ESCO Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results and Provides Covid-19 Business Update

COVID-19 Update

Vic Richey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The COVID-19 global pandemic has created significant and unprecedented challenges, and during these highly uncertain times, our top priority remains the health and safety of our employees, customers and suppliers, thereby securing the financial well-being of the Company and supporting business continuity.

“Over the past few months, we have implemented significant actions in an effort to ensure our employees around the world have the necessary personal safety and protection measures in place to allow our businesses to continue operating with as little disruption as possible. Our businesses have been deemed essential and remain operational, supplying our customers with vital and necessary products.

“We are fortunate to have a deep and experienced leadership team that has managed through multiple downturns in the past. Coupled with our strong balance sheet and significant financial liquidity, I’m confident that we can effectively manage through this pandemic. ESCO has faced and overcome many challenges in our 30-year history and our goal is to emerge from this extraordinary challenge as an even stronger company.

“Given our diverse portfolio of strong, durable businesses serving non-discretionary end-markets, the strength and resilience of our business model positions us to continue to support our long-term outlook.

“We have taken decisive actions to enhance our strong financial condition, while continuing to execute our long-term strategy for profitable growth. Some of the actions we’ve taken to address expected business pressures over the balance of the year, include: deferring a portion of executive compensation; reducing discretionary spending; prioritizing / minimizing capital spending; implementing hiring and salary freezes; and, increasing our focus on optimizing free cash flow.

“These operational measures are prudent steps to maintain our solid liquidity and will support our financial flexibility as we work through near-term volatility. As of March 31, 2020, we had nearly $700 million of liquidity, with $100 million in cash, net debt of approximately $50 million, and a very conservative leverage ratio of 0.92x. Additionally, we have no debt maturities nor repayment obligations coming due and payable until September 2024.

“While we are pleased with the operating performance, cash flow, entered orders and backlog of our businesses year-to-date through March 31, 2020, given the extent of the uncertainty presented by this pandemic, we are withdrawing our full-year 2020 financial guidance.

“Everyone at ESCO, including our dedicated employees, Board of Directors, and executive leadership team have displayed an amazing amount of resilience and personal commitment to serve our customers through this difficult time. I want to thank everyone for the hard work, dedication, and sacrifice they have demonstrated while working through this fight to position ESCO for the future and to drive continued success.”

Q2 2020 Earnings Report

On January 2, 2020, the Company announced that it had completed the sale of its Technical Packaging segment effective December 31, 2019 which resulted in gross cash proceeds of $191 million ($187 million purchase price plus working capital surplus) and a $77 million, or $2.93 per share net gain on the sale in Q1 2020.

The financial results presented include certain non-GAAP financial measures such as EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS, as defined within the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” described below. Any non-GAAP financial measures presented are reconciled to their respective GAAP equivalents.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in assessing the ongoing operational profitability of the Company’s business segments, and therefore, allow shareholders better visibility into the Company’s underlying operations. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” described below.

Q2 2020 GAAP and As Adjusted EPS was $0.68 per share, with net earnings of $18 million.

Q2 2019 GAAP EPS of $0.68 per share included $0.03 per share of cost reduction charges described in prior releases. The net effect of excluding the $0.03 per share of discrete items resulted in Q2 2019 Adjusted EPS of $0.71 per share, with GAAP net earnings from continuing operations of $18 million.

Q2 2020 Adjusted EBITDA was $31.4 million, compared to Q2 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $31.2 million.

Operating Highlight s

Net sales increased 5 percent to $180 million in Q2 2020 compared to $171 million in Q2 2019.

Aerospace & Defense (A&D) segment sales increased $16 million, or 20 percent from Q2 2019, including $9 million in sales from the Globe acquisition together with strong aerospace contributions from PTI and Crissair, and higher space sales at Vacco.

Test sales decreased $1 million in Q2 2020 as a result of a three-week COVID-19 shutdown of its Chinese manufacturing facility in February 2020, coupled with timing delays on certain installation projects due to COVID-19 related customer closure mandates and on-site personnel restrictions at customer locations, offset by strong domestic chamber project sales.

USG sales decreased $5 million in Q2 2020 due to the timing of various project deliverables, and several utility customers re-aligning their short-term maintenance and spending protocols to focus on uninterrupted power delivery due to short-term electricity demand / mix changes between industrial, commercial and residential customers due to COVID-19.

