White River Bancshares Co. Earns $742,500, or $0.77 Per Diluted Share, in First Quarter 2020

/EIN News/ -- FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), (the “Company”) the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $742,500, or $0.77 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $1.13 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $1.17 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019. 

“Our first quarter results were highlighted by the sale of multiple properties, reducing nonperforming assets by 43% compared to three months earlier and bringing NPAs to their lowest levels in years,” said Gary Head, President and Chief Executive Officer.  “However, we are being proactive in our approach to COVID-19’s impact on our local economy, and as a result booked a $677,000 provision during the first quarter, which compares to a $500,000 provision during the preceding quarter and no provision in the first quarter a year ago.

“Amid ongoing concerns about COVID-19, we are closely monitoring the latest reports from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and have taken a number of precautionary measures for the health and safety of our customers and colleagues,” Head continued.  “In mid-March, we were the first bank in Arkansas to begin limiting lobby access at branches to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.  As the month progressed, we implemented measures to mobilize our bankers to work from home as much as possible.  We began taking applications for the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), marking the Bank’s first foray into SBA lending. The result was approximately $20 million dollars lent to 232 businesses, preserving roughly 2,389 jobs for Arkansans.  We also have seen a significant increase in use of our treasury services, empowering our customer through the use of our digital and mobile banking products.  We continue to closely monitor the situation and evaluate additional measures to support our customers and communities as needs arise.” 

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

  • First quarter net income was $742,500 or $0.77 per diluted share.
  • First quarter provision for loan losses was $677,000, compared to $500,000 in the preceding quarter and no provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2019.
  • First quarter net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.64%, compared to 3.85% in the preceding quarter and 3.97% in the first quarter a year ago.
  • Net loans increased 5.8% to $558.2 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $527.4 million at March 31, 2019.
  • Total deposits increased 10.7% to $592.1 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $535.0 million a year ago.
  • Non-interest-bearing deposits increased 8.1% to $119.4 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $110.4 million a year ago.
  • Non-performing assets decreased 42.9% to $1.5 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $2.6 million at December 31, 2019 and decreased 80.2% when compared to $7.7 million a year ago.
  • Nonperforming assets (NPAs) represent 0.21% of total assets at March 31, 2020, compared to 1.18% of total assets a year ago and 0.38% of total assets three months earlier. 
  • Book value per diluted common share increased to $72.25 at March 31, 2020, from $66.19 a year ago.
  • Total risk-based capital ratio was 14.24% and Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.27% for the Bank at March 31, 2020.
  • On December 11, 2019, the Company completed a private placement of $11 million in fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due December 31, 2029 to accredited institutional investors.

Income Statement

The Company’s net interest margin was 3.64% in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 3.85% in both the preceding quarter and 3.97% in the first quarter of 2019. 

First quarter net interest income increased by 2.7% to $6.0 million, from $5.8 million in the first quarter of 2019, and decreased 2.2% when compared to $6.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.  Total interest income increased by 7.6% to $8.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 from $7.6 million during the first quarter of 2019 and decreased by 1.4% compared to $8.3 million in the preceding quarter.  Total interest expense increased by 24.1% to $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2020, from $1.8 million during the first quarter of 2019, and remain unchanged compared to the preceding quarter.  The year over year increase was primarily due to the increase in interest-bearing deposits. 

Non-interest income totaled $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, and $845,500 in the first quarter of 2019. 

Non-interest expense was $5.4 million in the first quarter of 2020, which was unchanged compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.  In the first quarter of 2019, non-interest expense was $4.9 million.  

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by 9.7% to $711.6 million at March 31, 2020, from $648.7 million at March 31, 2019, and increased 1.4% compared to $702.1 million at December 31, 2019.  Cash and cash equivalents increased to $53.3 million at March 31, 2020 from $31.9 million a year ago.  Investment securities increased to $64.2 million at March 31, 2020 from $54.1 million a year ago.

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses, increased 5.8% to $558.2 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $527.4 million a year ago, and decreased 2.0% compared to $569.4 million three months earlier.

Total deposits increased 10.7% to $592.1 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $535.0 million a year ago and increased 2.9% compared to $575.3 million at December 31, 2019, with non-interest bearing deposits increasing 8.1% to $119.4 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $110.4 million a year ago.

FHLB advances totaled $19.9 million at March 31, 2020 from $25.3 million at March 31, 2019.  Notes payable decreased to $10.7 million at March 31, 2020 from $11.9 million a year ago.

Total stockholders’ equity increased 8.6% to $70.1 million at March 31, 2020 from $64.5 million at March 31, 2019 and increased 1.1% when compared to $69.3 million at December 31, 2019.  Book value per diluted common share increased to $72.25 at March 31, 2020 from $66.19 at March 31, 2019 and $71.43 at December 31, 2019.

