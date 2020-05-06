Concierge Auctions Announces May/June Global Auction Lineup of Over $100 million in Luxury Properties—Most No Reserve

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions has released its May/June lineup of over $100 million of luxury properties—the majority offered No Reserve to the highest bidders as part of a global showcase on the heels of recent successful sales in Hong Kong, New York City, and Dubai—which shattered sales estimates and resulted in over 180 global bidders, millions in luxury properties sold, and record prices.

Spanning four countries and nine U.S. states, offerings include an equestrian property in the community of Grand Prix Village South in Wellington, FL; a newly-remodeled estate with direct beach access and celebrity ties in Malibu, CA; and a residence in the coveted One Thousand Museum in the heart of Miami, FL. Buyers may bid digitally from anywhere in the world via the firm's online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com.

Featured properties include:

31654 Broad Beach Road, Malibu, CA

Bid Online May 27–29

Newly-remodeled, gated, and with direct Lechuza Beach access, 31654 Broad Beach Road in Malibu, California—best known as a former home of the Kardashians on ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ and currently owned by actress/model Tiffany Rose and her husband, Jonathan—will auction online in cooperation with Rodrigo Iglesias and Helena Deeds of Hilton & Hyland. Previously listed for $7.995 million.

The open-plan, 4,456-square-foot layout features high ceilings, hardwood floors, and modern finishes. Picture windows and sliding glass walls frame spectacular ocean, coastline, white water, and island views, and create the ultimate flow between interior and outdoor living. Additional amenities include a spa bath with soaking tub, double vanities, and makeup vanity; chef’s kitchen that opens to an entertaining deck with custom, flat-front cabinetry; island with breakfast bar; double wall ovens; ocean view decks with glass railings on both levels; entertaining deck with lounge, dining area, BBQ, and hot tub; and room for an infinity-edge swimming pool and cabana—all under 45 minutes to Santa Monica, Venice, and the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

One Thousand Museum, 1000 Biscayne Boulevard, Residence 3601, Miami, FL

Bid Online May 27–29

In the heart of Miami, One Thousand Museum, Residence 3601, will auction online in cooperation with Broker Sylvia Fragos of Great Estates International Realty. Previously offered for $7.1 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder.

This residence is located on the 36th floor of the coveted Pritzker-Prize-winning architect’s only landmark residential tower in the United States. Its architecture features unobstructed views of Biscayne Bay and South Beach through floor-to-ceiling walls of glass. This 4,876-square-foot, half-floor residence has been furnished with custom Italian pieces. Additional amenities include an open floorplan; sleek, eat-in chef’s kitchen by Poliform with custom cabinetry; and a master suite with two accompanying spa baths. One Thousand Museum amenities include a house car for transport to airport; shopping and private beach club in South Beach; sundeck and swimming pool with poolside service; indoor pool; private sky lounge; fitness center; and the only residential rooftop helipad in Miami—all with a premier location in Downtown Miami.

Additional properties include:

Rancho de Vista, Los Angeles, CA

Bid Online May 8–12

In cooperation with Scott & Melinda Tamkin of Compass California

Previously Offered for $25M. No Reserve.

Villa Monterey, Sotogrande, Spain

Bid Online May 12–14

In cooperation with David Grad of Veri Mallorca

Previously Offered for €3.9M. No Reserve.

3905 Gem Twist Court, Wellington, FL

Big Online May 19–22

In cooperation with Travis Laas of Engel & Völkers Wellington

Previously Offered for $9.6M. Reserve $5.3M.

Meander, 6585 South Tropical Trail, Merritt Island, FL

Bid Online May 27–29

In cooperation with Brad Kuhns of RE/MAX Elite

Previously Offered for $9.9M. No Reserve.

The Gateways Inn, The Berkshires, MA

Bid Online May 27–29

In cooperation with James Nugent of The Kinderhook Group

Previously Offered for $3.2M. No Reserve.

1 Fifth Avenue #10D, New York, NY

Bid Online May 27–29

In cooperation with Ann T Weintraub of Ann Weintraub, Ltd.

Previously Offered for $3.2M. No Reserve.

330 East 38th Street #52K, New York, NY

Bid Online May 27–29

In cooperation with Branko Vujanic of The Corcoran Group

Previously Offered for $1.7M. No Reserve.

1700 Drury Lane, Oklahoma City, OK

Bid Online May 27–29

In cooperation with Kermit Brown of Churchill-Brown & Associates

Previously Offered for $2.595M. No Reserve.

The Ledges at Espiritu, Residence 2, Los Cabos, Mexico

Bid Online May 27–29

In cooperation with Andrea Geisler of Dream Homes of Cabo Real Estate

Previously Offered for $3.95M. No Reserve.

Rancho Espiritu, Los Cabos, Mexico

Bid Online May 27–29

In cooperation with Andrea Geisler of Dream Homes of Cabo Real Estate

Previously Offered for $1.2M. No Reserve.

Oasis Palmilla, Parcels A & B, Los Cabos, Mexico

Bid Online May 27–29

In cooperation with Andrea Geisler of Dream Homes of Cabo Real Estate

Previously Offered for $3.8M. Selling Separately or Collectively No Reserve.

41 Broadmoor Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO

Bid Online May 27–29

In cooperation with Creed Spillane of Quantum Residential Group, LLC

Previously Offered for $2.099M. No Reserve.

6763 Las Olas Way, Malibu, CA

Bid Online May 27–29

In cooperation with Rodrigo Iglesias and Helena Deeds of Hilton & Hyland

Previously Offered for $2.695M. No Reserve.

2924 Cliff Point, Spicewood, TX

Bid Online June 9–11

In cooperation with Beth Drewett of Moreland Properties

Previously Offered for $7.9M. No Reserve.

1S415 Sunnybrook Road, Glen Ellyn, IL

Bid Online June 9–12

In cooperation with Dawn McKenna of Dawn McKenna Group

Previously Offered for $3.695M. No Reserve.

Whitehaven, 10456 US Highway 19 South, Thomasville, GA

Bid Online June 23–26

In cooperation with Rebecca Strickland of Chubb Realty

Previously Offered for $2.475M. No Reserve.

Hodges Bay Resort and Spa, #T23, Saint John’s, Antigua

Bid Online June 26–30

In cooperation with Justin White of Anchor Realty Antigua & Barbuda

Previously Offered for $3.4M. No Reserve.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each property closed will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. Visit ConciergeAuctions.com to view all current auctions.



