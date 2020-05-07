Amdocs Media’s Vubiquity and Partner Communications in Strategic Partnership for Partner TV

Expansion on existing collaboration to focus on content, media technology and innovation

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vubiquity, part of the Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) Media division, and one of the leading global providers of premium content services and media technology solutions, today announced that Partner TV, one of the fastest growing TV services in Israel and part of Partner Communications (NASDAQ, TASE:PTNR), is expanding its partnership with Vubiquity. The parties will work together to introduce new products and solutions around media innovation and content, such as Video-on-Demand (VoD), linear and third-party.

As part of the expanded partnering, Vubiquity will power Partner TV’s VoD store with premium Electronic Sell-Through (EST) titles and will continue to provide the best content library for its Transactional Video-on-Demand (TVoD) store. Vubiquity will also handle the end-to-end processing of Partner TV’s entire on-demand content library, including local suppliers, global studios and distributors, thus expanding overall content variety.

Isaac Benbenisti, CEO of Partner Communications, said: “We are proud to strengthen our partnership with Vubiquity, whose expertise in the global content market continues to provide our customers with a cutting-edge experience, as well as support Partner TV's business model in content monetization. As the global media market evolves, we are confident our partnership with Amdocs Media’s Vubiquity will continue to be a major part of the value we provide to our customers.”

Darcy Antonellis, Head of Amdocs Media, said: “Partner TV is a global leader in innovation and user experience. As a pioneering super aggregator, Partner TV is an ideal partner in the changing TV and OTT market. Combined with Vubiquity’s industry-leading media technology and extensive partner ecosystem, we look forward to working more closely with Partner TV to bring a best-in-class experience to Israeli TV viewers.”

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com .

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 filed on December 16, 2019 and our quarterly Form 6-K furnished on February 18, 2020.

Media Contacts:

Nick Boulton

Amdocs Public Relations

Tel: +44 (0)7896 931 335

E-mail: nicholas.boulton@amdocs.com

Paul Campbell

Babel PR for Amdocs

Tel: +44 (0)20 7434 5552

E-mail: paul@babelpr.com



