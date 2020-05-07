StarHub Partners with Vubiquity, an Amdocs Company, to Offer Viewers Premium TV Entertainment from Major Hollywood Studios

Leading Singapore-based quad-play operator engages Vubiquity to enhance transaction-based TV on demand (TVOD) service to offer a greater selection of world-class entertainment services to customers

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vubiquity, part of the Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Media division, and a leading global provider of premium content services and media technology solutions, today announced it has completed the provisioning of premium entertainment content from all major Hollywood studios to StarHub’s transaction-based TV on demand (TVOD) service. As part of the engagement between the two companies, Vubiquity is providing StarHub with a wide array of content services, spanning content licensing, royalty reconciliation, processing, localization, marketing and delivery of TVOD movies.



StarHub, a leading quad-play operator in Singapore, delivers world-class communications, entertainment and digital solutions, including a wide range of international, Asian and sports content via IPTV at home or streaming on the go. Recently crowned the Best Pay-TV Operator in Singapore at the annual HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, StarHub delivers 20,000 hours of fresh content to its customers every month. With Vubiquity onboard, StarHub can now offer customers even more quality entertainment - from the latest titles from five major Hollywood studios to Vubiquity’s library of pay-per-view movies.

“We set out to deliver top-class entertainment at best value to our customers in our #HelloChange journey. There is a strong demand for quality programmes in the Singapore market, and we are always working towards meeting the demand and being the choice service provider,” said Yann Courqueux, Vice President of Home Product, StarHub. “With more people staying at home due to COVID-19, our partnership with Vubiquity is pertinent and also timely. While staying at home, our customers can now enjoy an elevated entertainment experience with thousands of premium movies, from major blockbusters to smaller independent films, as well as television series and digital-first network assets from more than 100 media brands.”

“We are pleased to partner with a leader like StarHub as they continue to innovate and provide their customers with new and compelling entertainment experiences. We are committed to continued technology innovation and development in support of StarHub and the Asia media and entertainment market,” said Darcy Antonellis, Division President of Amdocs Media. “The increasing consumer demand for media is driving service providers to re-imagine their offerings and we are committed to helping them deliver amazing experiences to their customers.”

