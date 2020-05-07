AMD Delivers Ultimate Performance and Work Anywhere Flexibility with AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Series Mobile Processors

AMD Ryzen™ for Business commercial notebooks from HP and Lenovo expected to be available first half of 2020 with thin and light portability, advanced performance and built-in security features to meet the needs of today’s business PC users in the office, working from home or on the go

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced global availability of the world’s first x86 7nm commercial notebook processors, the AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Series Mobile family, delivering the most cores and threads in an ultrathin business notebook1. These new processors are fully optimized for remote work capabilities and designed to take business computing to the next level with multi-threading performance for modern productivity. Robust enterprise designs from HP and Lenovo powered by AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Series Mobile Processors are expected to be available worldwide starting in the first half of 2020, with anywhere-anytime productivity, multiple layers of security features, seamless manageability and reliable longevity.



“With the launch of AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Series Mobile Processors, AMD once again defines the new standard for PC experiences – from high-end desktop computing to ultrathin and gaming notebooks, and now the modern business notebook,” said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, client business unit, AMD. “Built on the ground-breaking ‘Zen 2’ architecture and 7nm process technology, the AMD Ryzen for Business portfolio delivers advanced performance, reliable security features, impressive battery life and advanced manageability to significantly elevate the capabilities of the ultrathin notebook in any work environment.”

AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Series Mobile Processors

Achieving major advances in performance and capability over previous generations2, AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Series Mobile Processors are designed to deliver category-defining ultrathin computing experiences and security.

Incredible p erformance built for anywhere-anytime flexibility AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U is the fastest business processor for ultra-thin business notebooks 3 , with up to 8 cores and 16 threads and up to 33% better multi-threaded performance compared to the competition 4 . AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U delivers a responsive and power efficient solution, with up to 37% better overall performance in Microsoft Office applications over the previous generation 5 .

Improved power efficiency: Built with untethered productivity in mind, along with the advanced 7nm process and “Zen 2” core architecture, AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U delivers up to 2X performance per watt over the previous generation 6 . AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U is designed to deliver up to 20+ hours of battery life on a premium platform 7 .

Built with untethered productivity in mind, along with the advanced 7nm process and “Zen 2” core architecture, Powerful AMD PRO Technologies: AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Series Mobile Processors help protect data, simplify management and provide long-term reliability with PRO-exclusive features, including: AMD PRO security: Multi-layered approach embedding defenses at every level, from silicon through operating system and system level security features. AMD Memory Guard, exclusive to AMD Ryzen PRO processors, helps enable data and identity protection. AMD PRO manageability: Enabling a full manageability feature set for simplified deployment, imaging and management that is compatible with modern IT infrastructures. AMD Ryzen PRO processors offer full support for Microsoft Endpoint Manager to deliver a flexible and integrated cloud management solution. AMD PRO business ready: Enterprise-grade computing solution designed for quality and reliability, in addition to platform longevity. AMD Ryzen PRO processors feature 18-months of planned software stability and 24-months of planned availability. ​





AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Series Mobile Processors help protect data, simplify management and provide long-term reliability with PRO-exclusive features, including:

MODEL CORES/



THREADS TDP BOOST8/BASE FREQ9 GPU CORES L2 / L3 CACHE (MB) AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 4750U 8/16 15W Up to 4.1 / 1.7 GHz 7 12 AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 4650U 6/12 15W Up to 4.0 / 2.1 GHz 6 11 AMD Ryzen™ 3 PRO 4450U 4/8 15W Up to 3.7 / 2.5 GHz 5 6

AMD Ryzen for Business

AMD now offers customers a breadth of business solutions with the flexibility to choose options based on mobility, performance, manageability and security requirements. For small- and medium-sized businesses, AMD Ryzen 4000 U-Series Mobile Processors deliver powerful performance and security features in commercial notebook designs.

