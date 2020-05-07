Horizon Media Partners with TransUnion to Build Data Identity Backbone

Strategic deal will enhance Horizon’s identity and targeting capabilities

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To create better experiences for both brands and consumers, Horizon Media has partnered with TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) to expand its identity capabilities. The partnership will empower more personalized marketing execution in support of people-based marketing and client advertising initiatives.



The partnership uses TransUnion’s validated identity and robust audience attribute data sets to help build Horizon’s identity spine from the ground up, creating a common ID layer to power marketing decisions across all touchpoints. Through the partnership, Horizon bolsters its own identity infrastructure, establishing a framework for reconciling disparate data sources, deepening its client’s data-driven strategies, and enabling faster connections to deliver IDs across the digital ecosystem.

“The proliferation of digital channels has made it mandatory for marketers to understand an individual across multiple touchpoints. You can’t do this effectively without a singular, accurate view of identity,” said Matt Spiegel, executive vice president and head of the media vertical at TransUnion. “Horizon recognized that keeping pace with today’s connected consumer requires an investment in comprehensive identity. In doing so, Horizon creates a foundation to build its own proprietary, people-based solutions, and its clients can make more informed decisions about consumers, while also earning trust through increased relevancy.”

The expanded identity footprint also enables Horizon to resolve individual or household identities and match, build and leverage audiences directly for its advertising clientele. As a result, Horizon’s clients can tap into this strategic data layer to execute more precise campaigns and activations with confidence.

“Consumers expect more personalized experiences from advertisers and marketers,” said Laura McElhinney, chief data officer at Horizon Media. “Our partnership with TransUnion enhances our understanding of identity across consumers and devices to serve as the underpinning for making better, more targeted decisions for our clients and smarter, future-forward solutions to serve the evolving needs of the market.”

Please visit the TransUnion’s website for more information on TransUnion's Identity Graph Product Suite .

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.®

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

About Horizon Media

Founded in 1989, Horizon Media , Inc. is headquartered in New York, and has offices in Los Angeles and Toronto. With estimated billings of $8.7 billion and over 2,300 employees, Horizon is the second largest U.S. media agency according to COMvergence data.

Recognized as one of the world’s ten most innovative marketing and advertising companies by Fast Company, Horizon Media has been named Media Agency of the Year by MediaPost, Adweek and AdAge and is known for its highly personal approach to client service. Renowned for its culture, Horizon is also consistently named to all the prestigious annual Best Places to Work lists published by Fortune, Forbes, AdAge, Crain’s New York Business and Los Angeles Business Journal; including “Best Workplaces for Diversity,” “Best Workplaces for Women,” and “Best Workplaces for Millennials” honors.

Earning the industry’s highest honor, Bill Koenigsberg, President, CEO and Founder of Horizon Media, was inducted into the American Advertising Federation (AAF) Hall of Fame in 2019.

