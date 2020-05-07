SmartInsured Selects Indio to Digitize the Data Collection Process for Commercial Lines Applications and Renewals

Seattle-based agency to digitize application and renewal process for their commercial lines business for continuity during stay-at-home mandates

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indio, a subsidiary of Applied Systems, today announced that SmartInsured has selected Indio to fully automate the client data capture experience for commercial lines applications and renewals. Indio will enable SmartInsured to create business continuity through social distancing guidelines and risk of E&O within the commercial lines application process by digitizing the applications, enabling a modern insurance experience for their tech-focused clients.

“At SmartInsured, the vast majority of our clients are startups, and one of the most precious resources to a growth stage company is time,” said Nelson Kramer, President PC Commercial at SmartInsured. “By automating our application and renewal process with Indio, we are providing our clients with an experience that not only significantly reduces the time spent applying for commercial insurance, but exceeds their expectations for customer service.”

Indio enables agencies to deliver a fully digital client risk capture and application experience by automating the data population across each individual, unique insurer application. The application uses smart-form automapping to reduce the need for rekeying client information across multiple applications, increasing efficiency while reducing errors and omissions. Agencies can communicate in real time with clients directly within the online insurance forms, enabling communication and collaboration all within a single application. Indio simplifies the insurance application process to make it faster, more collaborative, easier, and minimize errors and omissions, saving agencies and their clients’ time and money.

“SmartInsured is a tech-minded insurance agency, so a traditional, manual application process goes against their core operating values,” said Mike Furlong, chief executive officer, Indio Technologies. “Indio will enable SmartInsured to bring the application and renewal process into the digital age, eliminating the physical back-and-forth of gathering information for a paper application and allowing their customers to apply for commercial insurance from anywhere.”

About Indio

Indio, a division of Applied Systems, provides insurance application and renewal software to automate the commercial lines submission process among agencies, brokerages, insurers and the insured. The application provides a fully digital client risk capture and application experience by automating the data population across each individual, unique insurer application. In simplifying and accelerating the submission and renewal process, Indio enables agencies, brokerages, and insurers to create greater efficiencies and value while providing their insureds a digital customer experience.

