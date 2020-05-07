InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) CEO Invited to Present at Kepler Cheuvreux’s “Digital Hearing Aid Day” Virtual Investors Conference

/EIN News/ -- InnerScope’s CEO will present at Kepler Cheuvreux’s “Digital Hearing Aid Day” Virtual Conference to leading industry investors on InnerScope’s plan as a disruptive industry leader with its Direct-to Consumer (“DTC”) “Self-Fitting” Hearing Aids and “Hearing Loss Information Centers” in Self Service Health Screening Kiosks located inside thousands of “Big Box” and major retail and pharmacies chains.



“Digital Hearing Aid Day” Monday, May 11, 2020

InnerScope is one of only six hearing aid companies invited to present

InnerScope is one of four DTC/OTC companies presenting

Two of the largest global hearing aid manufacturers will be presenting

Event Attracts Leading Institutional Investors & Industry Experts

Panel Discussions and Q&A with all hearing aid companies

ROSEVILLE, Calif., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND) (InnerScope), today announced that its Co-founder and CEO Matthew Moore has been invited to present at the Kepler Cheuvreux “Digital Hearing Aid Day” Virtual Investors Conference Event on Monday, May 11, 2020. Mr. Moore is scheduled to present to leading industry investors and industry experts at 9:10 AM EST. Panel discussions and Q&A is scheduled at 11:30 EST with InnerScope and other leading global hearing aid companies.



Other leading global hearing aid companies scheduled to present include: Søren Nielsen, President & CEO of Demant (DEMANT.CO) and Christian Lange, Investor Relations; Justin Miller, Co-founder and CEO of Nuheara Limited (ASX: NUH) ; Mark Gordon, CEO of Intricon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) with J. Scott Longval, CFO and Delain Wright, VP of Business Development; Gitte Asbo, CEO of GN Hearing, Mortan P. Toft VP, Investors Relations & Treasury of GN Store Nord (GN.CO) and Rune Sandager, Senior Manager, Investor Relations; Adam Karp, Co-founder and CEO of Lively Hearing Corp .

To RSVP, contact the US SmartConnect Team: @ Tel: (+1) 212 710 7631 or E-mail: SmartConnect.US@keplercheuvreux.com , or for more information: see Kepler Cheuvreux “Digital Hearing Aid Day” (Event brochure attached to this announcement) https://www.docdroid.net/C8QILKH/hearing-aid-day-may-11-2020-invite-pdf

Mr. Moore’s presentation will highlight InnerScope’s leading position in the pre and post era of the upcoming "Over the Counter" ("OTC") Hearing Aid Act (the “OTC Hearing Aid Act”) (expected to be become enacted sometime this year) which establishes a new FDA OTC category for hearing aids for adults with mild to moderate hearing losses to be sold retail in-stores without having to see a hearing care professional.

InnerScope believes its Unique Selling Proposition (“USP”) combined with its innovative DTC/OTC approach to a unique hearing aid distribution/sales model, sets InnerScope apart from all other competitors. Part of InnerScope’s USP is allowing the public FREE access to a planned network of interactive fully automated self-administered Point of Sale Hearing Screening Retail Kiosks and Hearing Loss Information Centers ("Hearing Kiosks") (or through already well-established self-service health screening kiosks networks currently located in over tens of thousands of retail and pharmacy locations) located in convenient retail stores along with easy access to purchase Off-the-Shelf of its DTC/OTC affordable Smartphone Controlled Self-Fitting Hearing Products (“Self-Fitting Hearing Products”). InnerScope is extremely confident in its USP and its ability to deliver high-quality DTC/OTC affordable Self-Fitting Hearing Products and related Hearing Health Products either In-Store Off-the-Shelf or Online to the tens of millions of Americans that may currently have an untreated mild or moderate hearing loss.

Moreover, with last October FDA adding the approval of “Self-Fitting” hearing aids as Class II medical devices to the Federal Register, it paved the way for InnerScope to be able to register its “Self-Fitting” Hearing Aids under the new FDA OTC category when the OTC Hearing Aid Act becomes enacted. Additionally, after the OTC Hearing Aid Act is enacted, InnerScope believes it is well-positioned in the marketplace with not only its affordable Self-Fitting Hearing Products but also with its ancillary Hearing Health Products. InnerScope is also well-prepared for the major “Big Box”/Pharmacy retail chains and large grocery store retail chains to start allocating in their merchandising planogram for retail floor space and/or display shelf for InnerScope’s Point of Sale Off-the-Shelf Self-Fitting Hearing Products and related Hearing Health Products.

