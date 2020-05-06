OMA reports a 92.8% decrease in April 2020 passenger traffic

/EIN News/ -- MEXICO CITY, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), reports that terminal passenger traffic at its 13 airports decreased 92.8% in April 2020, as compared to April 2019. Domestic traffic decreased 92.2%, and international traffic decreased 96.9%.



Total Passengers* Apr-2019 Apr-2020 Change % Jan-Apr

2019 Jan-Apr

2020 Change % Domestic 1,701,109 132,284 (92.2 ) 6,070,645 4,295,735 (29.2 ) International 225,637 7,102 (96.9 ) 969,602 707,864 (27.0 ) OMA Total 1,926,746 139,386 (92.8 ) 7,040,247 5,003,599 (28.9 ) * Terminal passengers: includes passengers on the three types of aviation (commercial, charter, and general aviation), and excludes passengers in transit.

Of total passenger traffic, 96.1% was commercial, and 3.9% was general aviation.

The decrease in the number of passengers is mainly the result of the measures implemented by the health emergency caused by the Covid-19, both in Mexico and in the main international destinations of OMA airports, as well as the resulting significant reduction in seats offered by the airlines that operate in our airports and the lower demand for travel.

About OMA

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA, operates 13 international airports in nine states of central and northern Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, Mexico’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlán, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA also operates the NH Collection Hotel inside Terminal 2 of the Mexico City airport and the Hilton Garden Inn at the Monterrey airport. OMA employs over 1,000 persons in order to offer passengers and clients airport and commercial services in facilities that comply with all applicable international safety, security, and ISO 9001:2008 environmental standards. OMA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (OMA) and on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (OMAB). For more information, visit:

