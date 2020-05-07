Coronavirus - South Africa: Premier Alan Winde update on Coronavirus COVID-19 on 7 May
As of 1pm on 7 May, the Western Cape has recorded 4049 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection.
|
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases
|
4049
|
Total recoveries
|
1333
|
Total deaths
|
76
|
Total active cases (currently infected patients)
|
2640
|
Total number of tests
|
50288
|
Patients in hospital
|
150 with 61 in ICU or high care
Sub Districts Cape Town Metro:
|
Sub-district
|
Cases
|
Western
|
542
|
Southern
|
375
|
Northern
|
252
|
Tygerberg
|
730
|
Eastern
|
418
|
Klipfontein
|
407
|
Mitchells Plain
|
306
|
Khayelitsha
|
517
|
Total
|
3547
Sub Districts Non-Metro:
|
District
|
Sub-district
|
Cases
|
Garden Route
|
Bitou
|
5
|
Garden Route
|
Knysna
|
14
|
Garden Route
|
George
|
14
|
Garden Route
|
Hessequa
|
8
|
Garden Route
|
Mossel Bay
|
19
|
Garden Route
|
Oudtshoorn
|
3
|
Cape Winelands
|
Stellenbosch
|
24
|
Cape Winelands
|
Drakenstein
|
30
|
Cape Winelands
|
Breede Valley
|
29
|
Cape Winelands
|
Langeberg
|
3
|
Cape Winelands
|
Witzenberg
|
148
|
Overberg
|
Overstrand
|
13
|
Overberg
|
Cape Agulhas
|
2
|
Overberg
|
Swellendam
|
3
|
Overberg
|
Theewaterskloof
|
2
|
West Coast
|
Bergrivier
|
1
|
West Coast
|
Saldanha Bay Municipality
|
4
|
West Coast
|
Swartland
|
10
Unallocated: 170
The Western Cape has recorded an additional four COVID-19 deaths-bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 76. We extend our condolences to their loved ones at this time.
Issued by: Western Cape Office of the PremierDistributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.