SG&A expenses as a percent of sales decreased to 22 percent in Q2 2020, from 23 percent in Q2 2019, despite additional spending on R&D / new product development, additional sales commissions, normal cost of living adjustments, and the addition of Globe.

Q2 2020 amortization of intangible assets increased $1 million, or 20 percent compared to Q2 2019 as a result of the Globe acquisition being included in the Q2 2020 amounts.

Interest expense decreased in Q2 2020 due to the lower net debt outstanding and favorable interest rates.

The effective income tax rate from continuing operations (GAAP and Adjusted) was approximately 11 percent in both Q2 2020 and Q2 2019. The Q2 2020 quarterly rate was included in management’s previous guidance. Both quarterly periods were favorably impacted by various one-time tax strategies.

Entered orders were $246 million in Q2 2020 (book-to-bill of 1.36x), and were $466 million YTD 2020 (book-to-bill of 1.32x), resulting in an ending backlog of $565 million at March 31, 2020, an increase of $113 million, or 25 percent, from September 30, 2019.

Q2 2020 net cash provided by operating activities from Continuing Operations of $34 million, coupled with the cash proceeds from the sale of the Technical Packaging segment, resulted in $50 million of net debt outstanding (total borrowings, less cash on hand) at March 31 2020 and a 0.92x leverage ratio.

Chairman’s Commentary

Vic Richey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The clear highlight of Q2 2020 was the strength of our A&D segment where sales increased 20 percent over prior year, with an EBIT margin of nearly 23 percent. PTI and Crissair delivered strong performance on the aerospace side and both Globe and Westland outperformed expectations on their navy / submarine platforms. A&D’s entered orders were another bright spot coming in at $156 million with a book-to-bill of 1.64x led by exceptionally strong Block V orders for the Virginia Class submarines.

“We expect to see a slowdown in commercial aerospace deliveries over the balance of the year, but it is too early in the cycle to determine the sales and EBIT impact from the current industry downturn as it relates to future build rates and airline passenger miles.

“The defense portion of A&D, both military aerospace and navy products, is expected to remain strong given its backlog coupled with the urgency of expected platform deliveries.

“Test reported another solid Quarter delivering a better than expected EBIT margin of 13.6 percent, despite lower sales resulting from the China facility’s temporary shutdown and delayed timing of installation projects caused by access limitations to customer sites due to COVID-19.

“We expect Test to remain relatively solid over the remainder of the year given the strength of its backlog and its served markets, primarily related to new communications technologies such as 5G and our medical shielding business.

“USG came in lower than expected in Q2 2020 as several utility customers deferred purchase orders and maintenance-related project deliveries so they could divert resources to more important issues such as critical power delivery given their concerns around COVID-19. Additionally, Doble’s service business is largely on hold. The order pipeline of new business remains robust, especially as it relates to cyber security solutions, and I’m pleased to report that several new products and solutions introduced at the recent Doble Conference in March have been enthusiastically received.

“We expect USG’s customer spending softness to continue for the next few months and once the utilities come out of their “summer testing protocols,” we expect the USG business to return to a more normal state.

“We improved our consolidated Q2 2020 Adjusted EBITDA and delivered a 17.4 percent EBITDA margin despite the lower contribution from our highest margin segment. Our Q2 2020 entered orders were strong as we booked $246 million of new business and grew our backlog from the start of the year by 25 percent to $565 million, which helps protect against some downside risks over the remainder of the year.

“From a liquidity perspective, we are in a really solid position given our significant cash balance and our low debt level. The divestiture of the packaging business proved to be a very timely event given that we used the proceeds to pay down a substantial portion of our outstanding debt and to reduce our leverage ratio.

“When the time is right, we plan to use a portion of this additional liquidity and substantial debt capacity to fund future acquisitions and grow our business as we continue to evaluate a robust pipeline of M&A opportunities. We are taking a prudent approach to our existing, near-term M&A opportunities, and once things settle down a bit in our targeted end-markets, we would be comfortable adding to our current portfolio during 2020.

“Despite the significant economic challenges we, and everyone else, are facing today, we plan to use the successes of the first half of 2020 and the benefit of our disciplined operating culture to attempt to minimize our risks throughout the remainder of the year. I continue to have a favorable view of our longer-term future with our goal remaining unchanged – to increase long-term shareholder value.”

