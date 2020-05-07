HCI Group Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), an InsurTech company with operations in insurance, software development and real estate, reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.



First Quarter 2020 - Financial Results

Net income for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $0.5 million or $0.07 diluted earnings per share compared with $6.7 million or $0.82 diluted earnings per share in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the quarter was $4.2 million or $0.54 diluted earnings per share compared with $2.8 million or $0.35 diluted earnings per share in the first quarter of 2019. The company has included in this press release an explanation of adjusted net income as well as a reconciliation to net income and earnings per share calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (known as “GAAP”).

Net income for the quarter was impacted by $4.8 million of net unrealized losses on equity securities, $2.2 million of net realized losses on investment sales, and $3.0 million of reductions in the estimated value of limited partnership investments resulting from declines in the financial markets caused by economic uncertainty attributable to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

The combined ratio, a measure of overall underwriting profitability before other income, was 88.8% for the first quarter of 2020 compared with 100.3% in the same prior year period.

Consolidated gross written premiums of $76.5 million for the first quarter of 2020 were up 13.2% from $67.6 million in the first quarter of 2019, reflecting the continued growth of TypTap Insurance Company, HCI’s technology-driven insurance subsidiary. TypTap gross written premiums grew to $18.4 million in the first quarter compared with $6.1 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Consolidated gross premiums earned of $92.4 million for the first quarter of 2020 were up 11.8% from $82.6 million in the first quarter of 2019, again driven by the growth of TypTap.

Net investment loss of $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 includes the effect of a reduction in the estimated value of limited partnership interests in the amount of $3.0 million. Net realized investment losses were $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared with $0.4 million in 2019. The losses in the first quarter of 2020 were primarily due to sales intended to rebalance our investment portfolio. Net unrealized investment losses were $4.8 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared with net unrealized gains of $5.3 million in 2019. The unrealized investment losses in the first quarter of 2020 reflect an adverse change in the fair value of equity securities due to the economic uncertainty caused by COVID-19.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses were $28.1 million compared with $27.0 million in the same period in 2019. The increase of $1.1 million was primarily due to an increase in loss reserves related to the growth of TypTap premiums, offset by lower loss reserves related to a severe storm event in March 2019.

Policy acquisition expenses were $11.8 million compared with $9.7 million in the same quarter of 2019. The increase relates to premium growth in TypTap.

Interest expense was $3.0 million compared with $4.3 million in the same period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the repayment of the 3.875% Convertible Senior Notes in March 2019.

On April 1, 2020, approximately 41,000 Anchor policies representing approximately $66 million in annualized premiums were replaced with policies from Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company. The premiums from these policies will begin to come into written and earned premium in the second quarter of this year.

Management Commentary

“With the exception of unrealized investment losses, we had a very good quarter,” said HCI Group’s chairman and chief executive officer Paresh Patel. “Our cash flow is healthy and our balance sheet remains strong.”

Conference Call

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. is an InsurTech company with operations in insurance, software development and real estate. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company, which provides homeowners’ insurance and flood insurance primarily in Florida. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners’ insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "confident," "prospects" and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the estimation of reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses is an inherently imprecise process involving many assumptions and considerable management judgment. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

