JourneyTEAM Recognized by Inc. Magazine as 2020 Best Workplace

Only Thirteen Utah Companies Made the Prestigious 2020 Inc Magazine Best Workplace List

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JourneyTEAM, a Microsoft business and technology consulting firm, was recently named to Inc. magazine’s annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2020. Thousands of America’s top organizations applied and only 389 companies made the list. In the state of Utah, only 13 companies, including JourneyTEAM, were awarded as the Inc. Magazine 2020 Best Workplace.



"It's an honor to be recognized as one of the top companies in the nation… especially in the category of Best Workplace," shared Brian Tenney, COO of JourneyTEAM. "This award shows that we are headed in the right direction and recognizes the contributions from all of our great people.”

The 2020 Best Workplace had a record 370,000 participates. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Inc. Magazine then gathered, analyzed, and audited the data. Then they ranked all the employers using a composite score of survey results. The strongest engagement scores came from companies that prioritized the most human elements of work.

This year, 73.5 percent of surveyed employees were engaged by their work and honorees had a typical score above 90 percent. JourneyTEAM received a 95.13 percent score and was recognized for leading the way with a vibrant culture, employee recognition, performance management, stellar benefits, an open work environment, and diversity.

Other Utah companies that made the 2020 Inc. Magazine Best Workplace list included; 1-800 Contacts, 97th Floor, BambooHR, Divvy, Big Cartel, Health Catalyst, HireVue, Lendion, MX, Weave, Scalar, and Podium.

CLICK HERE for the full press release and a link to the complete 2020 Best Workplaces list.

JourneyTEAM employees were invited to provide optional and anonymous responses to questions during the survey by Inc. Magazine. There employees provided a total of 122 comments and here are a few random responses.

“The polices and ethics displayed by the management team make me comfortable in making promises to our customers that we will not only keep, but strive to deliver beyond expectations.”

“They treat you in a way to make you want to be successful… and provide the tools to achieve it…”

“I have never worked for an organization that cares as deeply about what they do for their customers and their employees as JourneyTEAM. It’s been great.”

At JourneyTEAM they only hire the best and brightest talent. They are committed to their clients and committed to their employees. That's why they focus on a healthy work-life balance and make our benefits and perks out of this world.

If you have experience in Microsoft products, Dynamics 365 CRM, ERP and Business Central, SharePoint, Modern Workplace, Cloud and Cybersecurity, Business Intelligence, and more — than you might be a good fit for the organization. Check out our open career positions here.

About JourneyTEAM:

JourneyTEAM ( https://journeyteam.com ), headquartered in Draper, Utah, is a long-standing Microsoft Gold Partner that serves the technology needs of public and private organizations, including many of the world’s best-known brands. JourneyTEAM’s expert level consultants dive deep into the dynamics of an organization and solve complex issues that improve a company’s sales, marketing, productivity, collaboration, accounting, business intelligence, and security. The company provides consulting, migration, optimization, and implementation services specifically for Microsoft products. Founded in 1993, JourneyTEAM is privately held and makes technology work for you to fuel and drive your business. For more information or to schedule a demo, contact us today.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing and top privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

At this time of pandemic uncertainty—with orders canceled, offices emptied, and many businesses driven to the brink—its time to celebrate the companies that have rised above. JourneyTEAM is the 2020 Inc Magazine Best Workplace.



