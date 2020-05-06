KemPharm to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Conference Call and Live Audio Webcast with Slide Presentation Scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 5:00 p.m. ET

CELEBRATION, Fla., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KemPharm, Inc. (Nasdaq: KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. ET, to discuss its corporate and financial results for the first quarter 2020.



Conference Call Information:



Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing either:

(866) 395-2480 (U.S.)

(678) 509-7538 (international)

Conference ID: 5753768

An audio webcast with slide presentation will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, http://investors.kempharm.com/ . An archive of the webcast and presentation will be available for 90 days beginning at approximately 6:00 p.m. ET, on May 12, 2020.

About KemPharm:

KemPharm is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions through its proprietary LATTM (Ligand Activated Therapy) technology. KemPharm utilizes its proprietary LATTM technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications. KemPharm’s prodrug product candidate pipeline is focused on the high need areas of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, and stimulant use disorder. KemPharm’s co-lead clinical development candidates for the treatment of ADHD, KP415 and KP484, are both based on a prodrug of d-methylphenidate, but have differing duration/effect profiles. In addition, KemPharm has received FDA approval for APADAZ®, an immediate-release combination product containing benzhydrocodone, a prodrug of hydrocodone, and acetaminophen. For more information on KemPharm and its pipeline of prodrug product candidates visit www.kempharm.com or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.



