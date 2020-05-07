Finjan to Host Shareholder Update Call on May 13, 2020

/EIN News/ -- EAST PALO ALTO, Calif., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finjan Holdings, Inc . (NASDAQ:FNJN), a pioneer in cybersecurity, will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2020 financial results and provide a shareholder update on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time/4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Analysts, investors and other interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-855-327-6837 in the U.S. or internationally by dialing 1-631-891-4304.

An archived audio replay of the conference call will be available for 2 weeks beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on May 13, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. or internationally by dialing 1-412-317-6671 by providing access code 10009574.

The call will also be archived on Finjan's investor relations website by visiting https://ir.finjan.com/ir-calendar.

ABOUT FINJAN

Established more than 20 years ago, Finjan is a globally recognized pioneer in cybersecurity. Finjan’s inventions are embedded within a strong portfolio of patents focusing on software and hardware technologies used to proactively detect previously unknown and emerging threats on a real-time, behavior-based basis. Finjan continues to grow through investments in innovation, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships promoting economic advancement and job creation.

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto | KCSA Strategic Communications

(650) 282-3245 | investors@finjan.com



