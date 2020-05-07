Skybox Security and Carahsoft Partner to Provide Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions to the Public Sector

/EIN News/ -- Skybox Solutions Now Available on Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule and SEWP V Contracts



SAN JOSE, Ca. and RESTON, Va., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skybox Security Inc. , a global leader in cybersecurity management, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a new partnership. As part of the agreement, Carahsoft has been named Skybox’s Master Government Aggregator™, with Skybox’s Common Criteria-certified platform of vulnerability management, policy management, cloud security management and operational technology security management solutions now available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule 70 and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V contracts and the company’s reseller partners.

“Federal security teams face a great deal of pressure every single day,” said Uri Levy, VP of Channel Sales, Global SIs and Strategic Alliances at Skybox Security. “We are currently simplifying cybersecurity management at more than 70 government agencies. We are thrilled about our new partnership with Carahsoft – teaming the intelligence of our solution with their best-in-class expertise will improve the power, productivity and performance of security programs within the public sector.”

The Skybox solution platform is comprised of four dynamic security products:

Vulnerability Control – Uses context to analyze, prioritize and quickly remediate the riskiest vulnerabilities, focusing on exposed and exploitable occurrences in the organization

– Uses context to analyze, prioritize and quickly remediate the riskiest vulnerabilities, focusing on exposed and exploitable occurrences in the organization Firewall Assurance – Analyzes virtual and cloud-based firewalls to optimize and cleanup rules, detect security and compliance issues, track changes, and manage the entire rule life cycle

– Analyzes virtual and cloud-based firewalls to optimize and cleanup rules, detect security and compliance issues, track changes, and manage the entire rule life cycle Change Manager – Intelligently automates firewall rule changes, proactively assessing for risk and compliance violations to secure rule creation, recertficiation and deprovisioning

– Intelligently automates firewall rule changes, proactively assessing for risk and compliance violations to secure rule creation, recertficiation and deprovisioning Network Assurance – Collects and normalizes data from physical IT and OT networks, as well as public and private clouds to simplify management of rule, access and configuration policy

With complete, context-rich visibility; intelligent automation; over 140 integrated security and operational technologies; and out-of-the-box policy templates for HIPAA, SOX, DISA, FISMA, PCI–DSS, ISO 27001 and EU GDPR among others, the Skybox platform gives Federal security teams full control over their fragmented, hybrid estates while alleviating increasingly stretched resources. By centralizing, normalizing and analyzing data from multiple perspectives, it empowers the CISO to better protect their assets and secure their mission initiatives.

”Our main focus is to find new and innovative solutions that protect our government customers,” said Ryan Farrar, Manager of the Skybox Security team at Carahsoft. “Skybox’s broad security management solutions seamlessly integrate into any organization’s specific systems. We look forward to working with Skybox and our reseller partners to strengthen agencies’ security postures across federal, state and local governments.”

The Skybox cybersecurity management platform is available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule 70 GS-35F-0119Y and SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B. For more information, contact the Skybox team at Carahsoft at (703) 871-8693 or Skybox@Carahsoft.com .

About Skybox Security

At Skybox Security, we provide you with cybersecurity management solutions to help your business innovate securely. We get to the root of cybersecurity issues, giving you better visibility, context and automation across a variety of use cases. By integrating data, delivering new insights and unifying processes, you’re able to control security without restricting business agility. Skybox’s comprehensive solution unites different security perspectives into the big picture, minimizes risk and empowers security programs to move to the next level. With obstacles and complexities removed, you can stay informed, work smarter and drive your business forward, faster.

Skybox PR Contact Information

Colleen Nichols

Director of Corporate Marketing for Skybox Security

colleen.nichols@skyboxsecurity.com

Allison + Partners for Skybox Security

Jaime Tero

+1 415 294 9841

jaime.tero@allisonpr.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator™ for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company’s dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Skybox Security, VMware, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry’s fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

Carahsoft PR Contact Information

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com ­



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.