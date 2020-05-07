Global Compliance Executive & Former Regulator Joins Oyster Consulting

Financial Services consulting firm expands Governance, Risk and Compliance Team

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Consulting announced today that Jeffrey Hiller joins the firm as a Managing Director of Oyster Consulting’s Governance, Risk and Compliance team. Jeffrey’s experience developing and managing global and domestic compliance programs with international Investment Advisors will enhance the team’s ability to serve its clients with solutions to large and complex organizations, to solve compliance concerns and provide outsourced and expert witness services.



Prior to joining Oyster, Jeffrey served as Chief Compliance Officer and Global Head of Compliance for Principal Global investors, a global asset manager of registered and unregistered funds, separately managed accounts, real estate, private equity and other alternative products, with approximately $240 billion in assets under management. Jeffrey also served as Chief Compliance Officer for Merrill Lynch Investment Managers/BlackRock, CitiGroup Asset Management and Prudential Investments. His regulatory experience includes several years as Senior Counsel for the SEC Division of Enforcement.

”We are pleased to have Jeffrey Hiller join the Oyster Team. His background and experience is a tremendous asset to our firm and will enhance the value that we offer our clients,” said Buddy Doyle, Oyster’s Chief Executive Officer.

"I am pleased to join the Oyster team and eager to work with a group of experienced and innovative thought leaders,” said Hiller. “During these turbulent times Oyster can provide their clients leading-edge compliance services and guidance to meet regulatory requirements, as well as other world-class services. I am excited to be part of that mission.”

ABOUT OYSTER CONSULTING

Oyster Consulting provides consulting, outsourcing and software solutions to financial services industry clients. Through consulting, outsourcing and proprietary software, Oyster gives clients innovative tools to understand, automate, optimize and analyze crucial functions so they can focus on running and growing their business.

CONTACT

Jeffrey Hiller

jeffrey.hiller@oysterllc.com

(609) 915-4834

Buddy Doyle

CEO

804.965-5400

buddy.doyle@oysterllc.com

www.oysterllc.com