Credit Quality

The provision for loan losses increased to $677,000 during the first quarter of 2020.  This compares to a $500,000 provision for loan losses in the preceding quarter and no provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2019. 

Nonperforming loans totaled $1.5 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $2.2 million at December 31, 2019 and no nonperforming loans at March 31, 2019.  Nonperforming assets decreased 42.9% to $1.5 million at March 31, 2020 compared to $2.6 million at December 31, 2019 and decreased 80.3% when compared to $7.7 million at March 31, 2019.  Total non-performing assets improved to 0.21% of total assets at March 31, 2020, compared to 0.38% of total assets three months earlier and 1.18% of total assets a year earlier.

The allowance for loan losses was $7.4 million, or 1.30% of total loans, at March 31, 2020 compared to $7.0 million, or 1.30% of total loans, at March 31, 2019.  Net loan recoveries were $15,000 in the first quarter of 2020.  This compares to net loan charge-offs of $826,800 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and net loan recoveries of $6,000 in the first quarter of 2019. 

Capital

The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.27%, Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13.01%, Tier 1 capital ratio of 13.01% and Total capital ratio of 14.24%, at March 31, 2020.

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas.  Both are headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas.  The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers and Brinkley, Arkansas.  Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms.  White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market in December 2018.  

About the Region

White River Bancshares Company is located in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport.  Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally-based Fortune 500 companies.  Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas and its Sam M. Walton College of Business.  The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest.  Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts.  Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events.  These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms.  Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements.  Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines.  These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.



WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019
               
UNAUDITED   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
 		  March 31, 2019
               
ASSETS
               
Cash and due from banks $ 52,796,917     $ 38,984,145     $ 31,726,670  
Federal funds sold     489,448       100,000       195,532  
               
Total cash and cash equivalents   53,286,365       39,084,145       31,922,202  
               
Investment securities   64,231,594       56,493,544       54,131,226  
Loans held for sale   2,641,614       2,045,250       1,333,370  
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses   558,187,421       569,419,374       527,408,940  
Premises and equipment, net   24,530,411       24,860,247       16,874,523  
Foreclosed assets held for sale   100       487,827       7,659,728  
Accrued interest receivable   2,072,301       2,766,513       2,178,508  
Deferred income taxes   1,575,948       1,443,805       2,394,267  
Other investments     2,873,285       2,859,485       2,761,185  
Other assets       2,228,236       2,636,708       2,039,131  
               
      $ 711,627,275     $ 702,096,898     $ 648,703,080  
               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
               
Deposits:              
Demand deposits - non-interest bearing $ 119,398,336     $ 117,450,670     $ 110,401,854  
  - interest bearing   166,153,663       151,696,610       135,542,375  
Savings deposits     14,027,963       13,554,400       13,223,075  
Time deposits - under $250M   166,663,942       165,267,666       166,639,935  
  - $250M and over   125,835,712       127,293,109       109,234,395  
               
Total deposits       592,079,616       575,262,455       535,041,634  
               
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   19,869,137       27,471,344       25,272,500  
Notes payable       10,753,991       10,747,683       11,942,531  
Accrued interest payable   876,692       713,397       614,848  
Other liabilities     17,963,323       18,612,742       11,286,439  
               
Total liabilities     641,542,759       632,807,621       584,157,952  
               
Stockholders' equity:          
Common stock     9,763       9,763       9,763  
Surplus       87,752,461       87,656,698       87,276,085  
Accumulated deficit   (17,555,735 )     (18,298,210 )     (22,274,306 )
Treasury stock, at cost   (387,022 )     (387,022 )     (49,888 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   265,049       308,048       (416,526 )
               
Total stockholders' equity   70,084,516       69,289,277       64,545,128  
               
      $ 711,627,275     $ 702,096,898     $ 648,703,080  
               



WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 
For the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019 
           
  For the Three Months Ended
UNAUDITED March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
 		  March 31, 2019
           
Interest income:          
Loans, including fees $ 7,735,747     $ 7,911,834     $ 7,166,824
Investment securities   359,413       346,122       360,892
Federal funds sold and other   83,925       40,753       70,787
           
Total interest income   8,179,085       8,298,709       7,598,503
           
Interest expense:          
Deposits   1,891,372       1,841,859       1,436,226
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   117,248       130,782       153,014
Notes payable   167,870       173,369       147,516
Federal funds purchased and other   32       11,965       17,290
           
Total interest expense   2,176,522       2,157,975       1,754,046
           
Net interest income   6,002,563       6,140,734       5,844,457
Provision for loan losses   677,000       500,000       -
           
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   5,325,563       5,640,734       5,844,457
           