At March 31, 2020 At December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) Assets Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $186,224 and $199,954, respectively) (allowance for credit losses: $439 and $0, respectively) $ 185,845 $ 202,839 Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $25,514 and $31,863, respectively) 24,131 35,285 Short-term investments, at fair value 464 491 Limited partnership investments 25,634 28,346 Investment in unconsolidated joint venture, at equity 746 762 Real estate investments 75,770 73,763 Total investments 312,590 341,486 Cash and cash equivalents 317,078 229,218 Restricted cash 700 700 Accrued interest and dividends receivable 1,924 1,616 Income taxes receivable 916 1,040 Premiums receivable 18,898 20,255 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 7,620 17,983 Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses: Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $134 and $0, respectively) 16,766 16,155 Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $295 and $0, respectively) 100,937 116,523 Deferred policy acquisition costs 20,338 21,663 Property and equipment, net 14,569 14,698 Intangible assets, net 4,034 4,192 Other assets 19,969 17,080 Total assets $ 836,339 $ 802,609 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 207,108 $ 214,697 Unearned premiums 165,155 181,163 Advance premiums 44,545 5,589 Assumed reinsurance balances payable 54 76 Accrued expenses 9,275 10,059 Deferred income taxes, net 3,268 4,008 Revolving credit facility 23,750 9,750 Long-term debt 165,416 163,695 Other liabilities 38,512 28,029 Total liabilities 657,083 617,066 Stockholders’ equity: 7% Series A cumulative convertible preferred stock (no par value, 1,500,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding) — — Series B junior participating preferred stock (no par value, 400,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding) — — Preferred stock (no par value, 18,100,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding) — — Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 7,735,204 and 7,764,564 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) — — Additional paid-in capital — — Retained income 179,210 183,365 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes 46 2,178 Total stockholders’ equity 179,256 185,543 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 836,339 $ 802,609





HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue Gross premiums earned $ 92,365 $ 82,597 Premiums ceded (30,719 ) (31,413 ) Net premiums earned 61,646 51,184 Net investment (loss) income (192 ) 3,278 Net realized investment losses (2,244 ) (372 ) Net unrealized investment (losses) gains (4,805 ) 5,293 Credit losses on investments (439 ) — Policy fee income 829 795 Other 585 456 Total revenue 55,380 60,634 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 28,078 26,996 Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses 11,826 9,673 General and administrative personnel expenses 8,367 7,364 Interest expense 2,970 4,337 Other operating expenses 3,482 2,981 Total expenses 54,723 51,351 Income before income taxes 657 9,283 Income tax expense 110 2,545 Net income $ 547 $ 6,738 Basic earnings per share $ 0.07 $ 0.82 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.07 $ 0.82 Dividends per share $ 0.40 $ 0.40





HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

A summary of the numerator and denominator of basic and diluted income per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP is presented below.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended GAAP March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Income Shares Per Share Income Shares Per Share (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount Net income $ 547 $ 6,738 Less: Income attributable to participating securities (13 ) (408 ) Basic Earnings Per Share: Income allocated to common stockholders 534 7,369 $ 0.07 6,330 7,736 $ 0.82 Effect of Dilutive Securities: * Stock options — 9 — 19 Diluted Earnings Per Share: Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions $ 534 7,378 $ 0.07 $ 6,330 7,755 $ 0.82

*Convertible senior notes for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure that removes from net income the effect of unrealized gains or losses on equity securities required to be included in results of operations in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 321. HCI Group believes net income without the effect of volatility in equity prices more accurately depicts operating results. This financial measurement is not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to non-GAAP Adjusted net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP Adjusted diluted earnings per share is provided below.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 GAAP Net income $ 547 $ 6,738 Net unrealized investment losses (gains) $ 4,805 $ (5,293 ) Less: Tax effect at 24.52182% (2020) & 25.345% (2019) $ (1,178 ) $ 1,342 Net adjustment to Net income $ 3,627 $ (3,951 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted Net income $ 4,174 $ 2,787

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

A summary of the numerator and denominator of the basic and diluted income per common share calculated with the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted net income is presented below.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Non-GAAP March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Income Shares Per Share Income Shares Per Share (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 4,174 $ 2,787 Less: Income attributable to participating securities (200 ) (103 ) Basic Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities: Income allocated to common stockholders 3,973 7,369 $ 0.54 2,684 7,736 $ 0.35 Effect of Dilutive Securities: * Stock options — 9 — 19 Diluted Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities: Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions $ 3,973 7,378 $ 0.54 $ 2,684 7,755 $ 0.35

*Convertible senior notes for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect.

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 GAAP diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.07 $ 0.82 Net unrealized investment losses (gains) $ 0.65 $ (0.68 ) Less: Tax effect at 24.52182% (2020) & 25.345% (2019) $ (0.18 ) $ 0.21 Net adjustment to GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.47 $ (0.47 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.54 $ 0.35















