Catchpoint Expands Executive Team with Internet and Infrastructure Industry Expert

Tony Ferrelli joins as Vice President, leading IT Operations, advancing Catchpoint’s IT operational excellence

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catchpoint™ the leader in next-generation Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM), today announced the appointment of Tony Ferrelli as Vice President of Technology Operations. In his role, Tony will oversee the design, delivery, maintenance, operations, and support of Catchpoint’s Global Monitoring Infrastructure.



More than 450 global enterprises rely on Catchpoint’s ever-expanding global monitoring infrastructure of over 850 monitoring locations, spanning over 85 countries around the globe. This unique infrastructure operates reliably and securely 24/7. Tony and his organization will spearhead the management and operations of all Catchpoint monitoring data centers, supporting Catchpoint’s expanding corporate strategy, delivering stable, secure, and reliable operations.

“We are excited to have Tony and his expertise and deep network operations knowledge. As we continue to expand our footprint globally and offer more network visibility, his wealth of experience in data center, internet infrastructure technology and network peering, will be a key component to our future growth. Adding Tony rounds out our extensive executive team bench and will help us maintain our category leadership in the months and years ahead at Google’s Scale,” says Mehdi Daoudi, CEO and co-founder of Catchpoint.

Tony is a 25-year Internet industry veteran who has served in various Network Engineering and Operation leadership roles, including Google and DoubleClick and will report directly to Catchpoint CIO and co-founder Dritan Suljoti.

“Catchpoint is at the cutting edge of internet and user experience monitoring technology. Internet services, systems and infrastructure are becoming more sophisticated and complex,” said Tony Ferrelli. “I am excited to oversee and further advance this innovative and expanding global monitoring platform. Having more eyes in more places than any other internet monitoring vendor offers Catchpoint a unique advantage in today’s digital world. We will continue delivering the most reliable, secure, and stable platform that all our global customers rely on for their business operations.”

About Catchpoint

Catchpoint, the global leader in Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM), empowers business and IT leaders to protect and advance the experience of their customers and employees. In a digital economy, enabled by cloud, SaaS and IoT, applications and users are everywhere. Catchpoint offers the largest and most geographically distributed monitoring network in the industry – it’s the only DEM platform that can scale and support today’s customer and employee location diversity and application distribution. It helps enterprises proactively detect, identify, and validate user and application reachability, availability, performance, and reliability, across an increasingly complex digital delivery chain. Industry leaders like Google, L'Oréal, Verizon, Oracle, LinkedIn, Honeywell, and Priceline trust Catchpoint’s out-of-the box monitoring platform, to proactively detect, repair, and optimize customer and employee experiences. Learn more at www.catchpoint.com/

