COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

FRISCO, TX, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. On July 16, 2019, Comstock completed the acquisition of Covey Park Energy LLC ("Covey Park"). The Company's financial results include the results of operations of Covey Park in the first quarter of 2020.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

For the first quarter of 2020, Comstock reported net income available to common stockholders of $30.0 million or $0.15 per diluted share. Net income available to common stockholders as adjusted to exclude certain items not related to normal operating activities for the first quarter of 2020 was $23.6 million or $0.12 per diluted share. These items included $5.3 million in non-cash interest amortization resulting from adjusting debt assumed in the Covey Park acquisition to fair value; $2.5 million of non-cash accretion resulting from adjusting the preferred stock issued in connection with the Covey Park acquisition to fair value; and $16.5 million in unrealized hedging gains.

Comstock produced 122.8 billion cubic feet ("Bcf") of natural gas and 454,495 barrels of oil or 125.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent ("Bcfe") in the first quarter of 2020. Natural gas production averaged 1,349 million cubic feet ("MMcf") per day, an increase of 270% over natural gas production in the first quarter of 2019. The growth in natural gas production was primarily attributable to the Covey Park acquisition and the successful results from Comstock's Haynesville shale drilling activities in 2019 and 2020. Oil production in the first quarter of 2020 decreased to 4,994 barrels of oil per day from 9,005 barrels per day produced in the first quarter of 2019 due primarily to expected production declines from the Bakken Shale properties acquired in 2018.

Comstock's average realized natural gas price in the first quarter of 2020, including hedging, decreased to $2.04 per Mcf as compared to $2.87 per Mcf realized in the first quarter of 2019. The Company's average realized oil price in the first quarter of 2020, including hedging, increased to $46.31 per barrel as compared to $45.78 per barrel in the first quarter of 2019. Oil and gas sales were $271.3 million (including realized hedging gains) in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to sales of $132.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. EBITDAX, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization, exploration expense and other noncash expenses, of $201.6 million in the first quarter of 2020 increased by 108% over EBITDAX of $96.9 million for the first quarter of 2019. The Company's operating cash flow generated in the first quarter of 2020 of $156.0 million increased 120% over operating cash flow of $70.8 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Drilling Results

Total expenditures in the first quarter of 2020 for drilling and development activities were $130.5 million. Comstock spent $128.3 million to develop its Haynesville and Bossier shale properties, including $122.1 million on drilling and completing wells and an additional $6.2 million on other development activity. Comstock drilled 13 (9.6 net) horizontal operated Haynesville shale wells during the first three months of 2020, which had an average lateral length of approximately 9,200 feet. Comstock also participated in 7 (0.4 net) non-operated Haynesville shale wells in the first quarter of 2020. During the first quarter of 2020, Comstock had 21 (11.5 net) Haynesville shale wells turn to sales and had 32 (13.5 net) wells in the process of being completed or waiting to be completed.



Since its last operational update, Comstock reported on an additional twenty Haynesville shale wells. The average initial production rate of these wells was 24 MMcf per day. The wells had completed lateral lengths ranging from 4,574 feet to 9,885 feet, with an average completed lateral length of 8,758 feet. Each well was tested at initial production rates of 15 to 32 MMcf per day.

Other Matters

“Our natural gas operations in East Texas and North Louisiana have not been adversely impacted by COVID-19 virus pandemic”, stated M. Jay Allison, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We have modified our procedures and practices to minimize unnecessary risk of exposure and prevent infection among our employees and our contractors. Our operations team has continued to execute on our drilling program with little disruption and production operations have not been impacted. While natural gas prices are expected to remain low in the near-term as we manage through an oversupplied market resulting from the winter heating season, we anticipate a much healthier supply and demand balance for natural gas later this year and in 2021. Our improved outlook for the natural gas markets is primarily driven by our expectation for significant declines in natural gas supply in 2020 and 2021 due to a continued reduction in natural gas directed drilling and completion activity and less associated gas production from reduced activity in oil basins driven by the very low oil prices post COVID-19.”

Following the end of the quarter, the Company completed its scheduled semi-annual borrowing base redetermination under its revolving bank credit facility, resulting in the bank group decreasing the borrowing base from $1.575 billion to $1.4 billion. The commitment level was reduced from $1.5 billion to $1.4 billion. The decrease is related to lowered oil and natural gas prices that the banks used to determine the borrowing base.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company based in Frisco, Texas engaged in oil and gas acquisitions, exploration and development, and its assets are primarily located in Texas, Louisiana and North Dakota. The Company's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.





COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

OPERATING RESULTS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenues: Natural gas sales $ 207,239 $ 90,132 Oil sales 18,639 36,749 Total oil and gas sales 225,878 126,881 Operating expenses: Production taxes 5,567 5,939 Gathering and transportation 28,411 7,430 Lease operating 28,712 14,885 Exploration 27 — Depreciation, depletion and amortization 110,425 37,590 General and administrative 8,719 7,814 Gain on sale of oil and gas properties — (1 ) Total operating expenses 181,861 73,657 Operating income 44,017 53,224 Other income (expenses): Gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments 61,899 (7,657 ) Other income 313 93 Interest expense (52,810 ) (27,851 ) Total other income (expenses) 9,402 (35,415 ) Income before income taxes 53,419 17,809 Provision for income taxes (11,391 ) (4,234 ) Net income 42,028 13,575 Preferred stock dividends and accretion (12,072 ) — Net income available to common stockholders $ 29,956 $ 13,575 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.13 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 188,916 105,457 Diluted 285,166 105,457

