Coronavirus - Kenya: Targeted COVID-19 testing in Kenya

Beatrice Lugalia, Ministry of Health, Kenya Social Mobilizer, organizing her community for targeted #COVID19 testing.

World Health Organization (WHO) supports the government in dissemination of timely information to communities in major outbreak hotspots in Nairobi.



