Mesa Air Group Reports April 2020 Operating Performance

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for April 2020.

Mesa Airlines reported 10,297 block hours in April 2020, a 72.4 percent drop from April 2019 as a result of reduced schedules during the COVID-19 outbreak. The company also reported a controllable completion factor of 100 percent for both its American and United operations.

Commenting on the results, Mesa Air Group Chairman and CEO Jonathan Ornstein said, “In my more than 20 years as CEO I have never seen a sustained drop in demand like this. It’s an incredibly difficult time for everyone, but I am extremely proud of our people for running a perfect operation during a challenging month.”

Operating statistics for April 2020 and fiscal year 2020 YTD are included in the table below.

  Apr-20 Apr-19 % Change   YTD FY2020 YTD FY2019 % Change
Block Hours              
American 5,965   15,973   -62.7 %   102,632   115,292   -11.0 %
United 4,331   21,355   -79.7 %   131,531   149,066   -11.8 %
Total 10,297   37,328   -72.4 %   234,163   264,358   -11.4 %
               
  Apr-20 Apr-19 % Change   YTD FY2020 YTD FY2019 % Change
Departures              
American 3,333   9,203   -63.8 %   58,710   66,078   -11.2 %
United 2,491   10,718   -76.8 %   65,274   74,602   -12.5 %
Controllable Completion Factor*              
American 100.00 % 99.62 % 0.4 %   99.73 % 99.28 % 0.5 %
United 100.00 % 99.66 % 0.3 %   99.98 % 99.67 % 0.3 %
Total Completion Factor**              
American 60.44 % 96.42 % -37.3 %   92.88 % 96.62 % -3.9 %
United 60.99 % 98.40 % -38.0 %   94.39 % 98.66 % -4.3 %

*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control
**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 103 cities in 35 states, the District of Columbia and Mexico. As of April 30th, 2020, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 320 daily departures and 3,400 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle or United Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United Airlines, Inc.

Investor Relations
Brian Gillman
investor@mesa-air.com

Media
Jack Hellie
media@mesa-air.com