With this flexibility, HP expanded its offerings for growing businesses and remote workers with the HP ProBook 445 G7 and HP ProBook 455 G7 laptops powered by AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors, in addition to the HP ProBook x360 435 G7, a business convertible laptop unveiled earlier this year.

“With more than 90 percent of office employees working from home today, simple and secure PC experiences that enable collaboration and productivity are more critical than ever,” said Andy Rhodes, global head, commercial PCs, personal systems, HP Inc. “HP is proud to offer a comprehensive AMD portfolio with powerful performance, flexible functionality and enterprise-grade security to business users everywhere.”

For large businesses requiring enterprise-grade manageability and business solutions, AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Series Mobile Processors offer remarkable productivity and PRO exclusive security and manageability features to meet the computing needs of modern businesses. Lenovo is updating the latest ThinkPad portfolio focused on providing a broad customer choice and a smarter workforce experience, powered by AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Series Mobile Processors.

“For more than 25 years, Lenovo ThinkPad laptops represented innovation, function and quality - we are pleased to continue to partner with AMD to offer state-of-the-art performance and security to our enterprise customers,” said Jerry Paradise, vice president, commercial portfolio, Lenovo. “The latest ThinkPad laptops powered by the AMD Ryzen PRO mobile processors will continue to deliver on our promise of incredible performance for business users.”

“Along with partners like AMD, Microsoft has created a new class of devices called Secured-core PCs designed to provide an extra layer of security at the firmware and OS levels. These devices enable customers to boot securely by protecting the firmware from targeted attacks, and ensuring that identity and domain credentials are protected,” said David Weston, director of enterprise and OS security, Microsoft. “Together with AMD, we are providing customers with an accelerated and secured PC experience. Powered by the latest Ryzen PRO mobile processors, Windows 10 Secured-Core PCs give users performance and incredible visual experiences ideally suited for today’s modern commercial environments.”

Supporting Resources

About AMD

For 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) website , blog , Facebook and Twitter pages.

1 As of February 2020 “Most Cores and Threads” in a mobile business processor for ultrathin notebooks. RNP-19



2 RNP-5: Testing as of 1/24/2020 by AMD Performance Labs on a AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U Reference Platform vs. AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 3700U (HP EliteBook 745 G6). 3DMark is a registered trademark of Futuremark Corporation. Results may vary. RNP-5

3 “Processor for business ultrathin notebooks" defined as 15W typical TDP. Testing as of 1/24/2020 by AMD Performance Labs on a Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U Reference Platform vs. i7-10710U (Dell XPS 13) vs. i7-1065G7 (Dell XPS 7390 2in1) vs. i7-8665U (Lenovo ThinkPad T490s). Results may vary. RNP-13

4 Testing as of 1/24/2020 by AMD Performance Labs on a Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U Reference Platform vs. i7-10710U (Dell XPS 13). 3DMark is a registered trademark of Futuremark Corporation. Results may vary. RNP-7

5 Testing as of 1/24/2020 by AMD Performance Labs on a Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U Reference Platform vs. Ryzen 7 PRO 3700U (HP EliteBook 745 G6) in the PCMark® 10 App Overall Score benchmark test. PCMark is a registered trademark of Futuremark Corporation. Results may vary. RNP-6

6 Based on AMD internal analysis, March 2020, comparing performance per watt for Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors vs. 2nd generation Ryzen™ Mobile Processors. Actual performance per watt may vary. RM3-123.

7 Projected battery life attainment with Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U based on AMD internal measurements with an AMD internal reference platform and pre-production customer platform configurations. Actual results will vary by platform configuration, battery capacity, applications, features, use, wireless functionality, and power management settings. RNP-24

8 Max boost for AMD Ryzen Processors is the maximum frequency achievable by a single core on the processor running a bursty single-threaded workload. Max boost will vary based on several factors, including, but not limited to: thermal paste; system cooling; motherboard design and BIOS; the latest AMD chipset driver; and the latest OS updates. GD-150

9 Base frequency is the approximate processor clock speed of a typical workload running at the processor’s standard TDP. GD-166.





