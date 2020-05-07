New sexual abuse lawsuit alleges USTA and USTA NorCal failed to notify parents about the danger posed by a tennis coach

Attorney Robert Allard

Corsiglia McMahon & Allard sexual abuse legal team files it's second lawsuit against USTA and USTA NorCal

We’re bringing this lawsuit to hold their feet to the fire, to make sure other young tennis players don’t suffer as S.G. is suffering.” — Attorney Robert Allard

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, May 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A second sexual abuse lawsuit has been filed by the sexual abuse law firm of Corsiglia, McMahon & Allard in Alameda County Superior Court against the United States Tennis Association and USTA NorCal, alleging that the organizations failed to notify parents and players that former tennis coach Normandie Burgos posed a danger, resulting in the sexual abuse of a male teenager known as “S.G.”Burgos was sentenced to 255 years in prison in August 2019 after being found guilty of 60 counts of molesting S.G. and another young male teenager.S.G. testified at Burgos’ criminal trial and says the coach repeatedly molested him for well over a year, starting in 2015 when he was just 14-years-old.Burgos became S.G.’s tennis coach in May of 2012 when he was 11-years-old and immediately began “grooming” him for the purpose of sexually abusing him: Burgos gave S.G. free private tennis lessons, bought him tennis equipment, and gave him special attention and affection. The grooming behavior escalated over time, the lawsuit says.In mid-2014, the mother of another minor tennis player notified USTA NorCal Junior Team Specialist Darren Wenger that Burgos had sexually assaulted her son, the lawsuit says.Sometime after that, the mother also told USTA NorCal executive director Steve Leube that Burgos’ sexual assault of her son made him unfit to be a coach; she also told Leube that the Richmond, California police department was investigating Burgos for sexual assault. Even though USTA and USTA NorCal found the allegations credible and revoked Burgos’ membership, the two organizations took no action to notify athletes or their parents that Burgos posed a danger to children, states the lawsuit.Instead, the lawsuit claims that for the next two years, Burgos was allowed to attend, participate or coach in more than 30 USTA or USTA NorCal events. “Our client would not have been sexually abused in 2015 if USTA and USTA NorCal acted responsibly,” attorney Robert Allard said.Burgos’ private tennis clinic, the Burgos Tennis Foundation, became a USTA and USTA NorCal member around 2012. If either organization had investigated Burgos before approving his membership, they would have uncovered the fact that he had a prior history of sexual misconduct with children.For example, Burgos was fired from his job as a tennis coach and physical education teacher at Tamalpais High School in Marin County, California in 2008. The Tamalpais Union High School District cited inappropriate touching of several students between 2001 and 2004 as the primary reason for his dismissal and revocation of his California Teaching Credential in 2011.“This is clearly a case of negligence,” attorney Allard said. “The Safe Play rules that USTA and USTA NorCal voluntarily adopted require coaches to undergo background checks. Either they didn’t bother checking him out or they just ignored Burgos’ well-documented sexual misconduct.”“USTA and USTA NorCal were reckless when they disregarded Burgos’ prior sexual misconduct,” attorney Allard said. “We’re bringing this lawsuit to hold their feet to the fire, to make sure other young tennis players don’t suffer as S.G. is suffering.”Corsiglia McMahon & Allard filed another civil suit (Case No. RG19048474) against Burgos, USTA and USTA NorCal on behalf of a teenage victim, “W.S.,” on December 27, 2019 that also alleges negligence.###