Dividend Payment

Given its strong liquidity position, the Company is not changing its dividend payment plan. The next quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid on July 16, 2020 to stockholders of record on July 2, 2020.

Business Outlook – Including COVID-19 Impact

During Q2 2020, business disruptions related to the pandemic started to affect the Company’s operations. Given the considerable uncertainty around the extent and duration of these economic circumstances, it is difficult to predict how our future operations will be affected using our normal forecasting methodologies, therefore, the Company is suspending its previously issued fiscal year 2020 guidance.

For 2020 financial reporting, the Technical Packaging business segment’s results of operations, gain on sale, balance sheet and cash flows are reported as Discontinued Operations.

Pension Plan Termination Update

As previously announced, Management will be using a portion of the Technical Packaging divestiture proceeds to fully fund, terminate, and annuitize the defined benefit pension plan (the Plan) currently maintained by the Company. The termination is expected to be completed before the end of fiscal year 2020.

By initiating this process in November 2019, the Company was able to convert the majority of the Plan assets (equities and bonds) to Cash in January and February prior to the recent, and extraordinary market volatility, thereby avoiding a major loss in Plan asset value which would have resulted in a larger under-funding situation.

Management commented in previous releases that by annuitizing this non-strategic liability through an insurance company it could eliminate both equity market risk and interest rate volatility, thereby reducing ongoing costs and eliminating future cash payments.

The Plan was frozen in 2003 and no additional benefits have been accrued since that date.

The accounting impact of terminating and annuitizing the pension will be excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS when terminated.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The financial measures EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are presented in this press release. The Company defines “EBIT” as earnings before interest and taxes, “EBITDA” as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, “Adjusted EBITDA” as EBITDA excluding certain defined charges, and “Adjusted EPS” as GAAP earnings per share (EPS) excluding the net impact of the items described above which were $0.02 per share in YTD 2020.

EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, Management believes that EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful in assessing the operational profitability of the Company’s business segments because they exclude interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which are generally accounted for across the entire Company on a consolidated basis. EBIT is also one of the measures used by Management in determining resource allocations within the Company as well as incentive compensation. The presentation of EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS provides important supplemental information to investors by facilitating comparisons with other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. The use of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to replace any measures of performance determined in accordance with GAAP.

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months

Ended

March 31,

2020 Three Months

Ended

March 31,

2019 Net Sales $ 180,492 171,243 Cost and Expenses: Cost of sales 113,242 103,547 Selling, general and administrative expenses 39,982 39,327 Amortization of intangible assets 5,220 4,371 Interest expense 1,320 1,853 Other expenses (income), net 703 2,022 Total costs and expenses 160,467 151,120 Earnings before income taxes 20,025 20,123 Income tax expense 2,203 2,301 Earnings from continuing operations 17,822 17,822 Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax expense of $257 - 975 Gain on sale of discontinued operations - - Earnings from discontinued operations - 975 Net earnings $ 17,822 18,797 Diluted EPS: Diluted - GAAP Continuing operations $ 0.68 0.68 Discontinued operations 0.00 0.04 Net earnings $ 0.68 0.72 Diluted - As Adjusted Basis Continuing operations $ 0.68 0.71 (1 ) Diluted average common shares O/S: 26,088 26,036 (1 ) Q2 FY 19 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.03 per share of after-tax charges incurred primarily at Doble, PTI and VACCO during the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Six Months

Ended

March 31,

2020 Six Months

Ended

March 31,

2019 Net Sales $ 352,220 334,608 Cost and Expenses: Cost of sales 219,969 206,001 Selling, general and administrative expenses 82,087 77,867 Amortization of intangible assets 11,030 8,771 Interest expense 3,741 3,708 Other expenses (income), net 998 (5,357 ) Total costs and expenses 317,825 290,990 Earnings before income taxes 34,395 43,618 Income tax expense 5,809 8,446 Earnings from continuing operations 28,586 35,172 (Loss) earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax expense of $269 and $52 (601 ) 942 Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax expense of $23,734 76,614 - Earnings from discontinued operations 76,013 942 Net earnings $ 104,599 36,114 Diluted EPS: Diluted - GAAP Continuing operations $ 1.09 1.34 Discontinued operations 2.91 0.04 Net earnings $ 4.00 1.38 Diluted - As Adjusted Basis Continuing operations $ 1.11 (1 ) 1.17 (2 ) Diluted average common shares O/S: 26,126 26,078 (1 ) YTD Q2 FY 20 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.02 per share of after-tax charges primarily related to the move of the Doble headquarters facility. (2 ) YTD Q2 FY 19 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.17 per share of after-tax income mainly resulting from the gain on the sale of the Doble Watertown property partially offset by certain restructuring charges primarily at Doble, PTI and VACCO.

