SiTime Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net revenue in the first quarter of 2020 was $21.7 million, a 46.7% increase from the $14.8 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Results

Net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $5.1 million, or $0.34 per diluted share. Gross margins were 45.9%, operating expenses were 68.2% of revenue, and GAAP loss from operations was 22.3% of revenue.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $71.2 million on March 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP Results

This press release and its attachments include certain non-GAAP supplemental performance measures. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

SiTime believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to SiTime’s financial condition and results of operations. SiTime believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into SiTime’s ongoing performance and core operational activities and has chosen to provide these measures for more consistent and meaningful comparison between periods. These measures should only be used to evaluate SiTime’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results exclude the effect of stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes.

The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is provided in the financial statements portion of this release.

In the first quarter of 2020, non-GAAP net loss was $2.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share. Non-GAAP gross margins were 46.1%, operating expenses were 54.8% of revenue, and non-GAAP loss from operations was 8.7% of revenue.

Conference Call

SiTime will broadcast its first quarter of 2020 financial results conference call today, May 6, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time), which can be accessed by calling +1-844-467-7657 and using conference ID 4128279. The conference call will also be available via a live webcast on the investor relations section of the SiTime website at investor.sitime.com . Please access the website at least a few minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. An archived webcast replay of the call will be available on the website for a limited period of time.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is a market leader in silicon MEMS timing. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 1.5 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit https://www.sitime.com/ .





SiTime Corporation Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (in thousands, except per share data) Revenue $ 21,742 $ 28,089 Cost of revenue 11,766 14,641 Gross profit 9,976 13,448 Operating expenses: Research and development 7,024 5,949 Sales, general and administrative 7,808 6,469 Total operating expenses 14,832 12,418 Income (loss) from operations (4,856) 1,030 Interest expense (303) (393 ) Other income (expense), net 68 (13 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (5,091) 624 Income tax (expense) benefit (2) 9 Net income (loss) $ (5,093) $ 633 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholder and comprehensive income $ (5,093) $ 633 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholder, basic $ (0.34) $ 0.05 Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share 15,010 12,214 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholder, diluted $ (0.34) $ 0.05 Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share 15,010 12,685





SiTime Corporation Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit and margin to non-GAAP Revenue $ 21,742 $ 28,089 GAAP gross profit 9,976 13,448 GAAP gross margin 45.9 % 47.9 % Stock-based compensation 56 36 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 10,032 $ 13,484 Non-GAAP gross margin 46.1 % 48.0 % Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP GAAP research and development expenses 7,024 5,949 Stock-based compensation (1,061 ) (346 ) Non-GAAP research and development expenses $ 5,963 $ 5,603 GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses 7,808 6,469 Stock-based compensation (1,857 ) (997 ) Non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses $ 5,951 $ 5,472 Total Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 11,914 $ 11,075 Reconciliation of GAAP income (loss) from operations to non-GAAP income (loss) from operations GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (4,856 ) $ 1,030 Stock-based compensation 2,974 1,379 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (1,882 ) $ 2,409 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as a percentage of revenue -8.7 % 8.6 % Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income (loss) GAAP net income (loss) $ (5,093 ) $ 633 Stock-based compensation 2,974 1,379 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (2,119 ) $ 2,012 Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share 15,010 12,685 GAAP net income (loss) per share diluted $ (0.34 ) $ 0.05 Non-GAAP adjustments detailed above 0.20 0.11 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share diluted $ (0.14 ) $ 0.16





SiTime Corporation Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet As of March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (in thousands, except share and per share data) Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,248 $ 63,418 Accounts receivable, net 15,820 17,659 Related party accounts receivable 565 1,073 Inventories 14,159 11,911 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,179 5,601 Total current assets 104,971 99,662 Property and equipment, net 9,627 9,288 Intangible assets, net 3,663 4,489 Right-of-use assets, net 9,780 9,790 Other assets 173 162 Total assets $ 128,214 $ 123,391 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,315 $ 3,869 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,020 8,442 Loan obligations 50,000 41,000 Total current liabilities 62,335 53,311 Lease liabilities 7,865 7,940 Total liabilities 70,200 61,251 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 117,129 116,162 Accumulated deficit (59,117) (54,024) Total stockholders’ equity 58,014 62,140 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 128,214 $ 123,391

Investor Relations Contacts:

Shelton Group

Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry

949-224-3874 | 214-272-0070

sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

SiTime Corporation

Art Chadwick

Chief Financial Officer

investor.relations@sitime.com







