing expense (1) 25,115 17,807 General and administrative expense (1) 19,785 12,661 Total costs and operating expenses 102,422 60,319 Loss from operations (34,912 ) (23,664 ) Interest income 3,318 2,485 Interest expense (12 ) (293 ) Other (expense) income, net (209 ) 147 Loss before provision for income taxes (31,815 ) (21,325 ) Provision for income taxes 14 26 Net loss (31,829 ) (21,351 ) Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest 4,100 (4,700 ) Net loss attributable to Guardant Health, Inc. common stockholders $ (27,729 ) $ (26,051 ) Net loss per share attributable to Guardant Health, Inc. common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.29 ) $ (0.30 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Guardant Health, Inc. common stockholders, basic and diluted 94,382 85,935





(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows:



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Cost of precision oncology testing $ 303 $ 170 Research and development expense 2,364 1,210 Sales and marketing expense 1,798 826 General and administrative expense 1,873 976 Total costs and operating expenses $ 6,338 $ 3,182





Guardant Health, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 152,239 $ 143,228 Short-term marketable securities 367,853 379,574 Accounts receivable, net 48,015 47,986 Inventory 25,148 15,181 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,137 11,389 Total current assets 607,392 597,358 Long-term marketable securities 238,206 268,783 Property and equipment, net 46,685 43,668 Right-of-use assets 30,132 29,140 Intangible assets, net 17,681 8,524 Goodwill 3,290 3,290 Capitalized license fees 60 6,890 Other assets 4,721 4,882 Total Assets $ 948,167 $ 962,535 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 24,378 $ 16,197 Accrued compensation 22,935 18,557 Accrued expenses 23,073 25,703 Deferred revenue 11,936 12,277 Total current liabilities 82,322 72,734 Long-term operating lease liabilities 33,773 33,256 Obligation related to royalty. — 6,880 Other long-term liabilities. 1,459 1,672 Total Liabilities 117,554 114,542 Redeemable noncontrolling interest. 45,500 49,600 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par value of $0.00001 per share; 350,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 94,509,011 and 94,261,414 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. 1 1 Additional paid-in capital. 1,157,945 1,150,090 Accumulated other comprehensive gain. 7,705 1,111 Accumulated deficit (380,538 ) (352,809 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 785,113 798,393 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Stockholders’ Equity $ 948,167 $ 962,535



