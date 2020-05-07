Globe Selects Amdocs Cloud-Native Solution to Transform its Enterprise Operations

Solutions from Amdocs CES20 suite will help Philippines communications giant offer enterprise customers new webscale-like digital experiences in multi-year managed services agreement

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that Globe Telecom, a leading service provider in the Philippines with nearly 100 million customers, has selected Amdocs’ cloud-native, microservices-based CatalogOne and DigitalOne solutions as part of a strategic, multi-vendor project targeted to transform its enterprise operations. The Amdocs solutions will be deployed on a leading public cloud and managed by Amdocs under a multi-year managed services agreement.



“We want to be able to offer innovative enterprise services at faster speeds to quickly address the evolving needs of businesses of all sizes, harnessing the power of digital to make their interactions with us effortless,” said Peter Maquera, senior vice president for Enterprise Group at Globe Telecom. “Globe and Amdocs have been working and innovating together for over a decade to offer our customers the best that technology can offer. Amdocs’ advanced cloud and microservices-based value propositions, coupled with its proven track record of delivery excellence, make them the right partner for us in this strategic project.”

Amdocs will replace legacy systems at Globe with key building blocks from the recently released CES20 customer experience suite including a commerce enablement platform spanning the entire order lifecycle, from order capture to fulfilment, and a robust centralized service catalog that will enable Globe to create, deploy, test and launch new services at a much faster pace. Offering a unique, microservices-based architecture, open source technologies and cloud on-demand scalability, the new Amdocs solutions will allow Globe to continuously improve commerce experiences for their enterprise customers by introducing new capabilities in short continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) iterations.

“Globe is incredibly advanced in both its digital transformation journey and operational move to the cloud and we are pleased they have chosen us to further their advancement in these strategic areas for their enterprise business,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs. “Operators’ ability to grow their digital and cloud capabilities is key for delivering what customers expect today, nothing less than seamless customer experiences when and where they want them. Through the continued evolution of our product and services portfolio, we are committed to helping them do that, stimulating commerce and economic growth for them and their customers.”

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com .

