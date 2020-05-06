There were 777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,489 in the last 365 days.

SiTime Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation, (Nasdaq: SITM), a market leader in MEMS timing, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Net revenue in the first quarter of 2020 was $21.7 million, a 46.7% increase from the $14.8 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Results

Net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $5.1 million, or $0.34 per diluted share. Gross margins were 45.9%, operating expenses were 68.2% of revenue, and GAAP loss from operations was 22.3% of revenue.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $71.2 million on March 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP Results

This press release and its attachments include certain non-GAAP supplemental performance measures. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

SiTime believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to SiTime’s financial condition and results of operations. SiTime believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into SiTime’s ongoing performance and core operational activities and has chosen to provide these measures for more consistent and meaningful comparison between periods. These measures should only be used to evaluate SiTime’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results exclude the effect of stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes.

The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is provided in the financial statements portion of this release.

In the first quarter of 2020, non-GAAP net loss was $2.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share. Non-GAAP gross margins were 46.1%, operating expenses were 54.8% of revenue, and non-GAAP loss from operations was 8.7% of revenue.

Conference Call

SiTime will broadcast its first quarter of 2020 financial results conference call today, May 6, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time), which can be accessed by calling +1-844-467-7657 and using conference ID 4128279. The conference call will also be available via a live webcast on the investor relations section of the SiTime website at investor.sitime.com. Please access the website at least a few minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. An archived webcast replay of the call will be available on the website for a limited period of time.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is a market leader in silicon MEMS timing. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 1.5 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit https://www.sitime.com/.


SiTime Corporation  
Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations  
                 
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31, 2020     December 31, 2019
       
    (in thousands, except per share data)  
Revenue   $ 21,742     $ 28,089  
Cost of revenue     11,766       14,641  
Gross profit     9,976       13,448  
Operating expenses:                
Research and development     7,024       5,949  
Sales, general and administrative     7,808       6,469  
Total operating expenses     14,832       12,418  
Income (loss) from operations     (4,856)       1,030  
Interest expense     (303)       (393 )
Other income (expense), net     68       (13 )
Income (loss) before income taxes     (5,091)       624  
Income tax (expense) benefit     (2)       9  
Net income (loss)   $ (5,093)     $ 633  
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholder and comprehensive income   $ (5,093)     $ 633  
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholder, basic   $ (0.34)     $ 0.05  
Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share     15,010       12,214  
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholder, diluted   $ (0.34)     $ 0.05  
Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share     15,010       12,685  


SiTime Corporation  
Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments  
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31, 2020     December 31, 2019  
       
    (in thousands, except per share data)  
       
Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit and margin to non-GAAP                
Revenue   $ 21,742     $ 28,089  
GAAP gross profit     9,976       13,448  
GAAP gross margin     45.9 %     47.9 %
Stock-based compensation     56       36  
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 10,032     $ 13,484  
Non-GAAP gross margin     46.1 %     48.0 %
                 
Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP                
GAAP research and development expenses     7,024       5,949  
Stock-based compensation     (1,061 )     (346 )
Non-GAAP research and development expenses   $ 5,963     $ 5,603  
                 
GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses     7,808       6,469  
Stock-based compensation     (1,857 )     (997 )
Non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses   $ 5,951     $ 5,472  
Total Non-GAAP operating expenses   $ 11,914     $ 11,075  
                 
Reconciliation of GAAP income (loss) from operations to non-GAAP income (loss) from operations                
GAAP income (loss) from operations   $ (4,856 )   $ 1,030  
Stock-based compensation     2,974       1,379  
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations   $ (1,882 )   $ 2,409  
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as a percentage of revenue     -8.7 %     8.6 %
                 
Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income (loss)                
GAAP net income (loss)   $ (5,093 )   $ 633  
Stock-based compensation     2,974       1,379  
Non-GAAP net income (loss)   $ (2,119 )   $ 2,012  
Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share     15,010       12,685  
                 
GAAP net income (loss) per share diluted   $ (0.34 )   $ 0.05  
Non-GAAP adjustments detailed above     0.20       0.11  
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share diluted   $ (0.14 )   $ 0.16  
                 


SiTime Corporation
Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
       
    As of  
    March 31, 2020     December 31, 2019  
       
    (in thousands, except share and per share data)  
       
Assets:                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 71,248     $ 63,418  
Accounts receivable, net     15,820       17,659  
Related party accounts receivable     565       1,073  
Inventories     14,159       11,911  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     3,179       5,601  
Total current assets     104,971       99,662  
Property and equipment, net     9,627       9,288  
Intangible assets, net     3,663       4,489  
Right-of-use assets, net     9,780       9,790  
Other assets     173       162  
Total assets   $ 128,214     $ 123,391  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 4,315     $ 3,869  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     8,020       8,442  
Loan obligations     50,000       41,000  
Total current liabilities     62,335       53,311  
Lease liabilities     7,865       7,940  
Total liabilities     70,200       61,251  
Commitments and contingencies                
Stockholders’ equity:                
Common stock     2       2  
Additional paid-in capital     117,129       116,162  
Accumulated deficit     (59,117)       (54,024)  
Total stockholders’ equity     58,014       62,140  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 128,214     $ 123,391  

Investor Relations Contacts:

Shelton Group
Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry
949-224-3874 | 214-272-0070
sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

SiTime Corporation
Art Chadwick
Chief Financial Officer
investor.relations@sitime.com

 

Primary Logo

