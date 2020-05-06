Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2020

/EIN News/ -- LINDON, Utah, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE), a technology company (the "Company") which creates, installs and services burner management solutions in the oil and gas industry, today reported financial results for its first quarter ending March 31, 2020. A conference call will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.



First Quarter Summary

Recognized revenue of $7.4 million

Realized gross profit of $3.2 million or 42.5% of total revenues

Net loss of $365,000 or ($0.01) per share

Cash and liquid investments of $17.9 million and remained debt-free

“Our first quarter results reflect the early impact of the unprecedented combination of a global pandemic, the economic slowdown and reduced demand corresponding to the virtual shutdown of multiple countries, and a price war within the oil and gas industry,” said Brenton Hatch, Chairman and CEO of Profire Energy. “Our deliberate approach to maintain a debt-free balance sheet is proving very prudent given current macroeconomic events, and believe we are well-positioned to weather the near and medium-term impacts of COVID-19 and a return to more favorable oil and gas prices.”

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenues for the period equaled $7.4 million, a 31% decrease over the same period a year ago. This decrease was primarily driven by negative macro industry trends, including the impact on commercial and consumer demand related to COVID-19, as well as a 17% drop in the average oil price during the same period, due in part to a significant price war between Russia and OPEC in the final weeks of the quarter.

Gross profit was $3.2 million, which was down 45% from the same quarter last year. Gross margin was 42.5% of revenues, compared to 53.2% of revenues in the prior-year quarter. The gross margin decrease was driven by the change in product mix and related reserves, and reduced fixed cost absorption.

Total operating expenses were approximately $3.8 million, a 6% increase from the same quarter last year. This increase is consistent with the strategic investment plan implemented last year, which included the completion of two acquisitions last year, and ongoing research and development.

Compared with the same quarter last year, operating expenses for G&A increased 4%, R&D increased 17% and depreciation increased by 27%.

Net loss was $365,264 or ($0.01) per share, compared to net income of $1.7 million or $0.03 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Cash and investments totaled $17.9 million at March 31, 2020 compared to $18.6 million at the end of 2019, and the Company continues to operate debt-free. Capital expenditures for the quarter were $525,000, primarily related to work to complete the new facility in Canada which opened in early March 2020. Working capital as of March 31, 2020 was $22.7 million, compared to $22.9 million at the end of 2019.

Management Commentary

“In light of the current economic environment, we are reviewing our cost structure to determine necessary changes to improve profitability,” said Ryan Oviatt, CFO of Profire Energy. “We will also use the disruption across the industry to selectively evaluate potential business development opportunities that complement our strengths, similar to our acquisitions of Millstream and Midflow in the latter half of 2019.”

Conference Call

Profire Energy Executives will host the call, followed by a question and answer period. Date: Thursday, May 7, 2020 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. MT) Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-300-8521 International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6026 The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via this link:

http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139637. The webcast replay will be available for one year.



Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will

register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting the conference call,

please contact Todd Fugal at 1-801-796-5127.



A replay of the call will be available via the dial-in numbers below after 4:00 p.m. ET on the same

day through May 21, 2020.



Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921 International replay number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay Pin Number: 10143655

About Profire Energy, Inc.

Profire Energy assists energy production companies in the safe and efficient production and transportation of oil and natural gas. As energy companies seek greater safety for their employees, compliance with more stringent regulatory standards, and enhanced margins with their energy production processes, Profire Energy's burner management products are continuing to be a key part of their solutions. Profire Energy has offices in Lindon, Utah; Victoria, Texas; Homer, Pennsylvania; Greeley, Colorado; Millersburg, Ohio; and Spruce Grove, Alberta, Canada. For additional information, visit www.profireenergy.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. Statements made in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements. This release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s ability to financially weather economic impacts caused by COVID-19, the Company holding a conference call on May 7, 2020, evaluating acquisition targets, and, and the availability of Company resources to make beneficial investments in 2020 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business, public market and regulatory risks and factors identified in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Profire Energy, Inc.