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

OPERATING RESULTS

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, OPERATING CASH FLOW: 2020 2019 Net income $ 42,028 $ 13,575 Reconciling items: Deferred and non-current income taxes 11,330 4,352 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 110,425 37,590 Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments (16,483 ) 13,045 Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs 7,199 1,574 Stock-based compensation 1,430 648 Exploration 27 — Gain on sale of oil and gas properties — (1 ) Operating cash flow 155,956 70,783 Decrease in accounts receivable 54,297 10,783 (Increase) decrease in other current assets (3,828 ) 1,577 Decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses (56,306 ) (8,428 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 150,119 $ 74,715 EBITDAX: Net income $ 42,028 $ 13,575 Interest expense 52,810 27,851 Income taxes 11,391 4,234 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 110,425 37,590 Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments (16,483 ) 13,045 Exploration 27 — Stock-based compensation 1,430 648 Gain on sale of oil and gas properties — (1 ) Total EBITDAX $ 201,628 $ 96,942 As of As of BALANCE SHEET: March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,527 $ 18,532 Derivative financial instruments 108,656 89,192 Other current assets 150,489 195,849 Property and equipment, net 4,029,113 4,008,803 Other 339,956 344,746 Total assets $ 4,643,741 $ 4,657,122 Current liabilities $ 327,619 $ 392,376 Derivative financial instruments 4,380 4,220 Long-term debt 2,507,284 2,500,132 Deferred income taxes 223,104 211,772 Asset retirement obligation 18,613 18,151 Other non-current liabilities 6,265 7,866 Preferred stock 382,083 379,583 Stockholders' equity 1,174,393 1,143,022 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,643,741 $ 4,657,122

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

REGIONAL OPERATING RESULTS

(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Haynesville Bakken Other Total Gas production (MMcf) 115,585 2,348 4,853 122,786 Oil production (Mbbls) 3 426 25 454 Total Production (MMcfe) 115,601 4,908 5,004 125,513 Natural gas sales $ 198,146 $ 962 $ 8,131 $ 207,239 Natural gas hedging settlements (a) — — — 43,005 Total natural gas including hedging 198,146 962 8,131 250,244 Oil sales 114 17,472 1,053 18,639 Oil hedging settlements (a) — — — 2,410 Total oil including hedging 114 17,472 1,053 21,049 Total oil and gas sales including hedging $ 198,260 $ 18,434 $ 9,184 $ 271,293 Average gas price (per Mcf) $ 1.71 $ 0.41 $ 1.68 $ 1.69 Average gas price including hedging (per Mcf) $ 2.04 Average oil price (per barrel) $ 43.48 $ 40.96 $ 42.13 $ 41.01 Average oil price including hedging (per barrel) $ 46.31 Average price (per Mcfe) $ 1.72 $ 3.76 $ 1.84 $ 1.80 Average price including hedging (per Mcfe) $ 2.16 Production taxes $ 3,011 $ 1,902 $ 654 $ 5,567 Gathering and transportation $ 26,293 $ — $ 2,118 $ 28,411 Lease operating $ 18,157 $ 4,430 $ 6,125 $ 28,712 Production taxes (per Mcfe) $ 0.03 $ 0.39 $ 0.13 $ 0.04 Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe) $ 0.23 $ — $ 0.42 $ 0.23 Lease operating (per Mcfe) $ 0.15 $ 0.90 $ 1.23 $ 0.23 Oil and Gas Capital Expenditures: Development leasehold $ 3,747 $ 8 $ 126 $ 3,881 Development drilling and completion 122,058 — — 122,058 Other development 2,481 1,264 816 4,561 Total $ 128,286 $ 1,272 $ 942 $ 130,500

(a) Included in gain from derivative financial instruments in operating results.







COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

REGIONAL OPERATING RESULTS

(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Haynesville Bakken Other Total Gas production (MMcf) 31,364 768 1,017 33,149 Oil production (Mbbls) — 799 11 810 Total Production (MMcfe) 31,364 5,562 1,086 38,012 Natural gas sales $ 85,738 $ 1,500 $ 2,894 $ 90,132 Natural gas hedging settlements (a) — — — 5,033 Total natural gas including hedging 85,738 1,500 2,894 95,165 Oil sales 4 36,147 598 36,749 Oil hedging settlements (a) — — — 355 Total oil including hedging 4 36,147 598 37,104 Total oil and gas sales including hedging $ 85,742 $ 37,647 $ 3,492 $ 132,269 Average gas price (per Mcf) $ 2.73 $ 1.95 $ 2.85 $ 2.72 Average gas price including hedging (per Mcf) $ 2.87 Average oil price (per barrel) $ 49.47 $ 45.24 $ 54.36 $ 45.34 Average oil price including hedging (per barrel) $ 45.78 Average price (per Mcfe) $ 2.73 $ 6.77 $ 3.22 $ 3.34 Average price including hedging (per Mcfe) $ 3.48 Production taxes $ 1,732 $ 4,073 $ 134 $ 5,939 Gathering and transportation $ 7,273 $ — $ 157 $ 7,430 Lease operating $ 4,933 $ 6,519 $ 3,433 $ 14,885 Production taxes (per Mcfe) $ 0.06 $ 0.73 $ 0.12 $ 0.16 Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe) $ 0.23 $ — $ 0.14 $ 0.20 Lease operating (per Mcfe) $ 0.15 $ 1.17 $ 3.17 $ 0.38 Oil and Gas Capital Expenditures: Development leasehold $ 1,857 — — $ 1,857 Development drilling and completion 82,638 (953 ) 5,648 87,333 Other development 3,279 — — 3,279 Total $ 87,774 $ (953 ) $ 5,648 $ 92,469

(a) Included in gain from derivative financial instruments in operating results.



