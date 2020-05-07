Amdocs Media Delivers OTT Monetization and a Seamless Consumer Experience for AT&T, Mexico with MarketONE

Amdocs Media’s SaaS-based MarketONE platform gains more and more momentum as service providers seek new revenue streams from over-the-top (OTT) partner tie-ups

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs Media, a division of Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that AT&T, Mexico has gone live with MarketONE on the public cloud to deliver new digital and OTT subscription service offerings that inspire and entertain with a seamless customer experience.



Amdocs Media’s MarketONE streamlines OTT partner integrations by dramatically reducing the cost and complexity of integrating and managing OTT providers. AT&T, Mexico is now offering new digital partner services including subscription video, music, and other OTT services, and enabling direct carrier billing (DCB) for their customers, turning partnerships into revenue fast.

With MarketONE, AT&T, Mexico is delivering an enriched consumer journey by offering a consistent user onboarding experience and single sign-on across OTT partner services. Complete subscription billing for OTT services is provided with a flexible product catalog to offer free trials and discounts to attract subscribers and enable recurring and one-time purchases via DCB. In order to connect to OTT partners at scale, MarketONE delivers process efficiencies such as rapid partner onboarding, integration to existing business support systems and streamlined verification of customer eligibility, spending limits and settlements. All of which can be provided with the flexibility of various partnership models.

“As we grow our media and entertainment business, AT&T, Mexico was seeking a way to rapidly integrate OTT partners into our digital offerings and provide our customers with the seamless, flexible subscription experiences they have come to expect. AT&T, Mexico is pleased to work with Amdocs Media as we leverage MarketONE to build customer loyalty by providing a simple and amazing experience as they enjoy premium media, entertainment and gaming content from across our portfolio and that of our OTT partners,” said Janna Ducich, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, AT&T, Mexico.

“Service providers like AT&T, Mexico are already starting to offer more flexible and innovative offerings that require an easy way to onboard OTT partners and simplify the subscription process for customers,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Media, Network and Technology, Amdocs. “With Amdocs Media’s cloud-based MarketONE SaaS platform, we are bringing together industry-leading digital identity, subscription and partner lifecycle management capabilities onto one platform to help CSPs grow their media and entertainment business while providing an enhanced, seamless experience for consumers to enjoy the new partner economy.”

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com .

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 filed on December 16, 2019 and our quarterly Form 6-K furnished on February 18, 2020.

Media Contact:

Linda Horiuchi

Amdocs Public Relations

Tel: +1 (646) 581-2568

E-mail: linda.horiuchi@amdocs.com