Non-interest income:          
Service charges and fees on deposits   174,174       168,410       183,873
Wealth management fee income   468,305       474,168       409,459
Secondary market fee income   288,749       259,280       120,992
Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets   (1,917 )     (46,977 )     -
Other   140,020       419,335       131,166
           
Total non-interest income   1,069,331       1,274,216       845,490
           
Non-interest expense:          
Salaries and benefits   3,670,178       3,452,028       3,272,837
Occupancy and equipment   649,038       738,169       528,130
Data processing   315,592       296,598       299,029
Marketing and business development   126,936       182,312       141,099
Professional services   392,376       392,950       332,854
Other   250,563       327,843       302,421
           
Total non-interest expense   5,404,683       5,389,900       4,876,370
           
Income before income taxes   990,211       1,525,050       1,813,577
           
Income tax provision   247,736       392,679       646,904
           
Net income $ 742,475     $ 1,132,371     $ 1,166,673
           
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.77     $ 1.17     $ 1.20
           
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.77     $ 1.17     $ 1.20
           



White River Bancshares Company          
Selected Financial Data  Three Months Ended
UNAUDITED March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
 		  March 31, 2019
             
Selected Financial Condition Data: End of Period Balances        
  Assets $ 711,627,275     $ 702,096,898     $ 648,703,080  
  Investment Securities   64,231,594       56,493,544       54,131,226  
  Loans, gross   568,217,563       578,161,121       535,714,417  
  Allowance for Loan Losses   7,388,528       6,696,497       6,972,107  
  Deposits   592,079,616       575,262,455       535,041,634  
  FHLB Advances   19,869,137       27,471,344       25,272,500  
  Notes Payable   10,753,991       10,747,683       11,942,531  
  Common Shareholders' Equity   70,084,516       69,289,277       64,545,128  
             
Selected Financial Condition Data: Average Balances          
  Assets $ 696,324,277     $ 665,273,269     $ 626,343,422  
  Earning Assets   663,389,661       633,146,281       596,692,901  
  Investment Securities   58,681,569       56,180,684       55,240,637  
  Loans, gross   572,011,997       563,326,863       526,258,915  
  Deposits   577,553,407       547,479,974       509,466,943  
  FHLB Advances   18,510,101       22,197,663       28,854,682  
  Notes Payable   10,750,063       11,365,461       11,977,464  
  Common Shareholders' Equity   69,760,807       68,598,333       63,335,288  
             
Selected Operating Results:          
  Interest Income $ 8,179,085     $ 8,298,709     $ 7,598,503  
  Interest Expense   2,176,522       2,157,975       1,754,046  
  Net Interest Income   6,002,563       6,140,734       5,844,457  
  Provision for Loan Losses   677,000       500,000       -  
  Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses   5,325,563       5,640,734       5,844,457  
  Noninterest Income   1,069,331       1,274,216       845,490  
  Noninterest Expense   5,404,683       5,389,900       4,876,370  
  Income Before Income Taxes   990,211       1,525,050       1,813,577  
  Income Tax Provision   247,736       392,679       646,904  
  Net Income $ 742,475     $ 1,132,371     $ 1,166,673  
             
  Basic Net Income per Common Share $ 0.77     $ 1.17     $ 1.20  
  Diluted Net Income per Common Share   0.77       1.17       1.20  
  Dividends Paid per Common Share   -       -       -  
  Book Value Per Common Share   72.25       71.43       66.19  
  Book Value Per Common Share-Diluted   72.25       71.43       66.19  
  Common Shares Outstanding   969,998       969,998       975,077  
  Diluted Common Shares Outstanding   969,998       969,998       975,077  
  Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding   969,998       971,318       975,077  
  Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding   969,998       971,318       975,077  
             
Selected Ratios:          
  Return on Average Assets   0.43 %     0.68 %     0.76 %
  Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity   4.28 %     6.55 %     7.47 %
  Average Common Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets   10.02 %     10.31 %     10.11 %
  Net Interest Margin   3.64 %     3.85 %     3.97 %
  Efficiency   76.42 %     72.69 %     72.89 %
             
Selected Asset Quality:          
  Net (Recoveries) Charge-offs $ (15,031 )   $ 826,847     $ (6,260 )
  Classified Assets   1,769,453       2,902,922       7,944,129  
  Nonperforming Loans   1,509,590       2,153,921       -  
  Nonperforming Assets   1,509,690       2,641,748       7,659,728  
  Total Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans   0.27 %     0.37 %     0.00 %
  Total Nonperforming Loans to Total Assets   0.21 %     0.31 %     0.00 %
  Total Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets   0.21 %     0.38 %     1.18 %

 

Contact: Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer
  479-684-3754

 

