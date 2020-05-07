Coronavirus - Kenya: Update 07 May 2020

COVID-19 update:

- 25 new positive cases today.

- Total confirmed cases stand at 607.

- 7 new recoveries today.

- Total discharged and recovered stands at 197.

- 3 fatalities today.

- Total fatalities stand at 29.

#KomeshaCorona



