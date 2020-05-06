Associa Cares Distributes Fourth Round of COVID-19 Relief Grants

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, has distributed its fourth round of COVID-19 relief grants as part of $250,000 donated through Associa’s national non-profit, Associa Cares.

The company has begun issuing community-based grants to local organizations serving at-risk groups in Texas, Nevada, Michigan, Hawaii, Oklahoma, and Washington, DC. The financial support was provided to programs including the Judson Center, San Antonio Good Bank, SHARE Village Las Vegas, Hawaii Meals on Wheels, Inc., the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, and Feeding America.

“Associa Cares is continuing our commitment to serving those in need by distributing another round of relief grants to organizations across North America,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “We remain steadfast in helping others and serving each community during these challenging times, especially with the current health crisis financially impacting so many.”

To donate to Associa Cares or to apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide direct financial relief to those affected by these types of tragedies.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



