Ooma Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, announced that it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2020 after the market closes on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. The company will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m., Eastern time on that day. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company's website prior to the conference call.



Parties in the United States and Canada can access the call by dialing +1 (833) 513-0546, using conference ID 7219915 to complete the automated access process. International parties can access the call by dialing +1 (778) 560-2568, using conference ID 7219915.

The webcast will be accessible on the Events and Presentations page of Ooma’s investor relations website, https://investors.ooma.com for a period of at least one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on May 26, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday, June 2, 2020. To access the replay, parties in the United States and Canada should call +1 (800) 585-8367 and use conference ID 7219915. International parties should call +1 (416) 621-4642 and use conference ID 7219915.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features that are flexible and scalable. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with their mobile devices. Ooma’s innovative smart security solution delivers a range of wireless security sensors that make it easy for anyone to protect their home. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Matthew S. Robison

Director of IR and Corporate Development

Ooma, Inc.

ir@ooma.com

(650) 300-1480

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mike Langberg

Director of Corporate Communications

Ooma, Inc.

press@ooma.com

(650) 566-6693







