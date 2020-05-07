RetrainAmerica Launches National Retraining and Employment Exchange

/EIN News/ -- Will connect anyone with retraining opportunities for jobs of the future



BALTIMORE, , May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyte, in conjunction with various corporate, training and governmental partners, announced the formation of RetrainAmerica , a national exchange that will connect anyone – regardless of background, education or prior experience – with an opportunity to get retrained for jobs of the future. The exchange will launch in Maryland immediately, with additional states and localities joining in quick succession.

Millions of Americans are looking for a secure job. Even in the middle of the coronavirus crisis, technology, cybersecurity, healthcare, industrial automation, logistics and other industries need new employees. RetrainAmerica connects the two, giving Americans training opportunities for new careers, providing businesses with qualified candidates and growing local and state tax bases.

“Every Maryland resident must have the opportunity to advance their career and provide a better life for their children, and the state must continue to be a leading hub for technology, cybersecurity, biotech and other cutting-edge industries,” said Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson. “RetrainAmerica provides a critical resource by aggregating training and apprenticeship opportunities in industries of the future, giving individuals a path forward and companies the talent they need to grow.”

“This is a turning point in American history,” said Jacob Hsu, CEO of Catalyte. “Unless we provide workers whose jobs won’t exist at the end of this crisis direct opportunities for new career paths, we risk abandoning the most economically vulnerable Americans. RetrainAmerica is here to provide those opportunities for the jobs of the future and help businesses find the talent they desperately need.”

RetrainAmerica launch partners include: Mindgrub, City of Baltimore, Carefirst, Exelon (BGE, BGE Home, DPL and Pepco), Brown Advisory, Protenus, Baltimore Corps, Fearless, Traitify and GRIMM. Mindgrub is also providing digital marketing services for the RetrainAmerica program launch.

“RetrainAmerica represents an all hands-on deck moment for our city,” said Baltimore City Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young. “Under its umbrella, an ambitious and diverse coalition of city government, private employers and the local workforce system has come together to bring hope, opportunity and concrete resources to our residents. I commend Catalyte for spearheading this important initiative.”

Individuals looking for training opportunities, or organizations looking to join RetrainAmerica, can find more information at www.RetrainAmerica.com .

About Catalyte

Catalyte finds and develops technology talent others can’t. Its Odyssey workforce development platform provides new opportunities for exceptional tech talent and powers transformational software engineering ‒ when, where and how it’s needed. The company uses AI to close the talent gap and produce sustainable and diverse technology workforces. With development centers in Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix-Scottsdale and Portland, Ore., Catalyte offers a range of specialized engineering services that accelerate business outcomes. For more information, visit www.catalyte.io .

CONTACT:

Tony Keller

Outvox for Catalyte

tkeller@outvox.com