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Business Segment Information (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) GAAP As Adjusted Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Net Sales Aerospace & Defense $ 95,124 79,478 95,124 79,478 Test 41,600 42,875 41,600 42,875 USG 43,768 48,890 43,768 48,890 Totals $ 180,492 171,243 180,492 171,243 EBIT Aerospace & Defense $ 21,736 17,443 21,736 17,806 Test 5,651 5,554 5,651 5,554 USG 4,866 8,767 4,866 9,241 Corporate (10,908 ) (9,788 ) (10,908 ) (9,679 ) Consolidated EBIT 21,345 21,976 21,345 22,922 Less: Interest expense (1,320 ) (1,853 ) (1,320 ) (1,853 ) Less: Income tax expense (2,203 ) (2,301 ) (2,203 ) (2,516 ) Net earnings from cont ops $ 17,822 17,822 17,822 18,553 Note 1: Adjusted net earnings were $18.5 million in Q2 FY 19 which excluded $0.03 per share of after-tax charges related to the restructuring charges incurred at Doble, PTI and VACCO during the second quarter of 2019. EBITDA Reconciliation to Net earnings from continuing operations: Adjusted Adjusted Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Consolidated EBITDA $ 31,388 30,259 31,388 31,205 Less: Depr & Amort (10,043 ) (8,283 ) (10,043 ) (8,283 ) Consolidated EBIT 21,345 21,976 21,345 22,922 Less: Interest expense (1,320 ) (1,853 ) (1,320 ) (1,853 ) Less: Income tax expense (2,203 ) (2,301 ) (2,203 ) (2,516 ) Net earnings from cont ops $ 17,822 17,822 17,822 18,553

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Business Segment Information (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) GAAP As Adjusted YTD Q2 YTD Q2 YTD Q2 YTD Q2 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Sales Aerospace & Defense $ 172,635 145,702 172,635 145,702 Test 82,983 84,161 82,983 84,161 USG 96,602 104,745 96,602 104,745 Totals $ 352,220 334,608 352,220 334,608 EBIT Aerospace & Defense $ 34,249 28,053 34,319 28,513 Test 10,307 8,864 10,307 8,864 USG 14,153 30,313 14,773 23,100 Corporate (20,573 ) (19,904 ) (20,573 ) (19,430 ) Consolidated EBIT 38,136 47,326 38,826 41,047 Less: Interest expense (3,741 ) (3,708 ) (3,741 ) (3,708 ) Less: Income tax (5,809 ) (8,446 ) (5,975 ) (6,716 ) Net earnings from cont ops $ 28,586 35,172 29,110 30,623 Note 1: Adjusted net earnings were $29.1 million in YTD Q2 FY 20 which excluded $0.02 per share of after-tax charges related primarily to the facility move at Doble. Note 2: Adjusted net earnings were $30.6 million in YTD Q2 FY 19 which excluded $0.17 per share of after-tax income primarily related to the Q1 FY 19 gain on the sale of the Doble Watertown facility partially offset by charges related to other restructuring actions at Doble, PTI and VACCO. EBITDA Reconciliation to Net earnings from continuing operations: Adjusted Adjusted YTD Q2 YTD Q2 YTD Q2 YTD Q2 2020 2019 2020 2019 Consolidated EBITDA $ 58,719 64,163 59,409 57,884 Less: Depr & Amort (20,583 ) (16,837 ) (20,583 ) (16,837 ) Consolidated EBIT 38,136 47,326 38,826 41,047 Less: Interest expense (3,741 ) (3,708 ) (3,741 ) (3,708 ) Less: Income tax expense (5,809 ) (8,446 ) (5,975 ) (6,716 ) Net earnings from cont ops $ 28,586 35,172 29,110 30,623

