Amdocs Will Develop Proof of Concept to New AI-Driven Revenue Streams Spanning Different Industry Verticals with SoftBank Corp.

Harnessing data and artificial intelligence to enrich the customer experience with cloud-native Amdocs IntelligenceONE platform

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it is partnering with the SoftBank Corp. (“SoftBank”) on a Proof of Concept (PoC) to harness business intelligence (BI) and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the customer experience and improve operational efficiencies for cross-industry use cases. Amdocs will provide SoftBank with its cloud-native IntelligenceONE platform on Microsoft Azure to provide data and AI-driven insights on new monetization opportunities through this PoC.



“As part of our digital transformation, we want to create new revenue streams across different industries, utilizing data-driven AI capabilities to generate and monetize business insights and we believe Amdocs IntelligenceONE will help us achieve this goal,” said Hidebumi Kitahara, Vice President, Head of Global Business Strategy Division, Technology Unit, SoftBank Corp.

The first use case SoftBank and Amdocs are investigating is in delivery demand prediction in the transportation industry. This use case centers around the ability to predict the delivery demand of pre-ordered goods based on past-ordered history data.

“With IntelligenceONE, SoftBank will be able to process data from varied sources and transform it into valuable and actionable business insights such as delivery demand prediction, which can then be shared via APIs as a service for monetization,” said Gary Miles, Chief Marketing Officer, Amdocs. “Deployed on Microsoft Azure, the IntelligenceONE platform will help SoftBank fully leverage and monetize data.”

