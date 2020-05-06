Bottomline Technologies Reports Third Quarter Results

Subscription Revenue Growth and COVID Response Highlight Third Quarter

/EIN News/ -- PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline Technologies (Nasdaq: EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that makes complex business payments simple, smart and secure, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Subscription revenue was $87.5 million for the third quarter, up 16% as compared to the third quarter of last year. Subscription revenue was 78% of total revenues, up 7 percentage points from 71% a year prior.

Total revenues for the third quarter were $111.7 million. GAAP net loss for the third quarter was $7.5 million, or 7% of revenue. GAAP net loss per share was $0.18 in the third quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $23.2 million, which was 21% of overall revenue. Core earnings per share was $0.27 for the third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA and core earnings per share are calculated as discussed in the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section that follows.

“Bottomline responded extraordinarily well to the COVID-19 crisis. We are operating effectively and consistently, with a priority on the safety and well-being of the Bottomline team, supporting and delivering for our customers around the globe, and keeping our business strong” said Rob Eberle, CEO. “We had a strong and productive quarter, highlighted by continued strong subscription revenue growth, a solid bookings result, and an agile and resilient response to the initial stage of the crisis. Our applications are mission-critical and the vast majority of our revenues are unimpacted by the pandemic’s economic disruption. Longer term, we see an acceleration of digital transformation of business payments driving increased demand for our solution set and growth for our company.”

During the three months ended March 31, 2020 Bottomline repurchased 90 thousand shares of common stock at a cost of $4.1 million and an average price per share of $46.14. During the nine months ended March 31, 2020 Bottomline has repurchased 418 thousand shares of common stock at a cost of $19.1 million and for an average purchase price per share of $45.76. Based on the continued uncertainty around the duration and severity of the COVID-19 related precautions and economic slowdown, Bottomline has suspended its share repurchase activity. The company has $30.9 million remaining under its current repurchase authorization.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created economic uncertainty and the extent to which the company’s future results will be impacted is difficult to estimate at this time. On the earnings call, the company will provide its perspective on two outlooks going forward (i) quarterly results expected taking into account the full potential economic impact of the COVID-19 disruption and (ii) quarterly results which are expected to occur once the economic disruptions subsides.

Third Quarter Customer Highlights



To help banks address the extraordinary volumes and demands of the Payroll Protection Program at a time when access to physical branches is limited, Bottomline repurposed its online account opening capability to offer banks a technology platform for simplified loan origination, specifically tailored to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) application requirements. This platform was made available free of cost to any bank that needed it. To date Bottomline has processed over $120 million in loan applications for 1,800 small business applicants.



25 organizations selected Paymode-X to automate their AP processes, with clients spanning a wide variety of industries such as property management, healthcare, higher education, and public administration.



2 banks selected Bottomline’s banking solutions platforms to help them compete and grow their corporate and business banking franchises through our innovative and intelligent engagement solution.



3 new customers, including Gray Insurance Company, chose Bottomline's legal spend management solutions to automate, manage and control their legal spend. 11 other customers, including a top 10 AM Best P&C insurer expanded their Bottomline relationships.



A major global supplier of plastic and fiber products signed on for Bottomline’s connectivity and sanction screening solutions.



ACCA, a global professional accountancy body, turned to Bottomline for a single payment processing solution to support global payments, streamline bank access, and integrate with multiple back-office systems.



Third Quarter Strategic Corporate Highlights

The company’s DB IQ Insights earned the Overall Most Innovative award at the 2020 Barlow Research Monarch Innovation Awards. Insights provides commercial banks with a unique capability to understand and quickly unlock value from the data and online actions of their customers.



Announced the availability of Bottomline’s Payments and Cash Management (PCM) 3.11, which enables corporations to streamline their payments and aggregate balance and transaction reporting information across all their banking relationships.



The company’s PTX Secure Payments received the Best Security and Anti-Fraud Development award at the UK Cards and Payments Awards. It also received the FinTech Breakthrough Award for Best Financial Transaction Security Platform. The multi-layered solution safeguards customers from external and internal payment fraud.



The company earned a Bronze Stevie Award for 2020 Best Use of Technology in Customer Service, a prestigious recognition given the hundreds of innovative technologies considered.



Bottomline partnered with five other organizations to support a successful pilot of a request to pay messaging service from Pay.UK. Request to pay is a new, flexible way to settle transactions between businesses by providing payers the ability to more directly communicate with the biller.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have presented supplemental non-GAAP financial measures as part of this earnings release. We believe that these supplemental non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for an evaluation of the company with a focus on the performance of its core operations, including more meaningful comparisons of financial results to historical periods and to the financial results of less acquisitive peer and competitor companies. Core net income, core earnings per share, constant currency information, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue are all non-GAAP financial measures.