Ryan Oviatt, CFO

(801) 796-5127

Three Part Advisors

Steven Hooser, Partner

214-872-2710









PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS (Unaudited) CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,230,330 $ 7,358,856 Short-term investments 1,727,483 1,222,053 Short-term investments - other 2,400,000 2,600,000 Accounts receivable, net 4,410,935 5,597,701 Inventories, net 8,815,111 9,571,807 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,398,596 1,672,422 Income tax receivable — 77,385 Total Current Assets 25,982,455 28,100,224 LONG-TERM ASSETS Long-term investments 6,552,150 7,399,963 Financing right-of-use asset 88,035 107,991 Property and equipment, net 11,913,754 12,071,019 Intangible assets, net 1,938,919 1,989,782 Goodwill 2,579,381 2,579,381 Total Long-Term Assets 23,072,239 24,148,136 TOTAL ASSETS $ 49,054,694 $ 52,248,360 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 1,460,159 $ 2,633,520 Accrued liabilities 1,296,997 2,089,391 Current financing lease liability 50,067 59,376 Income taxes payable 439,592 403,092 Total Current Liabilities 3,246,815 5,185,379 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Net deferred income tax liability 324,711 439,275 Long-term financing lease liability 40,761 52,120 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,612,287 5,676,774 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock: $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized: no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized: 51,098,039 issued and 47,685,661 outstanding at March 31, 2020, and 50,824,355 issued and 47,411,977 outstanding at December 31, 2019 51,098 50,824 Treasury stock, at cost (5,353,019 ) (5,353,019 ) Additional paid-in capital 29,922,760 29,584,172 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,518,237 ) (2,415,460 ) Retained earnings 24,339,805 24,705,069 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 45,442,407 46,571,586 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 49,054,694 $ 52,248,360

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes











PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 REVENUES Sales of goods, net $ 6,860,958 $ 10,198,635 Sales of services, net 586,184 634,423 Total Revenues 7,447,142 10,833,058 COST OF SALES Cost of goods sold-product 3,833,682 4,570,988 Cost of goods sold-services 448,784 497,198 Total Cost of Goods Sold 4,282,466 5,068,186 GROSS PROFIT 3,164,676 5,764,872 OPERATING EXPENSES General and administrative expenses 3,272,538 3,161,530 Research and development 409,726 349,058 Depreciation and amortization expense 147,472 116,223 Total Operating Expenses 3,829,736 3,626,811 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS (665,060 ) 2,138,061 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Gain on sale of fixed assets — 16,930 Other income (expense) 347 (551 ) Interest income 74,393 91,703 Total Other Income 74,740 108,082 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (590,320 ) 2,246,143 INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE) 225,056 (577,525 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (365,264 ) $ 1,668,618 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Foreign currency translation gain (loss) $ (945,423 ) $ 149,415 Unrealized gains (losses) on investments (157,354 ) 68,752 Total Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (1,102,777 ) 218,167 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ (1,468,041 ) $ 1,886,785 BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE $ (0.01 ) $ 0.04 FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE $ (0.01 ) $ 0.03 BASIC WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING 47,492,441 47,437,424 FULLY DILUTED WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING 47,492,441 48,084,390

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes











PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ (365,264 ) $ 1,668,618 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 259,801 249,889 Gain on sale of fixed assets — (16,930 ) Bad debt expense 133,803 177,906 Stock awards issued for services 66,348 66,714 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,314,939 654,710 Income taxes receivable/payable 107,561 (234,042 ) Inventories 537,668 656,988 Prepaid expenses 168,546 (239,395 ) Deferred tax asset/liability (114,564 ) 123,764 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,837,760 ) (499,721 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 271,078 2,608,501 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sale of equipment — 18,400 Sale of investments 387,326 647,739 Purchase of fixed assets (525,384 ) (443,883 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities (138,058 ) 222,256 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Value of equity awards surrendered by employees for tax liability (148,879 ) (143,022 ) Cash received in exercise of stock options 2,020 — Purchase of treasury stock — (1,333,578 ) Principal paid towards lease liability (19,089 ) (15,718 ) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (165,948 ) (1,492,318 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (95,598 ) 16,507 NET CHANGE IN CASH (128,526 ) 1,354,946 CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 7,358,856 10,101,932 CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 7,230,330 $ 11,456,878 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION CASH PAID FOR: Interest $ 872 $ 1,411 Income taxes $ — $ 711,524 NON-CASH FINANCING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Common stock issued in settlement of accrued bonuses $ 419,373 $ 379,861

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.