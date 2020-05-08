Adaptive Computing Offers Free Licensing for Its Cloud Enablement Technology NODUS Cloud OS™ in Response to COVID-19

NODUS Cloud OS can run at home from your laptop and does not require additional software tools or cloud knowledge.

NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adaptive Computing is now making HPC access available for anyone working on COVID-19 related projects. Adaptive’s NODUS Cloud OS solution makes it simple to scale computing resources to your workloads and run compute intensive models and simulations from remote locations. Adaptive Computing is providing temporary software licenses to researchers and scientists who are currently working from home during the coronavirus pandemic on any project related to COVID-19.“We want engineers and researchers to understand that NODUS Cloud OS enables smooth transitioning of workloads to HPC resources in the cloud without requiring additional software tools or cloud knowledge.” – Art Allen, CEO, Adaptive Computing Enterprises, Inc.NODUS Cloud OS can run on a laptop, providing non-technical users fast access to the compute resources they need regardless of where they are working or located. In a matter of hours, you can leverage high-performance computing from home. Streamlined integration with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and OTC is preconfigured and built into the NODUS Cloud OS interface. Most of the cloud service providers are currently offering free compute time for COVID-19 related research projects as well.NODUS Cloud OS:• Can run from your Laptop• Takes away the hassle of navigating through the cloud service provider portals• Does not require additional software tools or cloud knowledgeConnect with your Adaptive Computing Account Manager to get set up with your free temporary license for NODUS Cloud OS, email sales@adaptivecomputing.com or Sign up here About: Adaptive Computing has provided advanced applications and tools to the world’s largest High-Performance Computing installations for over a decade. The company’s mission is to enhance performance, improve efficiency and reduce costs. Adaptive solutions bring higher levels of decision, control, and self-optimization to the challenges of deploying and managing large and complex IT environments, resulting in accelerated business performance at a reduced cost. Adaptive Computing continues to meet increasing demand in Hybrid IT, Dev Ops, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, High-Tech Manufacturing, Government Labs, Universities, Life Sciences, Oil and Gas Exploration, Medical Research, and other HPC-GPU areas.



