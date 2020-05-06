EverQuote to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, today announced that management will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:



J.P. Morgan’s 48th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Virtual Presentation Time: 4:50 p.m. ET

Needham 15th Annual Technology & Media Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Virtual Presentation Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Bank of America Global Technology Conference

Date: Thursday, June 4, 2020

Virtual Presentation Time: 1:35 p.m. PT (4:35 p.m. ET)

Baird 2020 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Virtual Presentation Time: 11:25 a.m. ET

William Blair Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Virtual Presentation Time: 8:40 a.m. CT (9:40 a.m. ET)

Conference presentations will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on EverQuote’s investor relations website at http://investors.everquote.com.

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace., connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's data & technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from the company's broad direct network of insurance providers, saving consumers and providers time and money. EverQuote was founded with the vision to empower customers to better protect life's most important assets – their family, property, and future.

For more information, visit EverQuote.com and follow on Twitter @EverQuoteInsure.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brinlea Johnson

The Blueshirt Group

212-331-8424

Brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com

SOURCE EverQuote, Inc.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.