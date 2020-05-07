“Has Anyone Seen George Clooney?” Asks Author Looking to Offer Him Movie Rights

New Memoirs

Photographer’s Memoirs are Wildly Visual Making Them Ideal for the Big Screen

McGuire is looking like he should be holding a mint julep, or yachting or doing something else genteel. His face is aristocratic… his manner is intense” — The Washington Post

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, May 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “I’ve traveled to, lived in, or have been thrown out of more than 30 countries,” says Jake McGuire, a Washington, D.C. photographer, who is finishing up his colorful memoirs entitled, “Out of Line • The Adventures of a Wayward Photographer.”

And, he is offering an impressive treat to anyone who can connect him with Clooney.

Background: From working on the staff of a weekly newspaper to becoming one of America’s most published photographers, McGuire’s book reveals how he ditched his disheveled looks, switched to dapper, acted daring, and then watched his life blossom into a Hollywoodesque series of fun-loving, mischief-making adventures.

“If I can do it, you can do it too,” he says of his book which is covers two popular genres: memoirs and self-help. Throughout these stories McGuire reveals his eye-opening, often mischievous, sometimes hilarious, but always playful ways, “so you too, can live a more fun, adventuresome, and romantic life.”

“You won’t have to re-invent the wheel,” says McGuire, “I’ve already been run over by it for you!”

McGuire has been a newspaper photographer, photo editor, reporter, food and travel writer, chef, restaurant critic, and an admitted mischief-maker. He has ten coffee-table books in print. He is always on the move searching for good food, fine wine, and delicious adventures. He is working on a new book of his whirlwind adventures in Spain, Mexico and Colombia, entitled, "No Moss."



Now: Enter George Clooney.

“Im hopeful Clooney might want to take my book off the movie market place before someone else does,” says McGuire, “and, Clooney has that terrific twinkle in his eye to produce and direct an eye-opening film about a fun-loving, ‘Out of Line,’ character.”

McGuire’s prize to anyone who can connect him with Clooney is a rare, nearly impossible-to-get, highly prized wine, a bottle of 2000 ( the vintage year) Chateau Margaux.

“In a movie, Clooney would make a better me, than me,” says the wayward photographer with a chuckle. “And, I don’t mind having a bit part in it, where I’m sitting next to Clooney at a venerable old DC bar like the Old Ebbitt Grill giving him advice on taking photos.”

“McGuire is edgy, nutty, romantic…nimble in his walk and talk…spreading mischievous wisdom around,” says fellow book author, poet and DC area Professor, Anita Nahal.

And, McGuire wants Clooney to know that he isn’t a paparazzi type what-so-ever, so if Clooney played him in the movie, Clooney could take the role of a high-road photographer who never bothers anyone. “It might teach the paparazzi to get-a-life and mind their own business,” says McGuire.

McGuire’s wild adventures in dozens of countries includes his eye-opening details of how he got invited to drink tea with the Amir of Bahrain in his royal palace and came away with gifts of diamonds and gold!

Another sky-high–literally– chapter opens with, “if you have a fear of flying, skip this chapter or call your therapist, NOW.”

It describes with nail-biting drama how he managed to get into the cockpit of a fully loaded commercial flight and casually flew it part way from DCA to ATL. “If the passengers knew I was flying it,” says McGuire, “they would have said, ‘Let’s Roll’ and would have stormed the cockpit.”

And, he has no pilot’s license.

Fellow book author, Lucia St. Clair Robson says about McGuire, “He is an irresistible rogue, you won’t be disappointed!”



McGuire’s memoirs are 90% done and instead of the old school manner of carrying around a manuscript McGuire keeps a thumb-drive in his pocket just in case. In fact, McGuire happened to be at Lake Como last summer keeping his eye out for a chance encounter with Clooney.

“I heard that he drove a red Vespa,” says McGuire, “But an Italian surgeon told me he drove a Harley, so I was barking up the wrong tree,” McGuire laughs.



Washington Post writer, Monica Hesse, who penned a lengthy feature on McGuire in August of 2010, wrote, “McGuire is looking like he should be holding a mint julep, or yachting or doing something else genteel. His face is aristocratic… his manner is intense.”



For more on McGuire’s visit his website: www.dcjakemcguire.com