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2020 September 30,

2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 100,195 61,808 Accounts receivable, net 157,050 158,715 Contract assets 96,100 110,211 Inventories 141,027 124,956 Other current assets 17,228 14,190 Assets of discontinued operations-current - 25,314 Total current assets 511,600 495,194 Property, plant and equipment, net 139,248 127,843 Intangible assets, net 371,779 381,605 Goodwill 389,630 390,256 Operating lease assets 18,901 - Other assets 10,421 4,445 Assets of discontinued operations-other - 67,377 $ 1,441,579 1,466,720 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current maturities of long-term debt $ 20,000 20,000 Accounts payable 53,617 63,800 Contract liabilities 95,382 81,177 Other current liabilities 82,030 75,141 Liabilities of discontinued operations-current - 11,517 Total current liabilities 251,029 251,635 Deferred tax liabilities 61,690 60,856 Non-current operating lease liabilities 15,010 - Other liabilities 57,643 59,008 Long-term debt 130,000 265,000 Liabilities of discontinued operations-other - 3,999 Shareholders' equity 926,207 826,222 $ 1,441,579 1,466,720

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Six Months

Ended

March 31, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 104,599 Earnings from discontinued operations (76,013 ) Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 20,583 Stock compensation expense 2,896 Changes in assets and liabilities (16,247 ) Effect of deferred taxes 834 Net cash provided by continuing operations 36,652 Net cash used by discontinued operations (14,622 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (21,211 ) Additions to capitalized software (4,280 ) Net cash used by investing activities - continuing operations (25,491 ) Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations 183,997 Capital expenditures - discontinued operations (1,728 ) Net cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations 182,269 Net cash provided by investing activities 156,778 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 10,000 Principal payments on long-term debt (145,000 ) Dividends paid (4,156 ) Net cash used by financing activities - continuing operations (139,156 ) Net cash used by financing activities - discontinued operations (2,140 ) Net cash used by financing activities (141,296 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 875 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 38,387 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 61,808 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 100,195

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Other Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) -- Continuing Operations Basis (Dollars in thousands) Backlog And Entered Orders - Q2 FY 2020 Aerospace

& Defense Test USG Total Beginning Backlog - 1/1/20 $ 327,784 130,701 41,785 500,270 Entered Orders 155,984 41,787 47,845 245,616 Sales (95,124 ) (41,600 ) (43,768 ) (180,492 ) Ending Backlog - 3/31/20 $ 388,644 130,888 45,862 565,394 Backlog And Entered Orders - YTD Q2 FY 2020 Aerospace

& Defense Test USG Total Beginning Backlog - 10/1/19 $ 276,273 133,571 41,715 451,559 Entered Orders 285,006 80,300 100,749 466,055 Sales (172,635 ) (82,983 ) (96,602 ) (352,220 ) Ending Backlog - 3/31/20 $ 388,644 130,888 45,862 565,394

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – YTD Q2 FY 20 EPS from Continuing Ops – GAAP Basis – YTD Q2 FY 20 $ 1.09 Adjustments (defined below) 0.02 EPS from Continuing Ops – As Adjusted Basis – YTD Q2 FY 20 $ 1.11 Adjustments exclude $0.02 per share consisting of move costs associated with the Doble facility consolidation in the first six months of 2020. (The $0.02 of EPS adjustments per share consists of $690K of pre-tax charges offset by $166K of tax benefit for net impact of $524K.) EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – Q2 FY 19 EPS from Continuing Ops – GAAP Basis – Q2 FY 19 $ 0.68 Adjustments (defined below) 0.03 EPS from Continuing Ops – As Adjusted Basis – Q2 FY 19 $ 0.71 Adjustments exclude $0.03 per share consisting of restructuring charges related to Doble, PTI & VACCO during the second quarter of 2019. (The $0.03 of EPS adjustments per share consists of $946K of pre-tax charges offset by $215K of tax benefit for net impact of $731K.) EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – YTD Q2 FY 19 EPS from Continuing Ops – GAAP Basis – YTD Q2 FY 19 $ 1.34 Adjustments (defined below) (0.17 ) EPS from Continuing Ops – As Adjusted Basis – YTD Q2 FY 19 $ 1.17 Adjustments exclude $0.17 per share consisting of income related to the gain on sale of the Doble Watertown property partially offset by certain restructuring charges at Doble, PTI & VACCO in the first six months of 2019. (The $0.17 of EPS adjustments per share consists of $6.3 million of pre-tax income offset by $1.7 million of tax expense for net impact of $4.6 million.)



