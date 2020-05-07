Air Methods Rebrands Local Fleet as AirLife Florida

/EIN News/ -- GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Methods, a leading air medical service, has rebranded its Florida program in the greater Tampa Bay area as AirLife Florida. The local crews and aircraft formerly operated as Bayflite and will continue to serve the region as AirLife Florida with bases in Tampa, North Port and Inverness. This rebranding went into effect on April 1.

AirLife Florida will have the same highly trained and experienced crew flying the same medical helicopters, just with a new logo and paint scheme. The direct dispatch number also remains unchanged: 800-223-4494. Some community partners or transfer centers have alternate dispatch numbers which also continue to directly route callers to the same dispatch center that was used under the previous name. Air Methods has offered air medical services to the area for over 33 years and will continue to do so as AirLife Florida. Crews respond to interfacility transport requests as well as 911 scene calls, flying an EC135 helicopter.

“We are proud to have served this community for over 33 years and remain dedicated to continuing to do so as AirLife Florida,” said Jeff See, senior vice president of customer experience at Air Methods. “AirLife Florida’s lifesaving services and well-trained critical care teams will be here to serve the greater Tampa Bay community and citizens in their time of need.”

Raising the bar for clinical excellence in Florida

AirLife Florida provides essential and lifesaving services throughout the region. During missions, highly trained medical teams care for patients with lifesaving interventions to significantly improve patient outcomes. These interventions include providing advanced trauma care such as blood product administration, advanced airway intervention, cardiac/hemodynamic monitoring, ventilator management and vasoactive medication administration and titration, advanced surgical procedures.

AirLife Florida also has a first-pass intubation success rate over 98 percent, well above industry and Emergency Department average. With the continued consolidation of hospitals and the trend towards centers with specialized heart or neurological care, the clinical support and speed of missions are critical to giving patients the best possible outcomes.

AirLife Florida may have a new name but still provides the greatest quality of patient care in the area. For more information please visit www.airmethods.com , find out more about us by clicking the icon in the programs list.

###

About Air Methods

Air Methods is the nation’s leading mission-centered air medical service. With more than 300 bases in 48 states, Air Methods’ highly skilled clinical and aviation teams complete more than 70,000 emergency air medical missions every year, providing critical access to emergency healthcare services in underserved urban and rural areas. A focus on clinical excellence and training improves patient outcomes and sets the standard across the air medical industry. The company’s Patient Advocacy Program works with patients and health plans to ensure patients receive the best care possible from the moment a call comes in until billing resolution – allowing patients to focus on what matters most: recovering and living their lives. For more information, visit http://www.airmethods.com, and follow Air Methods on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

