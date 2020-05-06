There were 696 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,465 in the last 365 days.

Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2020

/EIN News/ -- LINDON, Utah, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE), a technology company (the "Company") which creates, installs and services burner management solutions in the oil and gas industry, today reported financial results for its first quarter ending March 31, 2020. A conference call will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

First Quarter Summary

  • Recognized revenue of $7.4 million
  • Realized gross profit of $3.2 million or 42.5% of total revenues
  • Net loss of $365,000 or ($0.01) per share
  • Cash and liquid investments of $17.9 million and remained debt-free

“Our first quarter results reflect the early impact of the unprecedented combination of a global pandemic, the economic slowdown and reduced demand corresponding to the virtual shutdown of multiple countries, and a price war within the oil and gas industry,” said Brenton Hatch, Chairman and CEO of Profire Energy. “Our deliberate approach to maintain a debt-free balance sheet is proving very prudent given current macroeconomic events, and believe we are well-positioned to weather the near and medium-term impacts of COVID-19 and a return to more favorable oil and gas prices.”

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenues for the period equaled $7.4 million, a 31% decrease over the same period a year ago. This decrease was primarily driven by negative macro industry trends, including the impact on commercial and consumer demand related to COVID-19, as well as a 17% drop in the average oil price during the same period, due in part to a significant price war between Russia and OPEC in the final weeks of the quarter.

Gross profit was $3.2 million, which was down 45% from the same quarter last year. Gross margin was 42.5% of revenues, compared to 53.2% of revenues in the prior-year quarter. The gross margin decrease was driven by the change in product mix and related reserves, and reduced fixed cost absorption.

Total operating expenses were approximately $3.8 million, a 6% increase from the same quarter last year. This increase is consistent with the strategic investment plan implemented last year, which included the completion of two acquisitions last year, and ongoing research and development.

Compared with the same quarter last year, operating expenses for G&A increased 4%, R&D increased 17% and depreciation increased by 27%.

Net loss was $365,264 or ($0.01) per share, compared to net income of $1.7 million or $0.03 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Cash and investments totaled $17.9 million at March 31, 2020 compared to $18.6 million at the end of 2019, and the Company continues to operate debt-free. Capital expenditures for the quarter were $525,000, primarily related to work to complete the new facility in Canada which opened in early March 2020. Working capital as of March 31, 2020 was $22.7 million, compared to $22.9 million at the end of 2019.

Management Commentary

“In light of the current economic environment, we are reviewing our cost structure to determine necessary changes to improve profitability,” said Ryan Oviatt, CFO of Profire Energy. “We will also use the disruption across the industry to selectively evaluate potential business development opportunities that complement our strengths, similar to our acquisitions of Millstream and Midflow in the latter half of 2019.”

Conference Call

Profire Energy Executives will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Thursday, May 7, 2020
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. MT)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-300-8521
International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6026
The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via this link:
http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139637. The webcast replay will be available for one year.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will
register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting the conference call,
please contact Todd Fugal at 1-801-796-5127.

A replay of the call will be available via the dial-in numbers below after 4:00 p.m. ET on the same
day through May 21, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 10143655
 

About Profire Energy, Inc.
Profire Energy assists energy production companies in the safe and efficient production and transportation of oil and natural gas. As energy companies seek greater safety for their employees, compliance with more stringent regulatory standards, and enhanced margins with their energy production processes, Profire Energy's burner management products are continuing to be a key part of their solutions. Profire Energy has offices in Lindon, Utah; Victoria, Texas; Homer, Pennsylvania; Greeley, Colorado; Millersburg, Ohio; and Spruce Grove, Alberta, Canada. For additional information, visit www.profireenergy.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. Statements made in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements. This release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s ability to financially weather economic impacts caused by COVID-19, the Company holding a conference call on May 7, 2020, evaluating acquisition targets, and, and the availability of Company resources to make beneficial investments in 2020 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business, public market and regulatory risks and factors identified in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Profire Energy, Inc.
Ryan Oviatt, CFO
(801) 796-5127

