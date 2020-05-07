Coronavirus - Zambia: Status Update (7th May 2020)
New - 7 confirmed cases (Reported from: Lusaka); 2 recoveries (Lusaka)
Tests in last 24hrs - 849 (11,412 cumulative)
Cumulative cases - 153
Total recoveries - 103
Total deaths - 4
Active cases - 46Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.
