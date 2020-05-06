CEO Tania Tomyn of Retrolock Corporation (RLC), Announces Doug Thaxton Appointed Vice President of Operations - NorCal

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retrolock Corporation (RLC) is excited to announce the appointment of team member Doug Thaxton as Vice President of Operations - NorCal. Thaxton has over twenty-five years of experience in the construction industry. As a third-generation builder, he has humble beginnings with hands-on experience from all phases of construction. Over time his evolving craft was a segway into some of the most significant projects in the Los Angeles, Inland Empire, Central California, and Pacific Northwest markets. He is experienced in most facets of construction. This includes underground utilities, doors frames and hardware, and high-end interior finish in metal, wood, phenolics, and resins. Thaxton’s knowledge covers a variety of markets, including hospitality, medical & laboratories, education, transportation, luxury residences, pharmaceutical, and sporting & entertainment facilities.Tania Tomyn, CEO of the woman-owned and operated Retrolock Corp. , stated that Doug Thaxton is a key addition to the team and is excited about the future with Thaxton running the region.Thaxton is a Humboldt State University graduate with a bachelor’s in Communication and Health Management. He previously worked with ISEC, a national interior company, for nearly 20 years. While at ISEC, he worked his way through the ranks beginning as a Project Coordinator, then Professional Engineer, Project Manager, Senior Project Manager, and finally Operations Manager. Prior to that, he worked at Blois Construction, a leading Civil and Underground Utilities Contractor in Ventura County, California as a Resource Engineer and assistant to the CFO. Thaxton has been in the working class most of his life, having been continuously employed from the early days as a ‘paperboy’ to five years in the foodservice industry through High School and College.Headquartered in Orange, California, with additional offices in Walnut Creek, California, and Henderson, Nevada, Retrolock specializes in design-build and interior finish packages, including doors, frames, hardware, access control, finish carpentry, and millwork. Tania Tomyn and RLC focus on markets for multifamily housing, sports & entertainment venues, higher education, behavioral facilities, hospitals, and high-end hospitality. Retrolock and Tania Tomyn are also well-known locally and abroad for philanthropy and animal and human rights advocacies. Tania Tomyn advocates for the rights of men, women, and children who are survivors of abuse. She focuses on helping residents of the island of St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company also routinely donates to efforts including The Veterans Initiative of Canines for Independence and The Guardsmen.To connect with Doug Thaxton, visit his LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/doug-thaxton-08099a51/ To learn more about RLC, visit the website: https://www.retrolock.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.