Core net income and core earnings per share exclude certain items, specifically amortization of acquisition related intangible assets, stock-based compensation, acquisition and integration-related expenses, restructuring related costs, minimum pension liability adjustments, amortization of debt issuance costs, global enterprise resource planning (ERP) system implementation and other costs and other non-core or nonrecurring benefits or expenses that may arise from time to time.

Acquisition and integration-related expenses include legal and professional fees and other direct transaction costs associated with business and asset acquisitions, costs associated with integrating acquired businesses, including costs for transitional employees or services and integration related professional services costs and other incremental charges we incur as a direct result of acquisition and integration efforts. Global ERP system implementation and other costs relate to direct and incremental costs incurred in connection with our multi-phase implementation of a new, global ERP solution and the related technology infrastructure and costs related to our implementation of the new revenue recognition standard under US GAAP.

Periodically, such as in periods that include significant foreign currency volatility, we present certain metrics on a “constant currency” basis, to show the impact of period to period results normalized for the impact of foreign currency rate changes. We calculate constant currency information by translating prior period financial results using current period foreign exchange rates.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue represent our GAAP net income or loss, adjusted for charges related to interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and other charges as noted in the reconciliation that follows.

Our executive management team uses these same non-GAAP financial measures internally to assess the ongoing performance of the company. The same non-GAAP information is used for corporate planning purposes, including the preparation of operating budgets and in communications with our board of directors with respect to our core financial performance. Since this information is not a GAAP measurement of financial performance, there are material limitations to its usefulness on a stand-alone basis, including the lack of comparability of this presentation to the GAAP financial results of other companies. This non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)

Reconciliation of Core Net Income

A reconciliation of core net income to GAAP net (loss) income for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 is as follows:

Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) GAAP net (loss) income $ (7,468 ) $ 824 $ (6,226 ) $ 5,875 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 5,121 5,230 15,284 15,809 Stock-based compensation plan expense 9,289 10,015 31,298 31,906 Acquisition and integration-related expenses 986 1,373 4,640 2,966 Restructuring expense 730 1,332 939 1,963 Minimum pension liability adjustments 50 (93 ) 140 (248 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 103 103 310 311 Global ERP system implementation and other costs 61 557 485 3,110 Other non-core benefit — — (10 ) (237 ) Tax effects on non-GAAP income 2,675 (5,685 ) (8,877 ) (19,661 ) Core net income $ 11,547 $ 13,656 $ 37,983 $ 41,794

Reconciliation of Diluted Core Earnings per Share

A reconciliation of our diluted core earnings per share to our GAAP diluted net (loss) income per share for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 is as follows:

Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP diluted net (loss) income per share $ (0.18 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.14 Plus: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 0.12 0.13 0.36 0.38 Stock-based compensation plan expense 0.22 0.25 0.75 0.77 Acquisition and integration-related expenses 0.03 0.03 0.11 0.07 Restructuring expense 0.02 0.03 0.02 0.05 Global ERP system implementation and other costs — 0.01 0.01 0.07 Other non-core benefit — — — (0.01 ) Minimum pension liability adjustments — — — (0.01 ) Amortization of debt issuance and debt discount costs — — 0.01 0.01 Tax effects on non-GAAP income 0.06 (0.14 ) (0.21 ) (0.47 ) Diluted core earnings per share $ 0.27 $ 0.33 $ 0.90 $ 1.00

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP weighted average shares used in computing diluted core earnings per share to our GAAP weighted average shares used in computing basic and diluted net (loss) income per share for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 is as follows:

Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Numerator: Core net income $ 11,547 $ 13,656 $ 37,983 $ 41,794 Denominator: Weighted average shares used in computing basic net (loss) income per share for GAAP 41,823 40,911 41,668 40,412 Impact of dilutive securities (shares related to conversion feature on convertible senior notes, stock options, warrants, restricted stock awards and employee stock purchase plan) (1) 397 714 350 1,238 Weighted average shares used in computing diluted core earnings per share 42,220 41,625 42,018 41,650

(1) These securities are dilutive on a GAAP basis in periods where we report GAAP net income. These securities are anti-dilutive on a GAAP basis in periods where we report GAAP net loss.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

A reconciliation of our adjusted EBITDA to our GAAP net (loss) income for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 is as follows:

Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) GAAP net (loss) income $ (7,468 ) $ 824 $ (6,226 ) $ 5,875 Adjustments: Other expense, net of pension adjustments 1,237 853 3,044 2,849 Provision (benefit) from income taxes 6,059 (1,251 ) 2,282 (6,104 ) Depreciation and amortization 7,155 5,576 19,807 16,767 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 5,121 5,230 15,284 15,809 Stock-based compensation plan expense 9,289 10,015 31,298 31,906 Acquisition and integration-related expenses 986 1,373 4,640 2,966 Restructuring expense 730 1,332 939 1,963 Global ERP system implementation and other costs 61 557 485 3,110 Other non-core benefit — — (10 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,170 $ 24,509 $ 71,543 $ 75,141

Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of Revenue

A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue to GAAP net (loss) income as a percent of revenue for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 is as follows:

Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP net (loss) income as a percent of revenue (7%) 1% (2%) 2% Adjustments: Other expense, net of pension adjustments 1% 1% 1% 1% Provision (benefit) from income taxes 5% (1%) 1% (2%) Depreciation and amortization 7% 5% 6% 5% Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 5% 5% 5% 5% Stock-based compensation plan expense 8% 9% 10% 10% Acquisition and integration-related expenses 1% 1% 1% 1% Restructuring expense 1% 1% 0% 1% Global ERP system implementation and other costs 0% 1% 0% 1% Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue 21% 23% 22% 24%

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (Nasdaq: EPAY) helps make complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on us for state of the art domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, payment processing, bill review and fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.bottomline.com .

In connection with this earning’s release and our associated conference call, we will be posting additional material financial information (such as financial results, non-GAAP financial projections and non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations) within the “Investors” section of our website at www.bottomline.com/us/about/investors .

Cautionary Language

This press release and our responses to questions on our conference call discussing our quarterly results may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements reflecting our expectations about our ability to execute on our strategic plans, achieve future growth and profitability, achieve financial goals, expand margins and increase shareholder value. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including but not limited to statements containing the words “likely,” “should,” “may,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “look forward”, “opportunities,” “confident”, “trends,” “future,” “estimates,” “targeted” and similar expressions) should be considered to be forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward looking statements as a result of various important factors including, among others, competition, market demand, technological change, strategic relationships, recent acquisitions, international operations and general economic conditions, and including the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on any of the foregoing. For additional discussion of factors that could impact Bottomline Technologies' operational and financial results, refer to our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 and the subsequently filed Form 10-Q’s and Form 8-K’s or amendments thereto. Statements about the effects of the current and near-term market and macroeconomic environment on Bottomline, including on its business, operations, financial performance and prospects, may constitute forward-looking statements, and are based on assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond Bottomline’s control), including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on Bottomline, our customers and third parties. Any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after today’s date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contact:

Rick Booth

Bottomline Technologies

603.501.6270

rbooth@bottomline.com



Bottomline Technologies Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Subscriptions $ 87,531 $ 75,502 $ 251,682 $ 216,558 Software licenses 1,546 3,802 6,922 13,979 Service and maintenance 21,732 25,856 70,618 80,047 Other 906 1,278 2,360 3,137 Total revenues 111,715 106,438 331,582 313,721 Cost of revenues: Subscriptions 34,670 31,623 100,884 94,644 Software licenses 82 226 400 667 Service and maintenance 12,534 12,818 38,516 38,052 Other 643 1,046 1,663 2,461 Total cost of revenues 47,929 45,713 141,463 135,824 Gross profit 63,786 60,725 190,119 177,897 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 27,370 25,165 80,046 70,772 Product development and engineering 18,000 16,887 54,628 50,267 General and administrative 13,734 13,175 41,840 38,944 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 5,121 5,230 15,284 15,809 Total operating expenses 64,225 60,457 191,798 175,792 (Loss) income from operations (439 ) 268 (1,679 ) 2,105 Other expense, net (970 ) (695 ) (2,265 ) (2,334 ) Loss before income taxes (1,409 ) (427 ) (3,944 ) (229 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (6,059 ) 1,251 (2,282 ) 6,104 Net (loss) income $ (7,468 ) $ 824 $ (6,226 ) $ 5,875 Net (loss) income per share: Basic $ (0.18 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.15 Diluted $ (0.18 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.14 Shares used in computing net (loss) income per share: Basic 41,823 40,911 41,668 40,412 Diluted 41,823 41,625 41,668 41,650





Bottomline Technologies Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) March 31, June 30, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 182,287 $ 99,705 Cash and cash equivalents, held for customers 6,590 5,637 Accounts receivable 78,271 77,285 Other current assets 30,333 30,434 Total current assets 297,481 213,061 Property and equipment, net 69,832 54,541 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 23,953 — Goodwill and intangible assets, net 360,537 374,450 Other assets 28,769 27,177 Total assets $ 780,572 $ 669,229 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,830 $ 10,947 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 40,893 33,945 Customer account liabilities 6,590 5,637 Deferred revenue 86,236 75,097 Total current liabilities 146,549 125,626 Borrowings under credit facility 180,000 110,000 Deferred revenue, non-current 14,479 17,062 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 19,991 — Deferred income taxes 9,251 10,345 Other liabilities 27,407 26,819 Total liabilities 397,677 289,852 Stockholders' equity Common stock 48 47 Additional paid-in-capital 754,140 721,438 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (50,351 ) (43,593 ) Treasury stock (143,333 ) (127,095 ) Accumulated deficit (177,609 ) (171,420 ) Total stockholders' equity 382,895 379,377 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 780,572 $ 669,229

