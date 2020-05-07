DOE Issues Draft RFP Sections B, C, H, L, M and Section J Task Orders For the Savannah River Site Integrated Mission Completion Contract ...

Cincinnati -- The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Environmental Management is releasing draft Request for Proposal (RFP) Sections B, C, H, L, M and Section J Task Orders for the Savannah River Site (SRS) Integrated Mission Completion Contract (IMCC) procurement.

The new IMCC is anticipated to be an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with an estimated contract ceiling of approximately $21 billion over a 10-year ordering period. Work to be performed under the contract will include a full range of support for the liquid waste stabilization/disposition and nuclear materials management and stabilization among other requirements at SRS.

DOE previously released Section C of this procurement on February 13, 2020 and advised industry to refer to the Draft Request for Proposal (DRFP) for the Idaho Clean-Up Project (ICP) DRFP since the non-scope sections were materially consistent with the SRS IMCC procurement. At industry’s request, DOE is releasing additional sections of the DRFP for the new IMCC contract for industry to obtain a better understanding of the SRS IMCC requirements and provide additional time to review these important sections, prior to the release of the Final RFP. DOE anticipates issuing the final RFP no earlier than September 2020.

EM is conducting the IMCC procurement utilizing the end-state contracting model, which envisions a streamlined selection process based on the most discriminating evaluation elements.

The streamlined ESCM also shifts focus on post-award partnering to determine the most appropriate requirements and technical approach to achieve the greatest amount of cleanup progress.

A dedicated webpage has been established for the SRS IMCC procurement. All news/announcements, documents, questions/answers, pre-proposal conference information, and related links will be posted to the following webpage: https://www.emcbc.doe.gov/SEB/SRSIMC/. The Final RFP will also be posted to the Fedconnect website at: www.fedconnect.net. Any feedback on the SRS IMCC draft RFP Sections should be directed to the procurement mailbox at SRSIMC@emcbc.doe.gov.

In addition, DOE is issuing a Notice of Intent to extend the current SRS Liquid Waste Contract, held by Savannah River Remediation, LLC. The extension is for one year (from October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021) with three additional four-month option periods. This proposed extension will enable DOE-Savannah River to continue critical requirements for treatment and disposal of liquid waste at SRS while the followon competitive procurement is completed.