Coronavirus - Kenya: Update 07 May 2020
COVID-19 update:
- 25 new positive cases today.
- Total confirmed cases stand at 607.
- 7 new recoveries today.
- Total discharged and recovered stands at 197.
- 3 fatalities today.
- Total fatalities stand at 29.
#KomeshaCoronaDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
