Invisual E Inc. updates Video Cross Hair Generator - Video Line Generator

A video cross hair device is used in many applications such as welding, machining centers medical industry, security and surveillance, and military.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 6, 2020 -- A cross hair device is used in many applications such as welding, machining centers medical industry, security and surveillance, and military. The cross hair overlay unit provides a user with a reference point on the video feed in real time. The overlay reference allows the individual to gauge spatial distance and orientation relative to other objects in the video view.

Invisual E Inc. video cross hair device is a robust, versatile, compact easy to use, and cost effective video cross hair generator available on the market. The cross-hair generator superimposes a visual cursor image on an existing video stream. The incoming video is fed into the input connector. The video input options are NTSC or PAL format which are auto-detected. The resulting output video displays the cross hair line. The output video is in exactly the same form as the incoming video except for the superimposed cross hair generated by the device. The cross hair device supports five different cursor types: single cross-hair, double cross-hair, single vertical line, single horizontal line, and circle. Other adjustments include : position, color, line thickness, solid or dashed lines. When the adjustment is complete the settings are saved in non-volatile memory. The setting are restored when power is applied.

The cross hair device is available as an OEM unit or a packaged unit. Units can be either BNC/RCA cross hair device or as Svideo crosshair generator.

Cross Hair Specifications:

- Video standards supported: NTSC, PAL.

- Power requirements: 8 to 15 Volts, 80 mA

- Input/output Impedance: 75 Ohms

- Cursor types: Cross-hair, double cross-hair, single line, and circle

- Control: Rotary encoder with press switch

- Video connectors: RCA, BNC, or svideo crosshair tool

- Power connector: 2.1 mm DIN, center pin positive

- ROHS: Lead free

- FCC & CE compliant.

For a quote and further information on this affordable cross hair generator, please feel free to ask us a question or give us a call.

Video Cross Hair Synonyms

- Video Line Generator

- Video Cross Hair Generator

- Video Cross Line Generator

- Video Crossline Generator

- Video Crosshair Generator

- Video Pattern Generator

About Invisual E. Inc.

Pierre Huot founded Invisual E Inc. in response to a desire to implement his vision to the market for identified needs for manufacturing. Huot's adherence to a customer-driven development approach combined with his strategic abilities helping OEM, integrators and manufacturers deliver improvements on a key objective of managing the total cost of quality equation. The firm establishes this through the implementation of control systems, process improvement and quality management systems.

Huot possesses an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business and a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Ottawa. He is the author of several published case studies and white papers.



