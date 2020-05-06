SiTime Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation, (Nasdaq: SITM), a market leader in MEMS timing, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
Net revenue in the first quarter of 2020 was $21.7 million, a 46.7% increase from the $14.8 million in the first quarter of 2019.
Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Results
Net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $5.1 million, or $0.34 per diluted share. Gross margins were 45.9%, operating expenses were 68.2% of revenue, and GAAP loss from operations was 22.3% of revenue.
Total cash and cash equivalents were $71.2 million on March 31, 2020.
Non-GAAP Results
This press release and its attachments include certain non-GAAP supplemental performance measures. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
SiTime believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to SiTime’s financial condition and results of operations. SiTime believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into SiTime’s ongoing performance and core operational activities and has chosen to provide these measures for more consistent and meaningful comparison between periods. These measures should only be used to evaluate SiTime’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results exclude the effect of stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes.
The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is provided in the financial statements portion of this release.
In the first quarter of 2020, non-GAAP net loss was $2.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share. Non-GAAP gross margins were 46.1%, operating expenses were 54.8% of revenue, and non-GAAP loss from operations was 8.7% of revenue.
Conference Call
About SiTime
SiTime Corporation is a market leader in silicon MEMS timing. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 1.5 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit https://www.sitime.com/.
|SiTime Corporation
|Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Revenue
|$
|21,742
|$
|28,089
|Cost of revenue
|11,766
|14,641
|Gross profit
|9,976
|13,448
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|7,024
|5,949
|Sales, general and administrative
|7,808
|6,469
|Total operating expenses
|14,832
|12,418
|Income (loss) from operations
|(4,856)
|1,030
|Interest expense
|(303)
|(393
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|68
|(13
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(5,091)
|624
|Income tax (expense) benefit
|(2)
|9
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(5,093)
|$
|633
|Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholder and comprehensive income
|$
|(5,093)
|$
|633
|Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholder, basic
|$
|(0.34)
|$
|0.05
|Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share
|15,010
|12,214
|Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholder, diluted
|$
|(0.34)
|$
|0.05
|Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share
|15,010
|12,685
|SiTime Corporation
|Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit and margin to non-GAAP
|Revenue
|$
|21,742
|$
|28,089
|GAAP gross profit
|9,976
|13,448
|GAAP gross margin
|45.9
|%
|47.9
|%
|Stock-based compensation
|56
|36
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|10,032
|$
|13,484
|Non-GAAP gross margin
|46.1
|%
|48.0
|%
|Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP
|GAAP research and development expenses
|7,024
|5,949
|Stock-based compensation
|(1,061
|)
|(346
|)
|Non-GAAP research and development expenses
|$
|5,963
|$
|5,603
|GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses
|7,808
|6,469
|Stock-based compensation
|(1,857
|)
|(997
|)
|Non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses
|$
|5,951
|$
|5,472
|Total Non-GAAP operating expenses
|$
|11,914
|$
|11,075
|Reconciliation of GAAP income (loss) from operations to non-GAAP income (loss) from operations
|GAAP income (loss) from operations
|$
|(4,856
|)
|$
|1,030
|Stock-based compensation
|2,974
|1,379
|Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations
|$
|(1,882
|)
|$
|2,409
|Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as a percentage of revenue
|-8.7
|%
|8.6
|%
|Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income (loss)
|GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|(5,093
|)
|$
|633
|Stock-based compensation
|2,974
|1,379
|Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|(2,119
|)
|$
|2,012
|Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share
|15,010
|12,685
|GAAP net income (loss) per share diluted
|$
|(0.34
|)
|$
|0.05
|Non-GAAP adjustments detailed above
|0.20
|0.11
|Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share diluted
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|0.16
|SiTime Corporation
|Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
|As of
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Assets:
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|71,248
|$
|63,418
|Accounts receivable, net
|15,820
|17,659
|Related party accounts receivable
|565
|1,073
|Inventories
|14,159
|11,911
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|3,179
|5,601
|Total current assets
|104,971
|99,662
|Property and equipment, net
|9,627
|9,288
|Intangible assets, net
|3,663
|4,489
|Right-of-use assets, net
|9,780
|9,790
|Other assets
|173
|162
|Total assets
|$
|128,214
|$
|123,391
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|4,315
|$
|3,869
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|8,020
|8,442
|Loan obligations
|50,000
|41,000
|Total current liabilities
|62,335
|53,311
|Lease liabilities
|7,865
|7,940
|Total liabilities
|70,200
|61,251
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock
|2
|2
|Additional paid-in capital
|117,129
|116,162
|Accumulated deficit
|(59,117)
|(54,024)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|58,014
|62,140
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|128,214
|$
|123,391
