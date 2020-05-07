NEW PREP LAB COUNTERS LEARNING LOSS, KEEPS CHILDREN ON TRACK WITH ACADEMICS

/EIN News/ -- NOVI, Mich., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning Care Group is addressing the abbreviated school year with The Prep Lab, a new program designed to ensure elementary school students are grade-level ready. Offering families enhanced support and resources this spring and summer, The Prep Lab bridges potential learning gaps for children in grades K-5 in between school years.

This spring, while their elementary schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, K-5 students who spend their day at Learning Care Group centers are coming home having completed their local school district’s learning assignments for the day through The Prep Lab program. At Childtime, The Children’s Courtyard, Creative Kids Learning Centers, Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, Pathways Learning Academy and Tutor Time locations nationwide, the company’s dedicated teachers have been trained to assist school-age students with these assignments as the children use their own devices.

Summer Camp, Enhanced

Research shows summer learning loss is real and children can lose skills gained during the school year, with math and literacy particularly at risk. In typical years, the summer camp program at Learning Care Group schools helps children retain those skills. This year, the task is larger, since children have lost additional weeks of regular school class time.

In a recent survey conducted by Learning Care Group, 74 percent of families with school-age children indicated they were somewhat or very concerned about their child’s academic preparedness for the upcoming school year due to school closures caused by the coronavirus. When asked which type of summer camp they’d be most interested in for their child, 72 percent responded that they were looking for a mix of academics and fun projects and activities.

To offset the impact of missing months of school and to give families peace of mind, Learning Care Group’s Education experts have enhanced the company’s summer camp program with The Prep Lab. The proprietary program for grades K-5 provides academic experiences in math and literacy, bringing added real-world learning opportunities to its fun camp themes:

Young Zoologists

Grow Fit Kids

World Travelers

Gamer Challenge

Art Expo

“There are two aspects to addressing a learning gap: conceptual development, and skills practice. Children need both,” explained Susan Canizares, Ph.D., Chief Academic Officer of Learning Care Group. “Children are better able to master skills when learning is embedded in something that engages and intrigues them. With The Prep Lab, children build higher-level thinking as they deeply explore our summer camp themes with hands-on projects and activities. They’ll hone their math and literacy skills in connection to themes that are relevant and meaningful to them.”

To find a list of open schools in your area, please visit www.learningcaregroup.com/locations.

Learning at Home

For families unable to attend its preschools at this time, Learning Care Group’s education experts have created a one-stop shop with weekly projects, craft ideas, recipes and more to help parents keep children actively learning while at home. These resources are available to all families at www.learningcaregroup.com/about-us/at-home-learning.

Safety First and Foremost

With health and safety paramount, Learning Care Group is following guidance from the CDC and state and local health officials, abiding by requirements as mandated with extreme care to maintain a healthy school environment. The company is taking abundant caution to protect its children and employees by enhancing its already rigorous hygiene, cleaning and sanitation protocols. Staff and children are screened upon arrival for symptoms, with temperatures taken. Wellness checks conducted throughout the day ensure that staff can respond accordingly if any potential sign of illness is detected. All school parents now stay in common areas rather than entering classrooms. The company has provided protective face coverings for all staff members to wear when working at school with children.

About Learning Care Group

Learning Care Group is a leader in early child education, with more than 50 years of experience in inspiring children to love learning. Headquartered in Novi, Mich., the company is the second largest for-profit early education and care provider in North America. Learning Care Group provides early education and care for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years through eight unique brands: Childtime Learning Centers, The Children’s Courtyard, Creative Kids Learning Centers, Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, Montessori Unlimited, Pathways Learning Academy, and Tutor Time Child Care/Learning Centers. It operates more than 900 schools (corporate and franchise) across 36 states, the District of Columbia and internationally, and has a capacity to serve more than 130,000 children. Learning Care Group’s proprietary School Readiness Pathway supports the development of the academic and social skills needed for a smooth transition to elementary school. For more information, please visit www.learningcaregroup.com

Attachment

Lydia Cisaruk Learning Care Group 248.697.9140 lcisaruk@learningcaregroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.