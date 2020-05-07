COVID-19 does not slow down reconciliation at Seneca

Drumming performances along with Indigenous dances, prayers and teachings by elders, employees and community members will be showcased at Seneca’s first ever virtual pow wow on May 14.

On Thursday, May 14 at 1 p.m., pow wow participants will share traditional Indigenous songs, dances and teachings for attendees through an online meeting platform to celebrate culture and reconciliation during this time of physical distancing.

“At a time when travel restrictions and limits on large social gatherings are in place, the Seneca community will unite online to celebrate Indigenous culture,” said Mark Solomon, Dean of Students and Indigenous Education. “This is our way of continuing to provide education while supporting Indigenous community members who typically make a living through the pow wow circuit.”

Hosted by First Peoples@Seneca, the virtual pow wow will feature performances from two-time world champion hoop dancer Lisa Odjig, also a graduate from Seneca’s School of Hospitality & Tourism. Additional dance styles will be showcased by Seneca graduates, along with drumming performances, prayers and teachings by elders, employees and community members.

To further support reconciliation during the current pandemic, Seneca has organized additional initiatives, including:

virtual book club for employees to share in discussions about Indigenous readings

online workshops for students on tea-making and other Indigenous teachings

About Seneca

Combining career and professional skills training with theoretical knowledge, Seneca provides a polytechnic education to 30,000 full-time and 60,000 part-time students. With campuses in Toronto, York Region and Peterborough and education partners around the world, Seneca offers degrees, graduate certificates, diplomas and certificates in more than 300 full-time, part-time and online programs, now most of them virtually. Seneca’s credentials are renowned for their quality and respected by employers. Co-op and work placements, applied research projects, entrepreneurial opportunities and the latest technology ensure that Seneca graduates are highly skilled and ready to work.

