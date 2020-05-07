Veeco Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- First Quarter 2020 Highlights:



Revenues of $104.5 million, compared with $99.4 million in the same period last year

GAAP net loss of $0.6 million, or $0.01 loss per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income of $10.9 million, or $0.22 per diluted share

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (Nasdaq: VECO) today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020. Results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and are also reported adjusting for certain items (“Non-GAAP”). A reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating results is provided at the end of this press release.

U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data





GAAP Results Q1 '20 Q1 '19 Revenue $ 104.5 $ 99.4 Net income (loss) $ (0.6 ) $ (18.5 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.40 )





Non-GAAP Results Q1 '20 Q1 '19 Net income (loss) $ 10.9 $ (6.4 ) Operating income (loss) $ 12.7 $ (4.8 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.22 $ (0.14 )

“Our employees around the world have exhibited great professionalism and flexibility as they adapt to working from home or new health and safety measures in our facilities. It is because of their efforts that Veeco has been managing well through the COVID-19 pandemic,” commented William J. Miller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer. “Our supply chain, manufacturing and service operations have been successful in maintaining our ability to source materials, ship products and provide support for our customers with only minor disruptions.”

“Our semiconductor technologies enable a variety of important megatrends that are expected to perform well, such as cloud and high-performance computing, AI and 5G RF,” continued Dr. Miller. “In the first quarter, sales were strong in our Data Storage market driven by demand in cloud computing. We improved gross margin and reduced operating expenses, driving solid Non-GAAP EPS. Furthermore, our cash balance, quality of our backlog and the cost reductions we realized over the last several quarters give me confidence in our ability to weather uncertainties we may face.”

Guidance and Outlook

Given the level of uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, Veeco is refraining from providing Q2 guidance.

Conference Call Information

A conference call reviewing these results has been scheduled for today, May 7, 2020 starting at 4:30pm ET.

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD, and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com .

Forward-looking Statements

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

-financial tables attached-

Veeco Contacts: Investors: Media: Anthony Bencivenga (516) 252-1438 Kevin Long (516) 714-3978 ﻿abencivenga@veeco.com﻿ klong@veeco.com





Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net sales $ 104,502 $ 99,371 Cost of sales 58,083 64,655 Gross profit 46,419 34,716 Operating expenses, net: Research and development 19,195 23,340 Selling, general, and administrative 18,304 19,902 Amortization of intangible assets 3,837 4,218 Restructuring 625 1,430 Other operating expense (income), net (109 ) (34 ) Total operating expenses, net 41,852 48,856 Operating income (loss) 4,567 (14,140 ) Interest expense, net (4,866 ) (4,200 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (299 ) (18,340 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 268 190 Net income (loss) $ (567 ) $ (18,530 ) Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.01 ) $ (0.40 ) Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.40 ) Weighted average number of shares: Basic 47,811 46,848 Diluted 47,811 46,848





Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 162,325 $ 129,294 Restricted cash 652 657 Short-term investments 79,429 115,252 Accounts receivable, net 84,251 45,666 Contract assets 14,612 25,351 Inventories 129,611 133,067 Deferred cost of sales 1,981 445 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,446 14,966 Assets held for sale 11,183 11,180 Total current assets 500,490 475,878 Property, plant and equipment, net 72,291 75,711 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,159 14,453 Intangible assets, net 57,680 61,518 Goodwill 181,943 181,943 Deferred income taxes 1,549 1,549 Other assets 5,774 7,036 Total assets $ 832,886 $ 818,088 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 36,359 $ 21,281 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 41,568 41,243 Customer deposits and deferred revenue 49,628 54,870 Income taxes payable 954 830 Total current liabilities 128,509 118,224 Deferred income taxes 5,763 5,648 Long-term debt 303,388 300,068 Operating lease long-term liabilities 9,294 10,300 Other liabilities 8,868 9,336 Total liabilities 455,822 443,576 Total stockholders’ equity 377,064 374,512 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 832,886 $ 818,088





Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Non-GAAP Adjustments Share-Based Three months ended March 31, 2020 GAAP Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP Net sales $ 104,502 $ 104,502 Gross profit 46,419 521 21 46,961 Gross margin 44.4 % 44.9 % Operating expenses 41,852 (3,125 ) (3,837 ) (667 ) 34,223 Operating income (loss) 4,567 3,646 3,837 688 ^ 12,738 Net income (loss) (567 ) 3,646 3,837 3,935 ^ 10,851 Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.23 Diluted (0.01 ) 0.22 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 47,811 47,811 Diluted 47,811 48,437

^ - See table below for additional details.





Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2020 Restructuring 625 Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting 63 Subtotal 688 Non-cash interest expense 3,320 Non-GAAP tax adjustment * (73 ) Total Other 3,935

* - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

These tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors' operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.





Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Non-GAAP Adjustments Share-based Three months ended March 31, 2019 GAAP Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP Net sales $ 99,371 $ 99,371 Gross profit 34,716 470 47 35,233 Gross margin 34.9 % 35.5 % Operating expenses 48,856 (2,687 ) (4,218 ) (1,967 ) 39,984 Operating income (loss) (14,140 ) 3,157 4,218 2,014 ^ (4,751 ) Net income (loss) (18,530 ) 3,157 4,218 4,787 ^ (6,368 ) Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.40 ) $ (0.14 ) Diluted (0.40 ) (0.14 ) Weighted average number of shares: Basic 46,848 46,848 Diluted 46,848 46,848

^ - See table below for additional details.





Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2019 Restructuring 1,430 Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting 142 Accelerated depreciation 397 Other 45 Subtotal 2,014 Non-cash interest expense 3,081 Non-GAAP tax adjustment * (308 ) Total Other 4,787

* - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

These tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors’ operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income (loss)

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Three months ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 GAAP Net income (loss) $ (567 ) $ (18,530 ) Share-based compensation 3,646 3,157 Amortization 3,837 4,218 Restructuring 625 1,430 Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting 63 142 Accelerated depreciation — 397 Interest (income) expense, net 4,866 4,200 Other — 45 Income tax expense (benefit) 268 190 Non-GAAP Operating income (loss) $ 12,738 $ (4,751 )

This table includes financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors’ operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.



