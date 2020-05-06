President convenes Council of Republic

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 6 - President João Lourenço has convened the Council of the Republic (CR) for a session on Thursday in Luanda, to discuss the novel coronavirus (covid-19) issue in the country. ,

The CR session is expected to produce a communique on the issue, a note from the President’s Press Office that reached Angop on Wednesday. says

This is the second time President Lourenço convenes the CR over the covid-19 pandemic that has so far infected 36 people in Angola since March this year.

The first CR meeting took place on March 23, before João Lourenço petitioned the Parliament to declare the state of emergency in the country.

Angola is observing the state of emergency since March 27 to try and arrest the spread of covid-19.

Since then, the country has gone through two 15-day extensions of the state of emergency, the last going until 11:59 pm on May 10.

The CR comprises the National Assembly speaker, the Constitutional Court presiding judge, the attorney general, leaders of political parties in Parliament and invited guests.