Three Part Advisors
Steven Hooser, Partner
214-872-2710




PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
    As of
    March 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019
ASSETS   (Unaudited)    
CURRENT ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 7,230,330     $ 7,358,856  
Short-term investments   1,727,483     1,222,053  
Short-term investments - other   2,400,000     2,600,000  
Accounts receivable, net   4,410,935     5,597,701  
Inventories, net   8,815,111     9,571,807  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   1,398,596     1,672,422  
Income tax receivable       77,385  
Total Current Assets   25,982,455     28,100,224  
LONG-TERM ASSETS        
Long-term investments   6,552,150     7,399,963  
Financing right-of-use asset   88,035     107,991  
Property and equipment, net   11,913,754     12,071,019  
Intangible assets, net   1,938,919     1,989,782  
Goodwill   2,579,381     2,579,381  
Total Long-Term Assets   23,072,239     24,148,136  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 49,054,694     $ 52,248,360  
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
CURRENT LIABILITIES        
Accounts payable   $ 1,460,159     $ 2,633,520  
Accrued liabilities   1,296,997     2,089,391  
Current financing lease liability   50,067     59,376  
Income taxes payable   439,592     403,092  
Total Current Liabilities   3,246,815     5,185,379  
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES        
Net deferred income tax liability   324,711     439,275  
Long-term financing lease liability   40,761     52,120  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   3,612,287     5,676,774  
         
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Preferred stock: $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized: no shares issued or outstanding        
Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized: 51,098,039 issued and 47,685,661 outstanding at March 31, 2020, and 50,824,355 issued and 47,411,977 outstanding at December 31, 2019   51,098     50,824  
Treasury stock, at cost   (5,353,019 )   (5,353,019 )
Additional paid-in capital   29,922,760     29,584,172  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (3,518,237 )   (2,415,460 )
Retained earnings   24,339,805     24,705,069  
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   45,442,407     46,571,586  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 49,054,694     $ 52,248,360  

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes



 
PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) 
(Unaudited)
    For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
    2020   2019
REVENUES        
Sales of goods, net   $ 6,860,958     $ 10,198,635  
Sales of services, net   586,184     634,423  
Total Revenues   7,447,142     10,833,058  
         
COST OF SALES        
Cost of goods sold-product   3,833,682     4,570,988  
Cost of goods sold-services   448,784     497,198  
Total Cost of Goods Sold   4,282,466     5,068,186  
         
GROSS PROFIT   3,164,676     5,764,872  
         
OPERATING EXPENSES        
General and administrative expenses   3,272,538     3,161,530  
Research and development   409,726     349,058  
Depreciation and amortization expense   147,472     116,223  
Total Operating Expenses   3,829,736     3,626,811  
         
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS   (665,060 )   2,138,061  
         
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)        
Gain on sale of fixed assets       16,930  
Other income (expense)   347     (551 )
Interest income   74,393     91,703  
Total Other Income   74,740     108,082  
         
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES   (590,320 )   2,246,143  
         
INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE)   225,056     (577,525 )
         
NET INCOME (LOSS)   $ (365,264 )   $ 1,668,618  
         
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)        
Foreign currency translation gain (loss)   $ (945,423 )   $ 149,415  
Unrealized gains (losses) on investments   (157,354 )   68,752  
Total Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)   (1,102,777 )   218,167  
         
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)   $ (1,468,041 )   $ 1,886,785  
         
BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE   $ (0.01 )   $ 0.04  
FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE   $ (0.01 )   $ 0.03  
         
BASIC WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING   47,492,441     47,437,424  
FULLY DILUTED WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING   47,492,441     48,084,390  

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes



 
PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
    For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
    2020   2019
OPERATING ACTIVITIES        
Net income (loss)   $ (365,264 )   $ 1,668,618   
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization expense   259,801      249,889   
Gain on sale of fixed assets   —      (16,930 )
Bad debt expense   133,803      177,906   
Stock awards issued for services   66,348      66,714   
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable   1,314,939      654,710   
Income taxes receivable/payable   107,561      (234,042 )
Inventories   537,668      656,988   
Prepaid expenses   168,546      (239,395 )
Deferred tax asset/liability   (114,564 )   123,764   
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   (1,837,760 )   (499,721 )
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities   271,078      2,608,501   
         
INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Proceeds from sale of equipment   —      18,400   
Sale of investments   387,326      647,739   
Purchase of fixed assets   (525,384 )   (443,883 )
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities   (138,058 )   222,256   
         
FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Value of equity awards surrendered by employees for tax liability   (148,879 )   (143,022 )
Cash received in exercise of stock options   2,020      —   
Purchase of treasury stock   —      (1,333,578 )
Principal paid towards lease liability   (19,089 )   (15,718 )
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities   (165,948 )   (1,492,318 )
         
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   (95,598 )   16,507   
         
NET CHANGE IN CASH   (128,526 )   1,354,946   
CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD   7,358,856      10,101,932   
CASH AT END OF PERIOD   $ 7,230,330      $ 11,456,878   
         
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION        
         
CASH PAID FOR:        
Interest   $ 872      $ 1,411   
Income taxes   $ —      $ 711,524   
NON-CASH FINANCING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES:        
Common stock issued in settlement of accrued bonuses   $ 419,373      $ 379,861   

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.