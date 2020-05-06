Green Plains to Present at the BMO Capital Markets 15th Annual Farm to Market Virtual Conference on May 13, 2020

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced that Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present at the BMO Capital Markets 15th Annual Farm to Market Virtual Conference on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time.



The live webcast, as well as the replay, will be available on the Investors page of Green Plains’ website at http://investor.gpreinc.com/events.cfm .

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a diversified commodity-processing business with operations that include corn processing, grain handling and storage and commodity marketing and logistics services. The company is one of the leading corn processors in the world and, through its adjacent businesses, is focused on the production of sustainable biofuels and sustainable high protein and novel feed ingredients. Green Plains owns a 50% interest in Green Plains Cattle Company LLC and owns a 49.0% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information about Green Plains, visit www.gpreinc.com

Green Plains Inc. Contacts

Investors: Phil Boggs | Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer | 402.884.8700 | phil.boggs@gpreinc.com

Media: Leighton Eusebio | Manager, Public Relations | 402.952.4971 | leighton.eusebio@gpreinc.com







