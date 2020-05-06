There were 786 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,499 in the last 365 days.

Endeavour Silver Reschedules to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call on May 8, 2020

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) has rescheduled the release of its first quarter 2020 financial results for Friday May 8, 2020, before market and Management will host a telephone conference call the same day at 10:00am PT (1:00pm ET). To participate in the conference call, please dial the numbers below. No pass code is necessary.

Toll-free in Canada and the US: 1-800-319-4610
Local Vancouver: 604-638-5340
Outside of Canada and the US: +604-638-5340

A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 1-800-319-6413 in Canada and the US (toll-free) or +604-638-9010 outside of Canada and the US. The required pass code is 4368#. The audio replay and a written transcript will be available on the Company's website at www.edrsilver.com under the Investor Relations, Events section.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that owns and operates three high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico and Chile to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.  Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

SOURCE Endeavour Silver Corp. 

Contact Information:
Galina Meleger, Director, Investor Relations
Toll free: (877) 685-9775
Tel: (604) 640-4804
Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com

Follow Endeavour Silver on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.