Coronavirus - South Africa: Premier Alan Winde update on Coronavirus COVID-19 on 7 May

As of 1pm on 7 May, the Western Cape has recorded 4049 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 4049 Total recoveries 1333 Total deaths 76 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 2640 Total number of tests 50288 Patients in hospital 150 with 61 in ICU or high care

Sub Districts Cape Town Metro:

Sub-district Cases Western 542 Southern 375 Northern 252 Tygerberg 730 Eastern 418 Klipfontein 407 Mitchells Plain 306 Khayelitsha 517 Total 3547

Sub Districts Non-Metro:

District Sub-district Cases Garden Route Bitou 5 Garden Route Knysna 14 Garden Route George 14 Garden Route Hessequa 8 Garden Route Mossel Bay 19 Garden Route Oudtshoorn 3 Cape Winelands Stellenbosch 24 Cape Winelands Drakenstein 30 Cape Winelands Breede Valley 29 Cape Winelands Langeberg 3 Cape Winelands Witzenberg 148 Overberg Overstrand 13 Overberg Cape Agulhas 2 Overberg Swellendam 3 Overberg Theewaterskloof 2 West Coast Bergrivier 1 West Coast Saldanha Bay Municipality 4 West Coast Swartland 10

Unallocated: 170

The Western Cape has recorded an additional four COVID-19 deaths-bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 76. We extend our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier



