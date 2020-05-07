GuideOne Announces Alliance with Subsplash to Offer Online Giving

/EIN News/ -- West Des Moines, IA, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GuideOne Insurance today announced its alliance with Subsplash, a leader in digital engagement solutions for churches and ministries of all sizes, to provide its Religious Organization and Nonprofit & Human Services policyholders with a new online giving platform, Subsplash Giving.



“Fundraising is never easy, but it’s even more challenging as we deal with COVID-19. With in-person church services and nonprofit events being cancelled, these organizations are facing a new set of challenges,” says Dave Dietz, Senior Vice President, Core Commercial Lines at GuideOne. “Using Subsplash Giving, our policyholders can receive online donations and offerings anytime, anywhere with text, website or in-app giving.”



He adds, “We are making fundraising a little easier for our customers, while also simplifying the giving process through this easy-to-use app.”



Tim Turner, Founder & CEO of Subsplash, says, “Many organizations report an increase in overall gifts once they implement Subsplash Giving, due to the ease of using the app to quickly make a gift right at their fingertips. We’re glad to work with GuideOne to equip churches with Subsplash Giving, Live Streaming, mobile apps, and other online services that churches need during this critical time!



“With the uncertainty many of our customers facing right now, we feel that by adding Subsplash Giving we can help them enhance their digital presence and stay connected with their communities and their members,” Dietz adds.

About GuideOne Insurance



GuideOne Insurance was founded in 1947 with a commitment to social responsibility. That tradition continues today, as the company proudly protects the people who strengthen our communities. GuideOne serves churches, nonprofit organizations, small businesses and educational institutions. We provide commercial property and liability, business owner’s policies (BOP), workers’ compensation, commercial auto, and many other liability needs. Through GuideOne National, our Specialty E&S carrier, we serve three industry verticals: infrastructure, construction and energy.

Rated “A-” (Excellent) by industry analyst A.M. Best, GuideOne is licensed in all 50 states through a network of distribution partners who serve more than 51,000 members. GuideOne’s corporate headquarters are located in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About Subsplash

Subsplash is the award-winning leader in mobile technology and digital engagement tools, helping thousands of churches around the world expand their reach and engage their communities through world-class technology. With the power of the Ultimate Engagement Platform™, users can create their own custom mobile app and website, present media with the best-in-class media delivery system, live stream religious services and events, and fuel their missions with Subsplash Giving. The Subsplash Mission: Glorify God and proclaim Jesus is Lord by building a great company that drives for humility, innovation and excellence to delight millions of people on Subsplash platforms.

