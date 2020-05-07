Local situation of Covid-19 analyzed by MPLA

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 7 - The Secretariat of the Politburo of the ruling MPLA party analyzed last Wednesday, in Luanda, the State of Emergency and the situation of the pandemic of covid-19 in the country, in a session guided by the vice president of the party, Luísa Damião.,

According to the final announcement, the meeting reiterated the appeals to the citizens to follow strictly the bio-safety rules, the recommendations of confinement and social restrictions in order to prevent and fight covid-19.

The document, to which ANGOP has had access, highlights that in the extraordinary meeting the secretariat of the MPLA Politburo learnt, through the government economic team, about the process of implementing stimulus measures for companies, families and the informal sector of the economy.

In this context, this organ of the ruling party in Angola encouraged the Executive, led by President João Lourenço, to continue with the recommended support, aiming to mitigate the economic and financial impact of covid-19.

The statement refers that the Secretariat of the ruling party’s Politburo noted with satisfaction that the measures will serve to ease the pressure on companies' treasury, ensure the financing of micro, small and medium-sized companies in the productive sector.

It indicates that the measures will also serve for the well-being of families, as well as safeguarding the process of maintaining and creating jobs and guaranteeing support and solidarity for needy families.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.