“I am honored and excited to have been invited to present at Kepler Cheuvreux’s “Digital Hearing Aid Day” Virtual Investors Conference,” said Matthew Moore, CEO InnerScope Hearing Technologies. “It is a privilege be able to share InnerScope’s disruptive mission with leading industry institutional investors within the global hearing space. InnerScope is proud to be one of six hearing aid companies invited to represent the disruptive industry changes and be able to present alongside some of the largest multi-billion-dollar hearing aid manufactures in the world.”

“We believe InnerScope’s unique USP approach gives the nearly 50 million Americans that currently have reported some hearing issues, a convenient source of hearing loss information as well as an in-store point of sale off-the-shelf option or an online option to purchase InnerScope’s affordable Self-Fitting Hearing Products and related Hearing Health Products.”

“This invite truly shows the testament to what InnerScope is accomplishing by becoming a major disruptive player in the new upcoming emerging hearing aid market worth tens of billions of dollars. We look forward to presenting InnerScope at this Virtual Investors Conference to new potential equity investors/shareholders within the hearing space,” Mr. Moore concluded.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND)

InnerScope Hearing Technologies as a manufacturer, distributor and retailer of “Self-Fitting” FDA-Registered Hearing Aids, “Self-Fitting” Personal Sound Amplifiers Products, Hearing Related Treatment Therapies, Doctor-Formulated Dietary Hearing & Tinnitus Supplements, proprietary CBD Oil for Tinnitus and assorted Ear & Hearing Aid Related Products (collectively “Hearing Products”) is on a mission to improve the quality of life of the more than 1.2 billion people worldwide who suffer from hearing impairment and hearing related issues. As a rapidly expanding consolidator of the hearing aid industry, the management team of InnerScope is applying decades of industry experience, as well as new technology, to provide affordable FDA registered hearing aids and personal sound amplification products directly to the consumer. InnerScope products are available on Walmart.com , Sears.com , and Kmart.com , as well as retailers and pharmacy chains nationwide. InnerScope believes it is well positioned to benefit from the Over the Counter Hearing Aid Act , which is designed to enable adults with perceived mild-to-moderate hearing loss to access Over the Counter hearing aids without being seen by a hearing care professional.

InnerScope plans to continue to open, acquire, and operate a physical chain of audiological and retail hearing aid clinics. InnerScope' mission is to serve the approximately 1.2 billion people worldwide who are suffering with dB or greater hearing loss. For more information, please visit www.innd.com . For the most up to date information about InnerScope, please visit and follow our official Twitter account @inndstock at https://twitter.com/inndstock .

About Kepler Cheuvreux :

Kepler Cheuvreux is a leading independent European financial services company specialized in research, execution and advisory services. Founded in Paris in July 1997 as the equity brokerage business of Bank Julius Baer, the Swiss private bank, Kepler Cheuvreux has diversified its business model along the following lines:

• Equities

• Debt & Derivatives

• Investment Solutions

• Corporate Finance

The foundation of the business is the Research product which is leveraged across all four business lines. Many of the original founders of Kepler are still in place and, during the course of various changes of ownership, they have helped to define the key Kepler characteristics: Independent, Research-focused, Entrepreneurial, Tailor-made solutions and open to Partnerships & Strategic Alliances. For more information please visit: https://www.keplercheuvreux.com/

Safe Harbor

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are also "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). Such statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or maintain contractual relationships with vendors and customers, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA, Securities Act and Securities Exchange Act.

Contact

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc.

Investor Relations

Info@innd.com

916-218-4100

www.innd.com

For the Most Up-to-Date information about InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND), please visit and follow our Official Twitter account @inndstock Page.

https://twitter.com/inndstock

Walmart.com

Sears.com

Kmart.com

"Over the Counter" ("OTC") Hearing Aid Act

Point of Sale Hearing Screening Retail Kiosks and Hearing Loss Information Centers







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.