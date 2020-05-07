NETSOL’s NFS Ascent® Goes Live in Malaysia

Malaysia Marks the Ninth Country with Successful Deployment of Next-Generation NFS Ascent as Part of Previously Announced $110 million, 12-Country Contract

/EIN News/ -- CALABASAS, Calif., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider with cloud and SaaS capabilities, has successfully implemented its full suite NFS Ascent Retail Platform, including its Omni Point of Sale (Omni POS) and Contract Management System (CMS), as well as the Wholesale Finance System (WFS) of its Wholesale Platform, for a leading German auto captive finance company with operations in Malaysia.



This implementation in Malaysia is the latest in an ongoing series as part of a larger multi-country agreement, originally signed in December 2015, to provide an existing tier-one NETSOL client with an upgrade to the company’s Next-Gen platform, NFS Ascent. The contract includes implementations, licenses, maintenance, services and expected customization fees for the platform covering deployments in 12 countries, altogether representing the largest contract in NETSOL’s history. Malaysia marks the ninth deployment to “Go Live” following successful implementations in Japan, China, South Africa, Thailand, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, and Hong Kong.

“Our latest implementation in Malaysia for this existing customer provides another valuable data point supporting our credibility in the leasing and finance industry as a go-to solution for international organizations,” said NETSOL Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Najeeb Ghauri. “Our business continuity plan has allowed us to continue performing uninterrupted, and our remote workforce is responding capably through this trial. Delivering all modules on time and in the face of the current environment is a real achievement by our team. It’s worth noting that this latest ‘Go Live’ represents the first remote implementation we’ve attempted. Based on this successful rollout, we are increasingly confident in our ability to continue executing through the latter stages of this multi-country deployment in the coming months.”

